The best Black Friday Zara deals for some huge savings

If you’ve already exhausted all the usual Zara shopping hacks to grab a bargain, you’ll be please to hear there is one more way you can save some serious £££ on your Zara haul: by shopping the Black Friday sale (and don’t forget to shop the best Topshop Black Friday deals while you’re at it).

Does Zara have a Black Friday sale?

Zara did host a Black Friday sale last year, so the retailer is expected to have another one this year. While it’s too early to know what kind of deals it’ll offer for 2020, in previous years there has been a site wide sale of 20% to 30% off, so it wouldn’t be a massive shock if it was the same this year.

When to shop the Zara Black Friday sale

Black Friday is always on the last Friday of November, and this year it falls on Friday 27th November 2020. It’s likely Zara will start its sale then, though it hasn’t confirmed a time yet. It sometimes offers early access to shoppers who use their app and subscribe to the newsletter, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for that. The sale is likely to run through to Sunday 29th November 2020, so be quick if you spot a bargain.

Does Zara have a Cyber Monday sale?

We haven’t had confirmation that Zara will have a Cyber Monday sale, which would be on Monday 30th November 2020 if it did happen. We’ll let you know if we hear anyhing else, but you’re probably best off shopping in the Black Friday sale to avoid disappointment.

Zara shopping tips

To get ahead of the game, make sure you bookmark your favourite items (you can do so by click on the bookmark logo under the item picture in the app) before the sale. This way, you can just go to your wish list and immediately see if they have been reduced or not, then move them straight to your shopping basket.