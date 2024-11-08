We may still be a few weeks away but countless Black Friday fashion deals have already landed

We are still a few weeks away from the big event but there are already some worthwhile Black Friday fashion deals. From high-street stalwarts to unbeatable high-end investments, there's no shortage of discounts.

Although it can be tempting to splurge on discounted clothes when the sales period starts, the best deals to be found are on items that were already on your wishlist or that you know will get endless wear in your autumn/winter 2024 capsule wardrobe.

As a shopping editor, I know a great fashion deal when I see it—I spend most of my days browsing the best online stores to uncover the items that are actually worth splurging on. I've scoured through the early Black Friday fashion sales and collated all the pieces that I genuinely think are a brilliant deal and will more than earn their keep in your collection.

Even brands that haven't launched their official Black Friday sales have impressive sales running, so it's never too early to score a bargain on the best winter coats, trendy boot styles or coveted accessories.

Best Black Friday fashion deals today

The best early Black Friday fashion deals

You don't have to wait until the end of November for Black Friday fashion deals - high end and high street brands alike have already launched discounts, with savings of over 50% to be had. These are the items that I think have an unbeatable discount or are true capsule wardrobe essentials worth investing in.

Top fashion deal picks from a shopping editor

Fine Knit Cashmere Jumper | £74.99 at H&M (was £119.99) It's not often you find cashmere discounted so this 38% saving isn't one to miss. A basic black knit like this will go with everything and keep you extra cosy through winter.

Max Mara Panno Wool Blend Jacket | £769 at Luisaviaroma (was £1,710) This has to be one of the best outerwear deals I have come across so far. Save a huge £941 on this wool blend Max Mara jacket that you will wear on repeat for years (if not decades) to come.

Cotton Shirt | £10 at H&M (was £19.99) Everyone needs a basic white shirt for their back to work outfits. Now 50% off, it's truly budget friendly and will never go out of style.

Ganni Knot Recycled Nylon Mini Bag | £137 at Coggles (was £195) Black Friday sales present the perfect opportunity to shop high quality accessories for less. This Ganni bag is sleek and versatile with a strong 30% discount right now.

New Balance Women's 1906 Faux Leather and Mesh Trainers | £109 at Coggles (was £155) I firmly believe that there's no such thing as too many pairs of trainers, and I can guarantee you don't already have some like these in your collection. Unique but wearable, they tick every box.

Jacquemus Blue Les Classiques 'La chemise Boulanger' Denim Shirt | £269 at SSENSE (was £560) I always run to the SSENSE site when a sale drops, as most items on there are slightly out of my budget at full price. I love this boxy denim shirt that would take you from the office to the beach with the right styling.

Samsøe Samsøe Madeleine Dress | £100 at Zalando (was £199.99) This is the ideal time of year to shop for occasion wear as you will often find it with huge discounts. A black dress like this can be worn for absolutely any event and it's currently 50% off.

Hunza G Pamela Seersucker Swimsuit | £116 at Coggles (was £165) It's not the most natural time of year to shop the best swimwear but you can save a lot of money on cult brands by getting ahead of the game. If you lusted after Hunza G this summer but couldn't justify the cost, now is the time to splurge ahead of next year's sun.

Black Polka Dot Aurdrey Midi Dress | £25 at Nobody's Child (was £79) Nobody's Child has one of the best sales on the high street and this dress deal proves it. It looks far more expensive than £25 and is still in stock in every size - but probably not for long.

Moschino Wide Denim Cargo Jeans | £295 at Luisaviaroma (was £590) Another staple item I search for in Black Friday fashion sales is a pair of high quality jeans. Almost £600 for denim can be tricky to justify, but with 50% off this is a discount to take full advantage of if you're in the market for trendy yet comfortable jeans.

Bomber Jacket with Pockets | £25.99 at Zara (was £49.99) Another high street store with a brilliant sale section is Zara, but be warned that most items sell out very quickly. I have a very similar jacket to this that I wear constantly during the transitional months, so this is a steal at £25.99.

Embellished Shoulder Bag | £19.99 at Zara (was £35) Studded and embellished bags are having a real moment this year so I was shocked to see this bag reduced to less than £20. Subtly seasonal thanks to the deep green but with a premium feel, it's the perfect occasion bag.

Is Zara doing Black Friday deals?

Yes, Zara usually takes part in the Black Friday sales. In previous years, the brand has launched its sale the evening before Black Friday itself and run it until the Sunday evening. So, if you want to make the most of Zara Black Friday, you only have a small window to shop.

Do any luxury brands do Black Friday?

It is unlikely that we will see individual luxury brands taking part in sales events on their own websites this Black Friday, but you can always find discounted high-end items in the Black Friday sales of sites like Net-a-Porter, Selfridges, Mytheresa, Luisaviaroma and more. It's worth scoping out which department stores stock the brands you're hoping to score a deal on and check them regularly over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Does everything become cheaper on Black Friday?

Although most brands take part in some sort of Black Friday sale, not every retailer offers discounts during this period. But it's also important to know that just because an item appears to be discounted for Black Friday, that doesn't necessarily mean it's a good deal. Take some time to browse rather than impulse buying to be sure that you're getting the best possible deals and discounts.