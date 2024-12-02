If you're offended by bold scents, I highly recommend these 11 quiet perfumes for stylish subtlty

They're understated and chic

Quiet perfumes to try for an understated sense of style
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in Buying Guides

Sometimes, the best kind of confidence is the understated kind—and this is particularly true when it comes to quiet perfumes. The best perfumes aren't always the ones that are so intense that they cling to you, often it's the scents that catch you by surprise as you unexpectedly get a whiff throughout the day.

These are what I like to call quiet perfumes – the sort that deliver an understated, low-maintenance sort of chicness – and my collection has become full of them.

Quiet perfumes to try for an understated sense of style

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Don't get me wrong, for the right occasion, I love a deeply rich and intense fragrance, be it an oud, a woody offering or a potent floral like jasmine, but it's easy to catch perfume burn-out if you wear these too often. Quiet scents are perfect for cleansing the palette and starting over thanks to their lightweight nature.

From Jo Malone London, Phlur, Glossier and more, here are my favourite options that stand their ground, but never have to shout too loud.

1. Phlur Lost Cause

Phlur Lost Cause Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Phlur)

Phlur Lost Cause Eau de Parfum

Specifications

Key notes: Green leaves, bergamot, dew drop

Many of Phlur's bestselling scents have that quiet confidence, be it the brand's viral Missing Person skin scent, or a greener, more aquatic-feeling elixir such as Lost Cause. First attracted to the perfume because of its tongue-in-cheek name, I was quickly hooked by the refreshing lightness of its smell, achieved by using notes of green leaves, dew drop and ambergris.

2. Chanel N°5 L’EAU

Chanel N°5 L’Eau

(Image credit: Chanel)

Chanel N°5 L’Eau Eau de Toilette

Specifications

Key notes: Lemon, mandarin, aldehydes

One of Chanel's lighter scents, this is the perfect quiet way to wear the iconic No. 5. It's a lot more citrus-based than the original with lemon, mandarin, bergamot and lime, but also feels blue and featherlight with hints of aldehydes, giving it a notable freshness.

3. Merit Retrospect

Merit Retrospect L'Extrait de Parfum

(Image credit: Merit)

Merit Retrospect L'Extrait de Parfum

Specifications

Key notes: Pear, musk, vanilla

A new favourite of mine, Merit Retrospect has definitely grown on me. Upon first sniff, you are hit with a wall of pear, which can feel a little overwhelming if fruity scents aren't your usual go-to. But when this dries down, it is a lot less loud and becomes more powdery, with what smells like vanilla and musk in there to offer a grounding influence.

4. Creed Silver Mountain Water

Creed Silver Mountain Water Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Creed)

Creed Silver Mountain Water Eau de Parfum

Specifications

Key notes: Bergamot, musk, green tea

Many of Creed's scents are unabashedly loud and proud, but this lightweight citrus is a touch more quiet, if you ask me. It feels ultra-refreshing thanks to the zesty notes in there, but is given depth with musk, sandalwood and petitgrain.

5. Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne

(Image credit: Jo Malone London)

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne

Specifications

Key notes: Sea salt, sage, ambrette

This is my favourite Jo Malone London cologne to layer, as it's confident and distinguished enough to wear alone, but also beautifully subtle meaning it can complement most other scents and bring out the best in them. As its name suggests, it's super salty and fresh, reminding you of brisk days at the seaside.

6. Glossier You

Glossier You Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Glossier)

Glossier You Eau de Parfum

Specifications

Key notes: Iris, pink pepper, ambroxan

Glossier's now-famous skin scent is powdery, pretty and so, so comforting. It's honestly like a hug in a bottle, offering a cosy, quiet vibe that has become universally loved. To smell it is to love it.

7. Maison Margiela Replica Sailing Day 

Maison Margiela Replica Sailing Day Eau de Toilette

(Image credit: Maison Margiela)

Maison Margiela Replica Sailing Day Eau de Toilette

Specifications

Key notes: Sea notes, juniper, aldehydes

Maison Margiela's Replica scents are designed to evoke specific emotions and memories, so picture this: a peaceful, quiet, wholesome day upon a sail boat that glides across smooth water. This is exactly what Sailing Day inspires—that feeling of calm.

8. Jones Road Fragrance in Shower 

Jones Road Fragrance in Shower 

(Image credit: Jones Road)

Jones Road Fragrance in Shower 

Specifications

Key notes: Grapefruit, sea notes, neroli

You actually really don't hear enough about the Jones Road perfume, but I think you should. It's that perfect aldehydes scent: like fresh laundry combined with salty sea foam. The effect is a refreshing, quiet, understated one that'll have you spritzing all day long.

9. Loewe Agua Drop

Loewe Agua Drop Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Loewe)

Loewe Agua Drop Eau de Parfum

Specifications

Key notes: Bergamot, orange blossom, leather

This is such an interesting scent that combines the fresh, slightly aromatic notes of bergamot and orange blossom with a deeper, richer layer of leather. The result is something quite unique, which smells incredible but does so without having to shout about it.

10. Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 

Escentric Molecules Molecule 01

(Image credit: Escentric Molecules)

Escentric Molecules Molecule 01

Specifications

Key notes: Iso E Super

No matter what happens, this will always be in my top five all-time favourite fragrances. It's so understated that you often can't even smell it on yourself, but to others, it's perfect. I can smell a clean glass of gin on the rocks, sat at a quiet bar.

11. Ouai North Bondi 

Ouai North Bondi Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Ouai)

Ouai North Bondi Eau de Parfum

Specifications

Key notes: Italian lemon, apple blossom, violet

All of Ouai's fragrances have a super crisp, fresh personality that contribute to its chic aesthetic. North Bondi is slightly zesty and fruity, but also very fresh and a little aromatic.

Rebecca Fearn

Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸