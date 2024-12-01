I recreated Hailey Bieber’s martini-inspired birthday outfit—right down to that cinnamon lipgloss
Take note this party season
Hailey Bieber is committed to a theme. To celebrate turning “a tini bit 28”, the new mum donned a rare all-black outfit and went trouser-free, which isn’t the first time Bieber has styled the daring ‘pantless’ trend—Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, and Bella Hadid have also been spotted out sans trousers. The theme in question was, what I can only assume is Bieber’s favourite tipple—martini.
Rarely seen without a manicure, Bieber posted a close-up of her baby blue nails (a sweet but subtle nod to her son, Jack Blues Bieber, perhaps?) dotted with teeny olives. The theme didn’t end there, the party was held at a martini bar (where else?) and included a tower of espresso martinis (very “me, espresso”).
The espresso martini look extended to Bieber’s makeup, she might’ve moved away from her classic buttermilk palette, but the creamy neutrals were on full display elsewhere. Looking glossy as ever, Bieber opted for creamy eye tint with a flick of brown mascara and lashings of shimmery highlighter. To top it off, she wore her newly launched Rhode Beauty Cinnamon Roll Lip Tint. Now, maybe I’m looking too much into this, but I’m pretty sure I glimpsed some of the sweet pastries tucked behind the aforementioned espresso martini tower.
A fun play on the classic LBD, the outfit felt fittingly Y2K and at the risk of sounding like a Bieber conspiracy theorist, is the crystal necklace a nod to Paris Hilton and *that* chainmail dress and choker combo? Clearly, I've spent too much time dissecting this outfit. Here’s how to recreate the full look including Hailey Bieber’s trademark highlighter glow.
A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)
A photo posted by on
The Outfit
The Make-Up
The Party
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
-
Paul Mescal almost became a professional athlete before he found acting - here's what we know about the Gladiator II star
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
This iconic, down-right fancy, face cream is still the only product I go to for dry, sensitive periods and I just picked it up for £40 less
One of beauty's most beloved icons
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Finding a blusher that works for pale skin can be tricky, but these are the 6 best for adding a subtle pop of colour
And they’re make-up artist-approved
By Mica Ricketts
-
All of my TikTok screenshots are from Mango, H&M, and COS-—these are the must-have pieces that have made it on sale
From my FYP straight to my cart
By Sofia Piza
-
I always wait until Black Friday to buy my Christmas presents — here’s where to get the best deals
The holidays are all about tradition
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
I only buy winter coats when they're on sale—these are the timeless options I'm investing in
The warmer, the better
By Sofia Piza
-
These suede boots have become the unofficial uniform at the Marie Claire offices—and they are now 50% off
Cool-girls assemble
By Sofia Piza
-
7 Celebrity-Approved Reformation Black Friday Sale Finds Worth Buying
Zendaya, Kaia Gerber, and Kendall Jenner are all fans
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Taylor Swift’s Reformation wardrobe is currently 25% off
3 timeless styles you’ll wear now, but love forever
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
This celeb-favourite handbag brand rarely goes on sale—these are the Strathberry deals actually worth your time
Kate Middleton, Katie Holmes, and Meghan Markle approved
By Sofia Piza
-
All of my favourite jewellery brands are on sale - these are the best Black Friday deals you don't want to miss
Including Sienna Miller and Bella Hadid's favourite earrings
By Sofia Piza