I recreated Hailey Bieber’s martini-inspired birthday outfit—right down to that cinnamon lipgloss

Hailey Bieber is committed to a theme. To celebrate turning “a tini bit 28”, the new mum donned a rare all-black outfit and went trouser-free, which isn’t the first time Bieber has styled the daring ‘pantless’ trend —Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, and Bella Hadid have also been spotted out sans trousers. The theme in question was, what I can only assume is Bieber’s favourite tipple—martini.

Rarely seen without a manicure, Bieber posted a close-up of her baby blue nails (a sweet but subtle nod to her son, Jack Blues Bieber , perhaps?) dotted with teeny olives. The theme didn’t end there, the party was held at a martini bar (where else?) and included a tower of espresso martinis (very “me, espresso”).

The espresso martini look extended to Bieber’s makeup, she might’ve moved away from her classic buttermilk palette, but the creamy neutrals were on full display elsewhere. Looking glossy as ever, Bieber opted for creamy eye tint with a flick of brown mascara and lashings of shimmery highlighter. To top it off, she wore her newly launched Rhode Beauty Cinnamon Roll Lip Tint. Now, maybe I’m looking too much into this, but I’m pretty sure I glimpsed some of the sweet pastries tucked behind the aforementioned espresso martini tower.

A fun play on the classic LBD, the outfit felt fittingly Y2K and at the risk of sounding like a Bieber conspiracy theorist, is the crystal necklace a nod to Paris Hilton and *that* chainmail dress and choker combo? Clearly, I've spent too much time dissecting this outfit. Here’s how to recreate the full look including Hailey Bieber’s trademark highlighter glow.

The Outfit

The Make-Up