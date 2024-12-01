I recreated Hailey Bieber’s martini-inspired birthday outfit—right down to that cinnamon lipgloss

Take note this party season

Hailey Bieber
@haileybieber
(Image credit: Hailey Bieber)
Jump to category:
Mischa Anouk Smith
By
published
in Buying Guides

Hailey Bieber is committed to a theme. To celebrate turning “a tini bit 28”, the new mum donned a rare all-black outfit and went trouser-free, which isn’t the first time Bieber has styled the daring ‘pantless’ trend—Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, and Bella Hadid have also been spotted out sans trousers. The theme in question was, what I can only assume is Bieber’s favourite tipple—martini.

Rarely seen without a manicure, Bieber posted a close-up of her baby blue nails (a sweet but subtle nod to her son, Jack Blues Bieber, perhaps?) dotted with teeny olives. The theme didn’t end there, the party was held at a martini bar (where else?) and included a tower of espresso martinis (very “me, espresso”).

The espresso martini look extended to Bieber’s makeup, she might’ve moved away from her classic buttermilk palette, but the creamy neutrals were on full display elsewhere. Looking glossy as ever, Bieber opted for creamy eye tint with a flick of brown mascara and lashings of shimmery highlighter. To top it off, she wore her newly launched Rhode Beauty Cinnamon Roll Lip Tint. Now, maybe I’m looking too much into this, but I’m pretty sure I glimpsed some of the sweet pastries tucked behind the aforementioned espresso martini tower.

A fun play on the classic LBD, the outfit felt fittingly Y2K and at the risk of sounding like a Bieber conspiracy theorist, is the crystal necklace a nod to Paris Hilton and *that* chainmail dress and choker combo? Clearly, I've spent too much time dissecting this outfit. Here’s how to recreate the full look including Hailey Bieber’s trademark highlighter glow.

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

A photo posted by on

The Outfit

Hailey Bieber 

@haileybieber

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Faux Fur Trimmed Coat
Faux Fur Trimmed Coat

Soft Lounge Scoop Onesie | Onyx
Soft Lounge Scoop Onesie | Onyx

Sheertex Stubbornly Rip-Resistant Tights - Durable & Resilient Pantyhose - Stubbornly Strong & Stretchy Hosiery (as1, Alpha, S, Regular, Regular)
Sheertex Stubbornly Rip-Resistant Tights

Double Crystal Necklace - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Double Crystal Necklace - Women | Mango United Kingdom

Prism Stud Earrings | Sterling Silver/cubic Zirconia
Prism Stud Earrings | Sterling Silver/cubic Zirconia

Sterling Silver Essential Click Huggie Earrings
Sterling Silver Essential Click Huggie Earrings

The Make-Up

Hailey Bieber

@haileybieber

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Shade Slick
Shade Slick

Glossier Boy Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel-Pomade 3.8g
Glossier Boy Brow

Hourglass Mechanical Gel Liner 6g
Hourglass Mechanical Gel Liner

LancÔme Idôle Tint 9ml
LancÔme Idôle Tint

Iconic London Illuminator 13.5ml(various Shades)
Iconic London Illuminator 13.5ml(various Shades)

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow - Niacinamide Hue Drops 40ml
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow - Niacinamide Hue Drops

The Party

Hailey Bieber

@haileybieber

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Hotel Chocolat Velvetised Cream Espresso Martini 500ml - Vodka-Based Drink With Real Chocolate, Coffee and Cream
Hotel Chocolat Velvetised Cream Espresso Martini

Martini Candle / Extra Olives Martini Candle/ Gel Wax Martini Candle / Olive Martini Lovers / Extra Dirty Martini Lovers / Cocktail Candles
Martini Candle

Cocktail Tools Kit
Cocktail Tools Kit

Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸