These LED face masks are on sale right now—as a beauty editor, I can confirm they actually work

There's no doubt that one of the beauty products I'm asked about most as a beauty editor, besides the Dyson AirWrap (opens in new tab), is LED face masks (opens in new tab). Why? Because they're big-ticket items, and it's only understandable that people want to know whether or not they actually work before they drop a load of money on one.

Yep, LED face masks are expensive. However, if you have skin that likes to show the signs of stress (think fine lines, inflammation, breakouts (opens in new tab), dullness and redness (opens in new tab)), chances are you'll see some impressive results from using one. Facial aesthetics doctor, Dr Maryam Zamani (opens in new tab) says, "LED can help reduce skin inflammation, improve skin health and help reduce stress." It is also thought to help boost collagen synthesis to help improve the appearance of fine lines. As a beauty editor whose stress levels are constantly high, I pop on my LED mask whenever I can grab a second to keep my complexion glowing and healthy looking (I might even be wearing it as I type these very words).

Sadly, most of the LED face masks worth their weight in gold fetch for over £300. The good news? Black Friday and Cyber Monday LED face mask deals are pulling through.

So what are LED face masks and how do they work? Adored by celebrities such as Victoria Beckham, Chrissy Teigen, Julia Roberts and even the Kardashians, LED therapy works by exposing the skin to different colours of light (typically via a mask or, when done in clinic, with a light box).

The benefits of LED therapy for the skin were discovered by NASA during a study on plant growth in space. It was discovered that LED therapy can help reduce inflammation and heal wounds.

Yep, it's pretty high-tech stuff. And while at-home LED masks aren't as powerful as the light therapy treatments you might get in clinic or salons (meaning it will take longer to see results from at-home products), they are still effective and adored by skin experts.

So, if you've been holding off making the big investment on an LED mask until Cyber Monday and Black Friday to see if you can save a few pounds, keep scrolling for the best Cyber Monday deals out there.

Best LED face masks Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

(opens in new tab) Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro in Pewter, was £430 now £365.50 | Harvey Nichols (opens in new tab) This is regarded to be the best LED face mask on the market—and the price shows it. Loved by Victoria Beckham, it's no wonder the DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro has sold out over Black Friday. The good news is, Harvey Nichols still have it in stock in the Pewter colour for 15% off.

(opens in new tab) MAGNITONE London Get Lit Tri Colour LED Face Mask, was £75 now £60 | Lookfantastic (opens in new tab) One of the more affordable LED face mask options by a long way, this mask is a great intro product for those just getting into LED. You might not get results that compare to some of the pricier options on this list, but it's good nonetheless.

(opens in new tab) MZ Skin Light Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device, was £385 now £269.50 | Lookfantastic (opens in new tab) Created and developed by skin expert Dr Maryam Zamani, you can trust this product is good. Plus, with a massive £115.50 saving, now's the time to invest if you're interested.

(opens in new tab) Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx Spectralite Eyecare Pro, was £175 now £87.50 | Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) Okay, this isn't technically a face mask, but if you have concerns around your eye area, this targeted tool will work a treat. Helping to kickstart collagen production, the aim of the game is to plump fine lines around the eyes. And with a 50% saving, I really couldn't leave it off this round-up.

(opens in new tab) Rio FaceLite Beauty Boosting LED Face Mask, was £349.99 now £248.49 | Lookfantastic (opens in new tab) I'll be honest, reading into the science behind this mask even confused me, and it's my job to understand it. The thing I love about it though is how tightly it fits to the face, meaning you're not wasting an ounce of that skin-loving light.

(opens in new tab) CurrentBody Skin x Wayne Goss The LED Essentials, was £348 now £295 | CurrentBody (opens in new tab) While CurrentBody's cult LED mask (which is clinically proven to reduce wrinkles by 35% in just 4 weeks) hasn't been discounted for Cyber Monday, this kit has been. Containing the mask and a bunch of other skincare products to help supercharge results, it costs £295—which is only £16 more than the mask itself.