When I want to channel a cool-girl boho vibe, these are the 9 effortlessly chic perfumes I turn to

If, like me, you’ve found yourself obsessed with Chloé’s boho resurgence as of late, you’re most likely on the lookout for all the ways you can channel that carefree, ethereal, cool-girl aesthetic. And, while my budget sadly won’t stretch to my own gown to float around in, I’ve long been tuned into a much more accessible (but equally as exciting) way to live out my Chloé girl fantasy: the best Chloé perfumes.

You see, while Chloé may have single handedly brought boho back into the mainstream on the catwalk, great style isn’t the only thing the house does well—Chloé is well known for creating some of the best perfumes around. Since 1974, when the house was under the helm of Karl Lagerfeld, it's been crafting some of the most unique and delicate scents around, scents which echo Chloé’s cool-girl, bohemian nature, while also smelling incredibly elegant, too. How? All of Chloé’s scents take inspiration from the natural world, championing floral notes alongside expert blends, to create high-fashion fragrances that feel at one with nature.

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

Plus, these fragrances aren’t just designed to be worn alone. Empowering the idea of self expression through scent, many of Chloé’s perfumes can be layered together, so you can create a fragrance that’s unique to you—and what's cooler than that? And I've got more good news, plenty of the most beautiful Chloé perfumes out there are currently in the Black Friday beauty sales.

So, if you're ready to enter your Chloé-girl era, I’ve rounded up 9 of the best Chloé perfumes which are the perfect place to start. Then, copy me and add the dress (and matching boots) to the top of your Christmas list and hope that Santa pays you a very generous visit...

1. Chloé Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

(Image credit: Chloe)

Chloé Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Peony, freesia, rose Today's Best Deals £54.40 (was £68) at Lookfantastic

Chloé’s namesake perfume is the epitome of a fresh floral fragrance. Alongside notes of peony and rose, you’ll also find lily of the valley which lends it an almost soapy quality. If you like scents that smell like freshly-laundered linen drying outside on a bright spring day, you won’t find much better than this.

2. Chloé L’Eau de Parfum Intense

(Image credit: Boots)

Chloé L’Eau de Parfum Intense Specifications Key notes: Raspberry, rose, cashmere, cedar Today's Best Deals £60 (was £70) at Sephora

If Chloé is the ultimate fresh, clean scent, then Chloé L’Eau is its more comforting cousin. Opening with a delicate hit of red berries and rose, it quickly dries down into a soft creamy base courtesy of cashmere and cedarwood. This is a fragrance which envelopes in a sense of cosiness, and I find myself feeling instantly calmer whenever I catch the scent of it throughout the day.

3. Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Cedrus Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Cedrus Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Woody notes, moss, sandalwood Today's Best Deals £97.75 (was £115) at Fenwick

If you haven’t come across Chloé’s Atelier des Fleurs collection before, each scent focuses on one key floral note and sets about making it sing. Cedrus is one of their bestselling perfumes from the collection and it’s not hard to tell why: combining mossy green notes with Chloe’s signature freshness it’s a bright take on a woody fragrance.

4. Chloé Nomade Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Boots)

Chloé Nomade Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, orange, peach, white musk, sandalwood Today's Best Deals £54.40 (was £68) at Sephora

Launched in 2018, Nomade is one of Chloé’s more complicated fragrances, blending together zesty citrus notes, with juicy peach and a spicy woody base. I must admit, when I first smelt this one I wasn’t sure about it, feeling it was overly zesty for my taste, however on return, the soft woody notes come through and it’s a great choice if you’re looking for a fragrance that's both uplifting yet grounding in equal measure.

5. Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Orchidee de Minuit

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Orchidee de Minuit Specifications Key notes: Rum, orchid, vanilla, musk Today's Best Deals £115 at Selfridges

If you asked me to pick my top 10 fragrances of all time, Chloé’s Orchidee de Minuit would be up there. Thick with rum spiced with amber and creamy with vanilla, as well as soft white florals, it’s blends all my favourite notes into one sumptuous fragrance. If you want a scent that smells sexy but not too sweet, this is it.

6. Chloé Love Story Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Chloé Love Story Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Neroli, pear, orange blossom, musk, cashmere Today's Best Deals £52 (was £65) at Sephora

Another excellent floral fragrance from Chloé, Love Story is a greener take on the original Chloé scent. Designed to embody Parisian romance, it smells both vibrant and comforting at the same time with a subtle hint of patchouli for a little added drama.

7. Chloé Nomade Nuit D’Egypte Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Boots)

Chloé Nomade Nuit D’Egypte Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Cinnamon, ginger, orange blossom, vanilla Today's Best Deals £54.40 (was £68) at Lookfantastic

Although this sits in the same family as the traditional Nomade scent, I’d argue Nomade Nuit D’Egypte offers a completely different experience. It’s warm and enticing, with notes of cinnamon and vanilla alongside delicate white florals. For me, this is a lovely evening holiday perfume, perfect for spritzing on bronzed, sun-warmed skin.

8. Chloé Naturelle Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: LookFantastic)

Chloé Naturelle Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Citron, rose, mimosa, cedarwood Today's Best Deals £78.40 (was £98) at Lookfantastic

If you’re looking for a subtle take on a rose perfume, I’d definitely recommend giving Naturelle a go. Rather than whacking you over the head with the floral note, it instead creeps in alongside creamy sandalwood and earthy cedarwood to create a really interesting take on the classic scent. If you’ve been burned by sweet gourmand takes on rose, this is the antidote.

9. Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Tuberosa 1974 Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Chloé)

Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Tuberosa 1974 Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Tuberose, spices Today's Best Deals £187 (was £220) at Fenwick

Inspired by the first perfume Chloé launched back in 1974, Tuberosa 1974, once again displays the house’s love for single floral fragrances. This one is rich with powdery tuberose and heady spices which gives it an almost vintage quality. Even if you don’t like the note traditionally, it’s worth spritzing this for the nostalgia alone.