This is everything the team is shopping this Black Friday—with savings you won't want to miss

There's no feeling quite like finding an incredible discount on an item you know will serve you extremely well, and as a shopping editor, it's my duty to share these findings with you.

There are countless Black Friday fashion deals and Black Friday beauty deals floating around already, but don't let that convince you to spend money on items you don't really need just because they seem like a good deal.

I've spoken with the Marie Claire UK editors to find out exactly what they're planning to purchase this Black Friday because no one knows a fantastic investment quite like our expert team. Whether you're in the market for hard-working skincare, cosy outerwear, or even some new tech, these are the items our editors swear by and the deals they will be taking full advantage of.

MC Editors' Top Black Friday Picks

Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow Compact £12.30 at Amazon (was £20) "This eyeshadow went straight into my basket the second I saw the 39% discount. It is my all-time favourite shadow as it's shimmery, buttery and not too colourful—perfect for nights out. I have already gone through one of these and will be stocking up whilst it's this cheap." — Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

Sperax Walking Pad Treadmill £189.99 at Amazon (was £269.99) "You'll know from my extensive walking pad review that I'm a huge fan of the easy, at-home tools for boosting your fitness from the comfort of your living room. Mine has truly revolutionised my fitness since I started using it two years ago, so this Black Friday I'll be investing in one for my sister for Christmas." — Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor

Sheertex Classic Sheer Rip-Resist Tights £26 at Sheertex (was £35) "As someone that rips their tights 99% of the time, I'm convinced it's officially time to invest in a good quality pair that will see me through a couple of seasons." — Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde PH04 £549.99 at Dyson (was £699.99) "Tell me you're 34 without telling me you're 34. Gone are the days of spending frivolously. This year, my boyfriend and I have compiled a comprehensive (and wholly practical) wish list. We've spent three winters in a Victorian flat with sash windows so we've gone through our fair share of cheap heat-saving, damp-preventing solutions as we haven't been ready to commit (and admit that yes, we are the kind of couple that saves for household appliances) to the cost of a de-humidifier. What finally swung it for us was a friend who bought a Dyson de-humidifier last year and reckoned he saved money as dry air is much easier to heat (and retain) than damp air. I've never researched an item quite so extensively, so I can confidently say this is the best option for us. It's sleek (the same can't be said for a lot of models), it doubles as a fan in the summer (crucial for our tiny London flat), has a night mode (so no irritating whirring, although aforementioned pal says it's already quiet), and the real doozy—unlike a lot of de-humidifiers which can be very drying, this purifier-humidifier is designed to enhance hydration through ultraviolet cleanse technology." — Mischa Anouk Smith, News and Features Editor

BAM 73 Zero Boxy Fleece Gilet £66.76 at BAM (was £89) "As the weather has gotten colder, I have been on the hunt for the perfect running layer that I can wear which will keep me warm whilst also not overheating. I saw someone who looked super stylish in a fleeced vest and thought it was the perfect outerwear. I love the high collar of this BAM gilet and love that its 100% recycled materials." — Sophie Cookson, eCommerce Analyst

Aveda Shampure™ Nurturing Shampoo 1000ml £54.40 at Sephora (was £75) "I have used Aveda religiously for the last 20 years so I always take advantage of Black Friday sales to stock up on 1 litre bottles. Shampure is a brilliant everyday nourishing shampoo that I always recommend." — Lily Russo-Bah, Fashion Director

Lumen Metabolism Tracker £199 at Lumen (was £299) "Another nifty fitness-boosting tool, our Editor Sunil swears by his Lumen tracker and says it's been a total game-changer at educating him on what foods work for his body and metabolism. I'm super intrigued about biohacking, and so will be making the most of the 33% BF discount to invest in my health and body." — Ally

Dyson Airwrap Multi Styler and Dryer Complete Long £400 at Argos (was £480) "Finding an Airwrap with a discount feels like striking gold, but you can save £80 this Black Friday at Argos. This is the exact model I have and it never fails to tame my frizzy hair. If you've been waiting to invest, now is the time." — Amelia

Rise & Fall Merino Cashmere Bandana £76 at Rise & Fall (was £95) "I hope my Mum doesn't read this, but I'm going to give her this cashmere bandana for Christmas this year. I'm making the most of Black Friday to get all the gifts for my family and friends. This triangle scarf is so stylish and I can't believe the quality of cashmere & merino compared to the price." — Sophie

Hello Klean Purifying Shower Head £45.50 at Amazon (was £65) "I've been eyeing up the HelloKlean shower head for a while and I'm so glad its on offer for Black Friday. I have started to become aware of all the pollutions that I come into contact each day and I want to start reducing that. Plus its meant to improve the pressure quality, which I am in desperate need of." — Sophie

UNIQLO 100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper £69.90 at UNIQLO (was £79.90) "UNIQLO's cashmere range is one of the best in the market. Soft, supple, and won't break the bank, now is a great time to invest." — Sofia

Dune Knee High Low Heel Boots £160 at Dune (was £200) "An early Black Friday treat, I purchased these boots the second I spotted them in the Dune Black Friday sale. Featuring an elegant kitten heel and knee-high silhouette, I can't stop wearing them paired with denim jeans and dresses." — Sofia

Echo Pop £18.99 at Amazon (was £44.99) "My Echo speaker is easily one of the best things I have ever bought, so I will be snapping up this huge 58% discount and getting a couple of these as Christmas gifts for my family. It works fantastically as a speaker but I love the additional Alexa smart features it has—a true bargain for less than £19." — Amelia

Symprove Mango and Passionfruit 4-Week Pack £51.99 at Amazon (was £79.99) "Probiotics are arguably one of the best supplements you can for overall health and Symprove gets my vote - a tasty, easy-to-take liquid supp that's proven to boost gut health and more." — Ally

Jones Road The City Lights Kit £45 at Jones Road (was £60) "Jones Road is my go-to makeup brand when I'm shopping for others as the products have universal appeal, so I ran to their website when I saw the 25% discount. Four products for £45 is a real bargain and this will make for a gorgeous gift set." — Amelia

Whistles Black Faux Fur Aviator £175.20 at Whistles (was £219) "I always wait till Black Friday to get my coat of the season, and Whistles has a great selection this year! I'm in love with this aviator style with the shearling detail." — Sophie

Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Super-C Serum £76 at Sephora (was £95) "Elemis always do a great Black Friday discount which is music to my ears as this is hands down one of the best serums I have ever used—especially if you suffer from pigmentation caused by the sun. When I use it every day, my skin is visibly brighter and smoother." — Lily

Deia Pebble Locket Rope, Twist and Beaded Chain Necklace Set £204.70 at Monica Vinader (was £356) "I can't believe the discount on this necklace set in the Monica Vinader Black Friday sale. It is the perfect set of pieces that you can wear from day to night. The option to engrave adds that extra level of personalisation." — Sophie

Dyson V8 Vacuum in Silver and Nickel £229.99 at Dyson (was 3329.99) "Maybe it's because I've recently turned 34, or maybe it's because I've finally realised that refusing to fork out a bit more is actually costing us more money (not to mention being wildly unsustainable), but this Black Friday, I'm getting a new hoover! Now, I can't say I've put in quite as much research as the de-humidifier, but my dad has this exact model and swears by it, and this is a man who vacuums his oven. Having spent most of my adult life stubbing my toe on rogue household appliances, it was the docking station that convinced me of this one." — Mischa

Ghd Original Hair Straightener & Styler £103.99 at Amazon (was £139) "The best ghd straighteners are really worth the hype, and you can save 25% on the original styler right now. Perfect for a smooth, glossy finish, curls, or waves, this is one of my most used hair tools that I recommend to everyone." — Amelia

UNIQLO Seamless Down Long Coat £139.90 at UNIQLO (was £159.90) "I own far too many coats but they are almost all totally impractical for wet weather. I'll be taking advantage of the discount on this cosy, water-repellent puffer coat that I can tell I'll be living in all winter." — Amelia

Philips 3300 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine £299.99 at Amazon (was £360.39) "Technically, this is a Christmas present request—I always try to get my wish list out around now (discounts = more presents). It's cliched, but coffee is a true joy and my favourite way to start the day. Over the years, I've tried Moka pots, cafetieres, and coffee pod machines, but without doubt, my favourite is a proper espresso machine. My current one is over 10 years old and very clunky, so I'm looking for a more compact sleeker design." — Mischa

Whistles Ivory Stripe Wool Roll Neck £95.20 at Whistles (was £119) "This 100% wool jumper from Whistles is so chic, it is the perfect winter staple and would go so nicely with leather trousers like these." — Sophie

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones £299 at Amazon (was £449.95) "I have been holding out to invest in some new noise cancelling headphones. This pair from Bose has over £140 off. I'm sold." — Lily

Instax Limited Edition Link 2 Portable Smartphone Printer £94.99 at Amazon (was £114.99) "I'm buying this for [redacted], as I think gifts like this are perfect for Christmas as it brings out the big kid in all of us. I have my own trusty Instax camera, but it's not something I carry on a daily basis, so when I got my own mini portable printer last year, I immediately printed a tonne of photos from my phone. I choose a few photos each month to print out and add to an album — it's a lovely way to look back on the year without the endless scroll." — Mischa

When is Black Friday 2024?

Black Friday falls on the 29th of November 2024. However, many retailers have already launched their sales. You can start taking advantage of the discounts now, but you can expect big sales until the beginning of December.

Is Black Friday worth it in the UK?

Although Black Friday is typically a bigger event in the US than the UK, savings in recent years have been brilliant. Most UK retailers are now on board with the sales event, including Cyber Monday, so you can expect big discounts across the board. To make Black Friday worth it for you, you'll want to shop around for the best deals on items on your wishlist and avoid impulse buying just for the sake of it.