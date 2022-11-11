Olaplex Black Friday offers: you can currently save over £30 on these bestselling products
Hello healthy hair!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
It's no secret that hair stylists and beauty editors all over the world swear by Olaplex (opens in new tab). The brand have some of the best hair products you can buy, but they can come with a hefty price tag.
This Black Friday, we are all about investing in those products that have been on your wishlist for ages, and that you know you will use time and time again. So, when we saw that some of Olaplex's bestselling items were already on offer, we knew we had to share it with you.
Where can I find the best Olaplex Black Friday deals?
There are lots of different retailers that stock Olaplex, and some have started their sales early. We've linked some great options below.
- Lookfantastic (opens in new tab)
- Beauty Bay (opens in new tab)
- Space NK (opens in new tab)
- Cult Beauty (opens in new tab)
Early Olaplex Black Friday offers
Olaplex Singles Day Bundle - No.3, No.7, No.8, was £84 now £53.20 | Lookfantastic (opens in new tab)
Lookfantastic are offering a whopping £30.80 off this Olaplex bundle in celebration of Singles' Day. It contains all the bestselling products, but be quick, as we doubt it will be around for long.
Olaplex Ultimate Essentials Kit, was £28 now £21 | Lookfantastic (opens in new tab)
This kit would make the perfect Christmas present, with everything you need for the ultimate Olaplex experience, including their iconic shampoo, conditioner and mask.
Olaplex Bond Maintenance System, was £112 now £92 | Beauty Bay (opens in new tab)
This set of three strengthening hair products is designed to tackle split ends and frizz by re-linking broken bonds to reveal stronger, healthier hair. The hair treatment also repairs hair follicles to permanently rebuild dry, brittle strands and reverse signs of bleach and chemical damage.
Olaplex Hero Bundle, was £84 now £79.80 | Lookfantastic (opens in new tab)
The Hero Bundle is a great introduction into the world of Olaplex. It features the No.3 Hair Perfector, the No.4 Bond Maintenance™ Shampoo and the No.5 Bond Maintenance™ Conditioner.
For more hair inspiration don't forget to check out our guide to the best affordable haircare brands (opens in new tab). Remember, keep checking back here for the latest updates on all the best Olaplex Black Friday deals!
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.
-
Career change at 50: why it’s the perfect age to rediscover your purpose
Five women, alongside experts, share their stories of career change at 50 and why it's the perfect age.
By Kate Hollowood
-
Looking for a sex app? 15 best for sexual wellness and no strings hookups
Aka, the pro's top picks.
By Ally Head
-
The ultimate guide to the best Christmas beauty gift sets
From gifts for the beauty beginner to the make-up maximalist, we've got you covered
By Grace Lindsay
-
Foreo Black Friday 2022: how to get a discount on the popular skincare devices
The Foreo Black Friday sale is always a corker!
By Becky Fearn
-
Everything we know so far about the Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday sale
We look forward to this every single year
By Katie Thomas
-
The Sephora Black Friday sale has started, and I'm adding these products to my basket ASAP
The discounts are too good to miss
By Grace Lindsay
-
Black Friday beauty advent calendars 2022: These calendars are all on sale right now
There's something for everyone...
By Grace Lindsay
-
Jo Malone Black Friday: Everything we know, including where to shop early offers
More Pomegranate Noir? We're totally game
By Becky Fearn
-
5 Cyber Monday sale palettes to snap up for festive party season
Because all that glitters IS gold
By Becky Fearn
-
Jo Malone perfume dupes to snap up during Cyber Monday
Quick, before they're gone!
By Becky Fearn
-
Jennifer Lopez's favourite candle is 10% off right now
By Penny Goldstone