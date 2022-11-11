Olaplex Black Friday offers: you can currently save over £30 on these bestselling products

It's no secret that hair stylists and beauty editors all over the world swear by Olaplex (opens in new tab). The brand have some of the best hair products you can buy, but they can come with a hefty price tag.

This Black Friday, we are all about investing in those products that have been on your wishlist for ages, and that you know you will use time and time again. So, when we saw that some of Olaplex's bestselling items were already on offer, we knew we had to share it with you.

Where can I find the best Olaplex Black Friday deals?

There are lots of different retailers that stock Olaplex, and some have started their sales early. We've linked some great options below.

Early Olaplex Black Friday offers

(opens in new tab) Olaplex Singles Day Bundle - No.3, No.7, No.8, was £84 now £53.20 | Lookfantastic (opens in new tab) Lookfantastic are offering a whopping £30.80 off this Olaplex bundle in celebration of Singles' Day. It contains all the bestselling products, but be quick, as we doubt it will be around for long.

(opens in new tab) Olaplex Ultimate Essentials Kit, was £28 now £21 | Lookfantastic (opens in new tab) This kit would make the perfect Christmas present, with everything you need for the ultimate Olaplex experience, including their iconic shampoo, conditioner and mask.

(opens in new tab) Olaplex Bond Maintenance System, was £112 now £92 | Beauty Bay (opens in new tab) This set of three strengthening hair products is designed to tackle split ends and frizz by re-linking broken bonds to reveal stronger, healthier hair. The hair treatment also repairs hair follicles to permanently rebuild dry, brittle strands and reverse signs of bleach and chemical damage.

(opens in new tab) Olaplex Hero Bundle, was £84 now £79.80 | Lookfantastic (opens in new tab) The Hero Bundle is a great introduction into the world of Olaplex. It features the No.3 Hair Perfector, the No.4 Bond Maintenance™ Shampoo and the No.5 Bond Maintenance™ Conditioner.

For more hair inspiration don't forget to check out our guide to the best affordable haircare brands (opens in new tab). Remember, keep checking back here for the latest updates on all the best Olaplex Black Friday deals!