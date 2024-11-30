It's the best weekend to shop for gifts—as two beauty editors, these are the 8 products we're actually buying

This month, myself and fellow beauty editor Katie have dedicated every waking minute to researching, testing, trialling and reviewing the very best beauty gifts for Christmas. Everything from perfume and candles to eyeshadow and hand wash has passed by our desks and been tested scrupulously. As a result, we have a pretty clear idea of the very best new beauty products to gift your loved ones this year.

However, with our Christmas shopping lists already bulking out and Black Friday sales in full swing, we would be lying if we said we haven't been using this time as an excuse to treat ourselves to some treats, too. After all, some beauty products are simply too perfect, too beautiful and too hardworking to part with. So, without further ado, these are the 8 new beauty products that are so good, we're choosing to gift them to ourselves this November.

Shannon's Top New Beauty Gifts

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Trio Of Scented Candles

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Trio Of Scented Candles Best new candle set Specifications Included scents: Mon beau Sapin, Baies des Forêts, Baies des Lunes Today's Best Deals £106.25 (was £125) at Harvey Nichols

"The Maison Francis Kurkdjian Christmas candle trio is the launch I get most excited by every single year. I simply detest sweet, candied Christmas candles—I want my festive home fragrance to be luxurious, expensive-smelling and not so powerful that it makes my eyes water. Luckily, I know that I can count of Maison Francis Kurkdjian to deliver on all of the above. Every single candle in this trio is beautiful—and not just to look at. Mon Beau Sapin smells like snow-dusted Christmas trees, Baies des Forêts is reminiscent of juicy mistletoe and Baies des Lunes is one of the most comforting, creamy musk candles I have ever come across. If you want your home to smell expensive this Christmas, this is the product for you." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

Tom Ford Soleil Neige

Tom Ford Soleil Neige Eau de Parfum Best new perfumes Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, jasmine flower, lemon Today's Best Deals £108.75 (was £145) at Lookfantastic

"It's no secret that I'm somewhat of a fragrance connoisseur, so you can believe me when I say that Tom Ford Soleil Neige is the single best perfume for this time of year. It's so good, in fact, that I've had to lie to three friends when they have asked me if I have a bottle on my shelf that they can borrow. I do have a bottle, I just refuse to share it with anyone. Soleil Neige smells like shimmering snow on a sunny winter's day—it is bright, light and icy. If you wear Soleil Neige, expect to be batting of compliments all day long." – Shannon

NARS 24 Karat Collection

NARS Special Deco Hardwired Eyeshadow Gold Best new make-up collection Today's Best Deals Visit Site

"Everyone who knows me will tell you I am not a make-up person. I test it all day, every day for work, so when it comes to my own daily routine, I just can't be bothered with the faff of it all. However, something has stirred in me recently, and I have suddenly found great joy in all things shimmery and pretty—and I think it's down to the new Nars 24 Karat Collection landing on my desk. For the first time in years, I have been allowing myself an extra 20 minutes in the morning to apply a full-face, and it has felt exceptionally good. This eyeshadow is, in my opinion, the star of the show, with the most beautiful, buttery gold effect. However, I have also thoroughly enjoyed using the glow-boosting powders in the Light Reflecting Sculpting Face Palette and swiping on a slick of Explicit Lipstick in Unauthorized—it's the most feel-good red I've encountered in a long time." – Shannon

Victoria Beckham Beauty Hand Cream Collection

Victoria Beckham Beauty Hand Cream Collection Best new hand creams Today's Best Deals £138 at Victoria Beckham Beauty

"I know what you're thinking: £138 for hand creams?! But these aren't just any hand creams, they're Victoria Beckham hand creams. Yes, they're nourishing and leave hands silky soft without any greasiness, but frankly, the formulas could have been shoddy and I still probably would have found myself adding these to basket. I'm a shallow girl at heart, and these are, hands down, the most beautifully chic beauty products that have landed on my desk, potentially ever. Beyond that, each hand cream comes in one of the iconic Victoria Beckham Beauty fragrances—some of my most cherished. If you don't want to splurge quite so much money, you can also buy the hand creams individually, in your chosen scent, for £38 each. My favourite? Portofino 97 smells like hotel linen, warm sun rays and the gentle breezes of the Italian Riviera." – Shannon

Katie's Top New Beauty Gifts

Neom Christmas Wish 3 Wick Scented Candle

Neom Christmas Wish 3 Wick Scented Candle Best new Christmas candle Specifications Key notes: Mandarin, cinnamon, tonka bean Today's Best Deals £44 at Space NK (was £55)

"There are two types of people in this world - those that go hell for leather with all things Christmas from the beginning of December and those that like to dip their toes in on the days that matter. I am the former. One of the ways that I get myself into the spirit is lighting multiple Christmas candles daily, from the end of November. There are a few favourites on my list, but Neom's Christmas Wish takes the top spot. This smells like what I imagine Santa's house smells like - heady, warm and spicy. You've got your classic cinnamon mixed with the zesty mandarin and creaminess of the tonka bean. It's pure festive gold. Not for the festive-averse." – Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

Dolce & Gabbana My Sculpt Satin Lip Stylo in 25.12 Christmas Day

Dolce & Gabbana My Sculpt Satin Lip Stylo in 25.12 Christmas Day Best new red lipstick Today's Best Deals £33.44 at Harrods (was £38)

"I am a huge fan of pomp and circumstance. Especially around Christmas time. I go all out - traditions, formalities and thinking about what I'm going to wear. I spend much of late November planning my festive outfits and make-up looks. There are lists galore and sometimes (please don't judge me too harshly) there are mood boards too. So you can imagine how thrilled I was to find Dolce & Gabbana's new Christmas Day red lipstick drop onto my desk earlier this month. I'll admit the shade surprised me when I first tried it - it wasn't the ruby rouge that I often associate with December festivities, but rather an orangey red. However, I love that it'll bring a modern twist to the day. It has a satin finish - my favourite, my dry lips don't agree with mattes - and I really like the slim bullet, which allows for precise application." – Katie

Westman Atelier Petite Brush Collection

Westman Atelier Petite Brush Collection Best new brush set Today's Best Deals £424 at Cult Beauty (was £530)

"I will always add something to my Christmas list that I just wouldn't buy for myself. Something that feels special, that often has a high price point. This year Westman Atelier's Petit Brush Collection is that special addition. I am yet to find product this brand launches that isn't 100% a bit of me. Open up my make-up bag and it features heavily. I've used some of the make-up brushes before, but the whole set? That's one truly spoiling gift that I would love to open up on the big day." – Katie

Trudon The Scented Hand Soaps

Trudon Scented Hand Soaps Best new hand soap Today's Best Deals £85 at Trudon

"I'm in the midst of a renovation - the builders say they'll be done by Christmas, but it's too soon to tell if that's the truth. I am so looking forward to getting my home back and to start putting the final touches in place. We'll have a brand new kitchen and a brightly decorated downstairs loo. They deserve more than supermarket own-brand hand soap. Which is why in January, once the dust has settled, I want to be placing one of the new Trudon Scented Hand Soap next to each of my two new sinks. These are pure luxury - they're so beautifully scented (as you would expect) in the brand's iconic fresh woody scent, Vixi, and the zesty green Médie. The glass bottles are sure to elevate even the dingiest of sinks." – Katie