Kate Middleton's Monica Vinader necklace is currently 40% off
Snap it up before they sell out
Catherine, Princess of Wales has her pick of the most beautiful and priceless jewels in the world, which have been part of the Crown Jewels for centuries.
But that doesn't stop her from championing affordable homegrown jewellery brands whenever she gets the chance.
Case in point: her love of Monica Vinader. She has worn the female sustainable jewellery designer's designs for the past few years, and often rewears her favourite pieces, such as the Siren earrings in Green Onyx.
Just last year, she was spotted wearing Nura Baroque pearl pendant charm on a gold chain to visit the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists headquarters, which she teamed with matching earrings.
If you want to emulate the Princess' style, you'll be pleased to hear that her pieces, as well as dozens of others, are currently reduced by up to 50% in the Monica Vinader Black Friday sale, which has just started.
All you need to do to get the deals is sign up with your email. Although Black Friday officially doesn't start until Friday 24th November, MV is holding flash sales everyday up until Tuesday 28th November, some of which last a single day only.
So if you see a bargain you love, do snap it up. Here are my top picks for today, including Kate's earrings and necklace.
