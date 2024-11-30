All of my TikTok screenshots are from Mango, H&M, and COS-—these are the must-have pieces that have made it on sale

Over the years, TikTok has quickly cemented itself as one of my go-to hubs for styling inspiration. From everyday styling formulas to must-know Black Friday fashion deals the platform has served me well.

At the risk of sounding overly Gen-Z, I can confirm that my phone is currently flooded with screenshots I have taken of product recommendations and capsule wardrobe pieces that content creators have shared. Many of which now make up a huge part of my wardrobe basics.

As a true magpie for all things expensive-looking, most of these pieces come from three of my failsafe retailers on rotation: Mango, H&M, and COS. Known for their sleek pieces that can be worn repeatedly, it's no surprise why they're an instant hit for those looking to invest in timeless pieces that won't break the bank.

Lucky for me, I have found that my top saved pieces have fortunately fallen into all retailers' Black Friday 2024 sales. This includes the knee-length boots from COS that the style set can't stop wearing and the cosy cardigans from Mango that continue to sell out.

Below, find my top picks to invest in now and wear forever.

Best Black Friday 2024 picks from H&M, Mango, and COS:

Button Knit Cardigan - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango Button Knit Cardigan

Great for layering or wearing on its own, a soft brown cardigan is a failsafe item that instantly elevates any look. This Mango number is currently in stock and 40% off. Total steal.

Maxi Skirt
H&M Maxi Skirt

A true wardrobe basic, a satin maxi skirt will see you through pretty much any occasion.

Fur Effect Jacket - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango Fur Effect Jacket

Fur-effect jackets have been all over our feeds this holiday season, this cropped version is incredibly discounted at 45%.

Barrel-Leg Cotton Trousers
COS Barrel-Leg Cotton Trousers

You've heard about barrel-leg jeans, but have you heard about barrel-leg trousers? Featuring the same silhouette in a relaxed cotton material, they are a great everyday staple.

Knitted Jumper
H&M Knitted Jumper

This incredibly elegant knitted jumper is so good I can't believe it's under £20.

Leather Boots With Kitten Heels - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango Leather Boots With Kitten Heels

Kitten heeled boots have slowly but surely taken over my life this season. They are a true winter boot staple that is so wearable you can easily transition them over to the warmer months.

Oversized Chunky Flecked Wool Jumper
COS Oversized Chunky Flecked Wool Jumper

Fine-Knit Collared Jumper
H&M Fine-Knit Collared Jumper

Rugby-style tops are all over my TikTok FYP, this similar style is a complete must-have.

Reversible Leopard-Print Jacket - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango Reversible Leopard-Print Jacket

Two jackets for the price of one and at 30% off? Perfection.

Denim Midi Shirt Dress
COS Denim Midi Shirt Dress

Go for this denim shirt dress if you're after an easy wardrobe hero that will make getting dressed easy everyday.

Double-Handle Bowling Bag - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango Double-Handle Bowling Bag

A double-handle bowling bag has been my dream bag for months now; this 50% off option is an incredibly sleek option.

Oversized Polo-Neck Jumper
Oversized Polo-Neck Jumper

A polo-neck jumper is a chic wardrobe staple that styles beautifully with everything. This 40% off style is at the top of my wish-list.

Corduroy Trousers
H&M Corduroy Trousers

Coming in a sleek cream colour, now is a great time to invest in a pair of corduroy trousers at 40% off.

Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots
COS Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots

Pair these leather knee-high boots with a mini skirt or dress that is perfect for the holiday season.

Leather-Effect Fringed Overshirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango Leather-Effect Fringed Overshirt

This year, I've found myself incorporating many Western-style pieces. This fringed overshirt is a great layering piece that taps effortlessly into the trend while still being timeless.

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. 

Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless. 

