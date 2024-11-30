All of my TikTok screenshots are from Mango, H&M, and COS-—these are the must-have pieces that have made it on sale

Over the years, TikTok has quickly cemented itself as one of my go-to hubs for styling inspiration. From everyday styling formulas to must-know Black Friday fashion deals the platform has served me well.

At the risk of sounding overly Gen-Z, I can confirm that my phone is currently flooded with screenshots I have taken of product recommendations and capsule wardrobe pieces that content creators have shared. Many of which now make up a huge part of my wardrobe basics.

As a true magpie for all things expensive-looking, most of these pieces come from three of my failsafe retailers on rotation: Mango, H&M, and COS. Known for their sleek pieces that can be worn repeatedly, it's no surprise why they're an instant hit for those looking to invest in timeless pieces that won't break the bank.

Lucky for me, I have found that my top saved pieces have fortunately fallen into all retailers' Black Friday 2024 sales. This includes the knee-length boots from COS that the style set can't stop wearing and the cosy cardigans from Mango that continue to sell out.

Below, find my top picks to invest in now and wear forever.

Best Black Friday 2024 picks from H&M, Mango, and COS:

Mango Button Knit Cardigan £29.99 (was £49.99) at Mango Great for layering or wearing on its own, a soft brown cardigan is a failsafe item that instantly elevates any look. This Mango number is currently in stock and 40% off. Total steal.

H&M Maxi Skirt £15.20 (was £18.99) at H&M A true wardrobe basic, a satin maxi skirt will see you through pretty much any occasion.

Mango Fur Effect Jacket £59.99 (was £109.99) at Mango Fur-effect jackets have been all over our feeds this holiday season, this cropped version is incredibly discounted at 45%.

COS Barrel-Leg Cotton Trousers £56.25 (was £75) at COS You've heard about barrel-leg jeans, but have you heard about barrel-leg trousers? Featuring the same silhouette in a relaxed cotton material, they are a great everyday staple.

H&M Knitted Jumper £15.20 (was £18.99) at H&M This incredibly elegant knitted jumper is so good I can't believe it's under £20.

Mango Leather Boots With Kitten Heels £55.99 (was £89.99) at Mango Kitten heeled boots have slowly but surely taken over my life this season. They are a true winter boot staple that is so wearable you can easily transition them over to the warmer months.

COS Oversized Chunky Flecked Wool Jumper £55.99 (was £89.99) at Mango Kitten heeled boots have slowly but surely taken over my life this season. They are a true winter boot staple that is so wearable you can easily transition them over to the warmer months.

Mango Reversible Leopard-Print Jacket £79.99 (was £119.99) at Mango Two jackets for the price of one and at 30% off? Perfection.

COS Denim Midi Shirt Dress £82.50 (was £110) at COS Go for this denim shirt dress if you're after an easy wardrobe hero that will make getting dressed easy everyday.

Mango Double-Handle Bowling Bag £17.99 (was £35.99) at Mango A double-handle bowling bag has been my dream bag for months now; this 50% off option is an incredibly sleek option.

Oversized Polo-Neck Jumper £11.99 (was £19.99) at H&M A polo-neck jumper is a chic wardrobe staple that styles beautifully with everything. This 40% off style is at the top of my wish-list.

H&M Corduroy Trousers £9.59 (was £15.99) at H&M Coming in a sleek cream colour, now is a great time to invest in a pair of corduroy trousers at 40% off.

COS Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots £202.50 (was £270) at COS Pair these leather knee-high boots with a mini skirt or dress that is perfect for the holiday season.