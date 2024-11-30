All of my TikTok screenshots are from Mango, H&M, and COS-—these are the must-have pieces that have made it on sale
From my FYP straight to my cart
Over the years, TikTok has quickly cemented itself as one of my go-to hubs for styling inspiration. From everyday styling formulas to must-know Black Friday fashion deals the platform has served me well.
At the risk of sounding overly Gen-Z, I can confirm that my phone is currently flooded with screenshots I have taken of product recommendations and capsule wardrobe pieces that content creators have shared. Many of which now make up a huge part of my wardrobe basics.
As a true magpie for all things expensive-looking, most of these pieces come from three of my failsafe retailers on rotation: Mango, H&M, and COS. Known for their sleek pieces that can be worn repeatedly, it's no surprise why they're an instant hit for those looking to invest in timeless pieces that won't break the bank.
Lucky for me, I have found that my top saved pieces have fortunately fallen into all retailers' Black Friday 2024 sales. This includes the knee-length boots from COS that the style set can't stop wearing and the cosy cardigans from Mango that continue to sell out.
Below, find my top picks to invest in now and wear forever.
Best Black Friday 2024 picks from H&M, Mango, and COS:
Great for layering or wearing on its own, a soft brown cardigan is a failsafe item that instantly elevates any look. This Mango number is currently in stock and 40% off. Total steal.
A true wardrobe basic, a satin maxi skirt will see you through pretty much any occasion.
Fur-effect jackets have been all over our feeds this holiday season, this cropped version is incredibly discounted at 45%.
You've heard about barrel-leg jeans, but have you heard about barrel-leg trousers? Featuring the same silhouette in a relaxed cotton material, they are a great everyday staple.
This incredibly elegant knitted jumper is so good I can't believe it's under £20.
Kitten heeled boots have slowly but surely taken over my life this season. They are a true winter boot staple that is so wearable you can easily transition them over to the warmer months.
Kitten heeled boots have slowly but surely taken over my life this season. They are a true winter boot staple that is so wearable you can easily transition them over to the warmer months.
Rugby-style tops are all over my TikTok FYP, this similar style is a complete must-have.
Go for this denim shirt dress if you're after an easy wardrobe hero that will make getting dressed easy everyday.
A double-handle bowling bag has been my dream bag for months now; this 50% off option is an incredibly sleek option.
A polo-neck jumper is a chic wardrobe staple that styles beautifully with everything. This 40% off style is at the top of my wish-list.
Coming in a sleek cream colour, now is a great time to invest in a pair of corduroy trousers at 40% off.
Pair these leather knee-high boots with a mini skirt or dress that is perfect for the holiday season.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
-
I always wait until Black Friday to buy my Christmas presents — here’s where to get the best deals
The holidays are all about tradition
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
I only buy winter coats when they're on sale—these are the timeless options I'm investing in
The warmer, the better
By Sofia Piza
-
These suede boots have become the unofficial uniform at the Marie Claire offices—and they are now 50% off
Cool-girls assemble
By Sofia Piza
-
7 Celebrity-Approved Reformation Black Friday Sale Finds Worth Buying
Zendaya, Kaia Gerber, and Kendall Jenner are all fans
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Taylor Swift’s Reformation wardrobe is currently 25% off
3 timeless styles you’ll wear now, but love forever
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
This celeb-favourite handbag brand rarely goes on sale—these are the Strathberry deals actually worth your time
Kate Middleton, Katie Holmes, and Meghan Markle approved
By Sofia Piza
-
All of my favourite jewellery brands are on sale - these are the best Black Friday deals you don't want to miss
Including Sienna Miller and Bella Hadid's favourite earrings
By Sofia Piza
-
In need of new jeans? These black Friday deals make shopping for denim a steal
Great savings this way
By Jazzria Harris