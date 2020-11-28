Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Honestly I have never seen so many good Mulberry Black Friday deals, which is pretty epic considering the luxury designer doesn’t always participate. This year though it’s slashed prices on some of its most iconic handbags, including the Hampstead, the Bayswater and card zip purse.

It’s all the more special because the sale includes new season styles too, and if for some reason you can’t find what you want on the Mulberry site, there are plenty of incredible discounts on other official retailers.

MULBERRY BLACK FRIDAY – QUICK LINKS:

Keep scrolling to buy yourself a gorgeous new designer handbag in the Mulberry Black Friday sale.

Does Mulberry do Black Friday?

Mulberry doesn’t always participate in Black Friday but this year it is. It’s hosting a 30% off sale on loads of its handbags, shoes, accessories and men’s category too. There are loads of great options to buy, include the Hampstead bag, the Bayswater and the popular clutch bags (Kate Middleton is a fan).

If you can’t find what you like on the site, don’t worry. You can get offers on Mulberry handbags at other retailers, including in the Selfridges Black Friday sale and the John Lewis Black Friday sale.

Mulberry Black Friday 2020 – what to buy

Honestly, it’s pretty damn hard to pick only a few favourites, as there are dozens upon dozens of sale buys, but I’ve tried to condense it and share some of my favourites below, across all budgets.

Is a Mulberry bag a good investment?

Yes, we’re not talking about cheap designer handbags here. Mulberry handbags start at around £400 for a small bag and go up to over £1,00, but they are true investment pieces.

They are made here in the UK, using the finest quality materials, such as Italian leather. Mulberry is pushing to be more sustainable, and in fact just re-released its iconic Alexa handbag, made more sustainably.

Plus, the styles are classic and timeless, so truly do stand the test of time. A Mulberry Bayswater will still be fashionable in years to come, and if anything the leather makes it look better with age.