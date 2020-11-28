Trending:

    • Honestly I have never seen so many good Mulberry Black Friday deals, which is pretty epic considering the luxury designer doesn’t always participate. This year though it’s slashed prices on some of its most iconic handbags, including the Hampstead, the Bayswater and card zip purse.

    Shop the Mulberry Black Friday sale (30% off loads)

    It’s all the more special because the sale includes new season styles too, and if for some reason you can’t find what you want on the Mulberry site, there are plenty of incredible discounts on other official retailers.

    MULBERRY BLACK FRIDAY – QUICK LINKS:

    Keep scrolling to buy yourself a gorgeous new designer handbag in the Mulberry Black Friday sale.

    Does Mulberry do Black Friday?

    Mulberry doesn’t always participate in Black Friday but this year it is. It’s hosting a 30% off sale on loads of its handbags, shoes, accessories and men’s category too. There are loads of great options to buy, include the Hampstead bag, the Bayswater and the popular clutch bags (Kate Middleton is a fan).

    If you can’t find what you like on the site, don’t worry. You can get offers on Mulberry handbags at other retailers, including in the Selfridges Black Friday sale and the John Lewis Black Friday sale.

    Mulberry Black Friday 2020 – what to buy

    Honestly, it’s pretty damn hard to pick only a few favourites, as there are dozens upon dozens of sale buys, but I’ve tried to condense it and share some of my favourites below, across all budgets.

    Mulberry Ranger lace-up boots was £560 now £280 (50% Off) at Farfetch

    Mulberry Belted Bayswater satchel was £1,509 now £905 (40% Off) at Farfetch

    Mulberry Keeley pyramid loafer was £495 now £248 (50% Off) at Farfecth

    Mulberry Pollie tartan dress was £755 now £378 (50% Off) at Farfetch

    Small Zip Around PurseRust Silky Calf Was £225 Now £157 at Mulberry

    Mini Seaton Oxblood Small Classic Grain Was £995 Now £696 at Mulberry

    Small Belted Bayswater Coral Orange Heavy Grain Was £1,094 Now £766 at Mulberry

    Belted Bayswater Satchel Rust Silky Calf Was £995 Now £696 at Mulberry

    Small Hampstead Charcoal Small Classic Grain Was £875 Now £612 at Mulberry

    Amberley Phone Clutch Black Matte Croc Was £495 Now £297 at Mulberry

    M Tote Crimson M Jacquard Was £695 Now £486 at Mulberry

    Is a Mulberry bag a good investment?

    Yes, we’re not talking about cheap designer handbags here. Mulberry handbags start at around £400 for a small bag and go up to over £1,00, but they are true investment pieces.

    They are made here in the UK, using the finest quality materials, such as Italian leather. Mulberry is pushing to be more sustainable, and in fact just re-released its iconic Alexa handbag, made more sustainably.

    Plus, the styles are classic and timeless, so truly do stand the test of time. A Mulberry Bayswater will still be fashionable in years to come, and if anything the leather makes it look better with age.

