Fun fact you: my first ever purchase from lululemon was a pair of their world-famous Align leggings. I'd heard friends and colleagues alike rave about them, and having had mine for the best part of six years now, I can see why.

They have a cult-like following, proudly claiming the top spot as the brand's bestselling item. So, when we heard that they were launching a new lululemon Align range, we couldn't wait to try it.

Designed for yoga, the leggings are renowned for being butter soft to the touch and easy to slip on yet supportive, too, with a high waist detail and four way stretch to hold you in for even the twistiest of yoga poses (opens in new tab).

Launching back in 2015, they've flown off the shelves since because they also promise to for walking, other workouts, and, well, everything in between. That said, they are a higher price point, so it's important to read up on each item before committing to buy.

So, what's different about the new range? Good question. They've introduced three brand new styles, with a brand rep confirming they've expanded the franchise to include shorts, flares, and a wide leg trouser.

Wanting to give you a full review of the entire new lululemon Align range, I roped in the help of team Marie Claire UK. Between us, we tested the leggings, wide leg pants, and shorts on offer and one item resoundingly came out tops. Keep scrolling to read what four MC UK staffers thought when sweat testing the new range.

We tried the entire new lululemon Align range: here's what we thought

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short with Pockets 6"

Health Editor Ally Head trying the Align shorts (Image credit: Ally Head)

(opens in new tab) lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 6" View at Lululemon (opens in new tab) What are they? Soft as you like workout shorts designed with yogis in mind. Whether in the studio or on the move, this weightless, soft-to-touch short promises to keep you fashion-forward without sacrificing function, share the brand.

What Health Editor Ally Head thought when testing: "Spoiler alert: I'm a fan of lululemon, and couldn't wait to try the new Align range when it launched earlier this month."

"I'm a runner who wears shorts pretty regularly for easy runs, speed sessions and long runs (and the occasional recovery yoga, too). Testing the new Aligns over the course of a week, I wore them to a 45-minute yoga class, a weight training session and on a 5km run, too."

Pros: "I'm 5ft2" and tried the six-inch leg length, which sat halfway down my thigh (if you're taller or prefer more coverage, I'd opt for the longer eight-inch option). They offer a properly barely-there feel - you can hardly notice you're wearing them most of the time, and they're by far the softest short I've worn in a while. I liked the small back pocket, which was big enough for a card or key, and that they didn't roll down or ride up for any of my classes - winner, winner."

Cons: "For the price tag, the sizing and leg length options on site can be a little confusing (they're US sizes, so a four is a UK size eight, and the leg length is the number in the title, so the ones above have a six-inch leg). While I found them gorgeously soft, I likely wouldn't wear them again for running - they are designed for yoga, after all - as they didn't offer enough compression or support me in the same way, as say, the Wunder Train do. Plus, top tip: make sure to wash on a cold wash and hang dry, as the label states, or you'll end up with bobbly material."

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"

Fashion Editor Zoe Anastasiou trying the lululemon Align leggings (Image credit: Zoe Anastasiou)

(opens in new tab) lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28" View at lululemon (opens in new tab) What are they? The original butter-soft Align legging which first launched in 2015. Fun fact: they were designed from insights that yogis shared (they wanted to feel light and free while flowing with zero distractions).

What Fashion Editor Zoe Anastasiou thought when testing: "As someone who spends her WFH days dressed like this, for me, leggings need to feel like the ultimate multitasking wardrobe essential."

Pros: "These leggings are just that. I wore mine to Pilates classes, on grocery runs and to brunch with the girls and they remained soft, sweat-wicking and supportive while also being stylish, too."

"As well as being exceedingly comfortable, the high-rise waist and tight fit meant I move freely in the tights, feeling supported without restraint or worrying that they'll fall down or sag. Plus, at 5ft 1", I often find it difficult to find leggings that fit my leg length - not with lululemon legging's, which come in a whole range of leg lengths (I tried a 23" leg length).

"Not to mention, there's a pocket for your keys or card at the small of your back. Pockets have long been an afterthought when it comes to women's fashion, but not anymore. I liked that my keys, credit card and phone could easily be carried when on long, leisurely walks and want to avoid holding a bag."

Cons: "If you have a shorter torso like me, then they're very high waisted. This is great for support and holding you in, but do sit slightly higher than I'm used too." (Our edit of the best petite gym leggings (opens in new tab) might come in handy here).

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant 31"

News Editor Jadie Troy-Pryde testing the Align wide leg pants (Image credit: Jadie Troy Pryde)

(opens in new tab) lululemon Align™ High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant 31" View at lululemon (opens in new tab) What are they? These super-soft wide-leg pants promise to be both on-trend but practical, great days when you're going from yoga to brunch.

What News Editor Jadie Troy-Pryde thought when testing: "If you recently found yourself enjoying a Daisy Jones & The Six binge, or simply want yoga pants that are so comfy you’ll want to wear them everywhere else too, these will totally be your bag."

Pros: "When it comes to yoga leggings, I usually opt for fitted over flowy - I like feeling tightly tucked in so that I’m able to fully focus on not falling over in single leg downfacing dog. However, I might just be a flared yoga pant convert."

"With the same buttery softness as the brand’s iconic Align leggings, the Lululemon wide-leg pants are super comfortable. They’re a snug fit around the hips, giving a more shapely behind, with the fabric then tapering off loosely around the leg. I’ve avoided similar styles in the past as they’ve always made me feel quite shapeless, but I have to say - there’s something about the flare and the gentle movement of the fabric that makes me feel like I have the grace and poise to be in Cirque du Soleil (I don’t, but what a feeling)."

"They’re also ideal transitional trousers - you can go from yoga to brunch effortlessly and still look very well styled - and I also liked that there are decently deep pockets big enough to fit my phone."

Cons: "When testing, I noticed that they can be a bit unflattering around the crotch area because of the tight-fitting waist, but not noticeably so in the darker colours."

Social Media Editor Alice Carter trying the Align wide leg pant (Image credit: Alice Carter)

What Social Media Editor Alice Carter thought when testing: "This was my first time trying anything from lululemon and let me say, they totally change the game."

Pros: "These were the most comfortable not only to do light exercise in but also just to chill in. I did some yoga and went for a walk in mine and you can barely notice that they're even there."

"I liked that they weren't super tight, like most leggings, but rather fit and flatter in all the right places. They're definitely a great investment piece for any wardrobe IMO."

Cons: "It's worth noting that lululemon items are definitely an investment - items in the Align range start at £64 and go up to £104. I'd advise going in-store and trying on if you're on the fence."

Which Align item did we think was best when testing?

The Align leggings get our vote as the best investment from the range - there's a reason they're so raved about.

They're versatile, flattering and stylish, great for the office or your sweatiest session.

Why are lululemon Aligns so popular? Good question - as they're a firm bestseller for the brand and have been since they launched in 2015. Short answer - because they really do feel like a second skin, supporting you while still offering maximum comfort.

