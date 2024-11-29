7 Celebrity-Approved Reformation Black Friday Sale Finds Worth Buying

Maybe it’s Reformation’s vintage-inspired aesthetic and super-wearable designs, maybe it’s the LA brand’s commitment to minimising its environmental impact, whatever it is, celebrities can’t get enough, and right now there are more reasons to shop than ever—everything at Reformation is 25% off.

Of course, that’s no reason to start adding to cart with wild abandon, Black Friday and Cyber Weekend are about shopping smarter, not harder. That’s one reason I’ve rounded up five brand classics that’ll never go out of style (the other is purely self-serving—of course, I bought what I wanted before sharing).

5 Reformation classics currently on sale

It’s not just timeless wardrobe staples that Reformation is loved for, the brand has become a go-to for weddings and party season and the new holiday collection has arrived just in time, too. Think sumptuous silk slip dresses, cashmere knits, and tailoring that looks like it should be double the price. You’ll also find seasonal sparkle and Ref classics, like the Jennifer Aniston-approved Kourtney dress.

Reformation prides itself on its sustainability credentials—the brand has shared a Sustainability Report since 2016—so this is the only time of the year that the brand offers a site-wide discount.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing Reformation Nylah boots (£336 down from £448)

Emily Ratajkowski wearing Reformation (Image credit: Reformation)

Nylah Nappa Knee Boot

Gigi Hadid wearing Reformation Agathea loafers (£201 down from £268)

(Image credit: Reformation)

Agathea Chunky Loafer

Kaia Gerber wearing Reformation Mason trousers (£133.50 down from £178)

Kaia Gerber wearing Reformation Mason trousers (Image credit: Reformation)

Mason Pant

Jennifer Aniston wearing Reformation Kourtney dress (£223.50 down from £298)

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images)

Kourtney Dress

Anya Taylor-Joy wearing Reformation Natasha pumps

(Image credit: Reformation)

Natasha Pump

Dakota Johnson wearing Reformation Nadira dress (£223.50 down from £298)

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images)

Nadira Dress

Kristen Bell wearing Reformation Tagliatelle dress (£171 down from £228)

Kristen Bell wearing Reformation Tagliatelle dress (£171 down from £228) (Image credit: Reformation)