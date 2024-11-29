7 Celebrity-Approved Reformation Black Friday Sale Finds Worth Buying
Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Aniston, and Zendaya are all fans of this brand — and it's currently 25% off
- 5 Reformation classics currently on sale
- Emily Ratajkowski wearing Reformation Nylah boots (£336 down from £448)
- Gigi Hadid wearing Reformation Agathea loafers (£201 down from £268)
- Kaia Gerber wearing Reformation Mason trousers (£133.50 down from £178)
- Jennifer Aniston wearing Reformation Kourtney dress (£223.50 down from £298)
- Anya Taylor-Joy wearing Reformation Natasha pumps
- Dakota Johnson wearing Reformation Nadira dress (£223.50 down from £298)
- Kristen Bell wearing Reformation Tagliatelle dress (£171 down from £228)
Maybe it’s Reformation’s vintage-inspired aesthetic and super-wearable designs, maybe it’s the LA brand’s commitment to minimising its environmental impact, whatever it is, celebrities can’t get enough, and right now there are more reasons to shop than ever—everything at Reformation is 25% off.
Of course, that’s no reason to start adding to cart with wild abandon, Black Friday and Cyber Weekend are about shopping smarter, not harder. That’s one reason I’ve rounded up five brand classics that’ll never go out of style (the other is purely self-serving—of course, I bought what I wanted before sharing).
5 Reformation classics currently on sale
- Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan - now £148 was £198
- Olina Silk Pant - now £148 was £198
- Veda Bennett Oversized Leather Bomber- now £493.50 was £658
- Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-neck Sweater (as seen on Taylor Swift) - now £223 was £298
- Wiley Knit Top - now £58 was £78
It’s not just timeless wardrobe staples that Reformation is loved for, the brand has become a go-to for weddings and party season and the new holiday collection has arrived just in time, too. Think sumptuous silk slip dresses, cashmere knits, and tailoring that looks like it should be double the price. You’ll also find seasonal sparkle and Ref classics, like the Jennifer Aniston-approved Kourtney dress.
Reformation prides itself on its sustainability credentials—the brand has shared a Sustainability Report since 2016—so this is the only time of the year that the brand offers a site-wide discount.
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
-
