At the risk of sounding like your uncle grumbling at the dinner table, train travel is so expensive these days. Especially if you don’t book months in advance. But luckily there’s a solution to that; a railcard – and they’re on sale for Black Friday.

What is a railcard?

National Rail offers nine different railcards, available to different people depending on their eligibility. The railcards (which are available digitally to be stored on your phone) are valid for anywhere between one and three years, and they discount train travel by up to a third. So if you’re eligible, it’s well worth having one.

How much do railcards cost?

Ordinarily, railcards that last for a year cost between £20 and £30, depending on which one you get. Railcards that last for three years are unsurprisingly more expensive, at £70. But when you think about how much you’re going to be saving each train journey, they quickly pay for themselves.

There are a few official railcard retailers associated with National Rail, so you can be sure the prices are always going to be the same across the board.

How can I get a Black Friday discount on railcards?

This is the exciting bit. If saving tons of money gets you excited, that is.

Major discounts on railcards are a bit of a rarity, but this Black Friday The Trainline is offering 50% off seven types of digital railcard. Half price! That is truly too good a deal to miss. Basically, if you think you might set foot on a train over the next 12 months, it’s probably worth seeing if you’re eligible to buy one.

To get the half-price discount on your railcard, all you have to do is enter the code RAILCARD50 at the checkout on The Trainline.

What railcards can I get?

Before you get carried away putting every railcard in your basket, you might want to check which ones you can get first. The railcards available with The Trainline’s Black Friday discount are:

Network Railcard – for anyone travelling in and around 16 counties across the South East of England, including London

– for anyone travelling in and around 16 counties across the South East of England, including London 16-17 Saver – for people aged 16 and 17 (this one gets them even more money off train fares, up to 50%)

– for people aged 16 and 17 (this one gets them even more money off train fares, up to 50%) 16-25 Railcard – for people aged 16-25 (unsurprisingly)

– for people aged 16-25 (unsurprisingly) 26-30 Railcard – for people aged 26-30 (you can buy one up until the day before your 31st birthday and it will still be valid for a year from the point of purchase)

– for people aged 26-30 (you can buy one up until the day before your 31st birthday and it will still be valid for a year from the point of purchase) Family & Friends Railcard – for up to four adults and four children (aged 5-15 years old) travelling together

– for up to four adults and four children (aged 5-15 years old) travelling together Two Together Railcard – for you and a friend/companion when travelling together

– for you and a friend/companion when travelling together Senior Railcard – for people aged 60 and over

You can find out what each railcard offers here. Go get ’em half price while you can!