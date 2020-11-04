Lululemon Black Friday: Every deal you need to know about

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Lululemon Black Friday deals are so exciting you’ll be buying everything

With Christmas fast approaching, many of us are scouring the internet for information about the best Black Friday deals – whether it’s to add to your list of gifts for others or, you know, yourself.

There are set to be plenty of deals out there this year from the likes of Topshop, Morphe and ASOS, so whether whatever your dream wish list looks like you’re sure to be covered.

But what can we expect from Lululemon on Black Friday? Will they be releasing any deals? And, the most important question, what exactly should you buy?!

Don’t panic – we’ve got you covered. Let us guide you through everything you need to know…

Lululemon Black Friday

The Canadian brand is famous for creating some of the best workout leggings on the planet, as well as some of the best yoga mats for newbies and pros alike. But there are so many excellent and quality buys when it comes to Lululemon, from water bottles to down jackets and the softest post-workout hoodies.

Considering the fact that working from home in your favourite leggings is the new normal, it’s wise to stock up on the best ones while they’re a fraction of the price. There are also accessories galore – so make a note of everything you need, and get ready.

When is the Lululemon Black Friday 2020 sale?

Black Friday is set to be bigger, better and earlier than ever before, despite the fact that we will be unable to shop in stores. That means one thing – everything is going online, and you can pick and choose your favourite deals from the comfort of your desk/sofa/bed.

The date has been set for Friday 27th November 2020, continuing throughout the same weekend, meaning you’ve got a bit of time to prepare for the money saving deals, and for many it falls on payday. Hurrah.

In previous years, Lululemon has not hosted a traditional Black Friday sale, but they have discounted many of their most popular items and they’re expected to follow suit this year and slash prices on cult favourites. If the last few years are anything to go by, you can expect discounts of up to 40% on selected lines. Erm, yes please.

Where can I find the best Lululemon Black Friday deals?

If there’s one piece of advice you absolutely have to follow when it comes to getting the best deals on Black Friday, it’s this: prepare. With so many retailers and deals floating around it can feel like a whirlwind of info when all you want to do is update your gym kit.

For that reason, here we’ll be bringing you the most up-to-date Lululemon Black Friday deals so that you can relax and pick up your favourite bits and pieces whilst saving yourself a pretty penny. Sorted.

What should I buy?

Here are some of the bestselling pieces that are already on sale – and some that we’re hoping will make an appearance in the Lululemon Black Friday deals…

These classic leggings are perfect for yogis, made from Nulu fabric so they’re breathable, sweat wicking and boast a four-way stretch. Now all we’ve got to do is master crow pose…

It’s a lightweight bra with a gorgeous strappy open back, keeping you cool (a must for hot yoga fans) and allowing you space to move.

Lululemon Pack It Down Jacket, now £119

This rainproof down jacket is perfect for blustery and wet days (and we’re seeing a lot of those now that summer is over). It features a removable hood and whilst it’s lightweight it will certainly keep you warm. Excellent.

This incredibly popular yoga mat comes in a range of colours and is made from natural rubber to ensure you don’t slip during your downward facing dog.

Stainless steel and double walled, this bottle will keep your drinks cool when you need a refreshing sip or warm if you want to drink your coffee en route to your class.

Looking for a perfect pre and post-workout hoodie? We’ve found it. With hidden pockets and an elastic zipper that also doubles up as a hair tie, this definitely needs to go in your basket – ASAP.

