Dyson Corrale Black Friday 2022: we've found Corrale Hair Straighteners with £75 off

When it comes to the Dyson Black Friday (opens in new tab) deals, you have to act fast in order to get a discount. The popular hair tools such as the Dyson Airwrap (opens in new tab) and the Dyson Corrale straighteners don't often go on sale, so when they do, they tend to sell out in no time.

If you've had your eye on the Corrale straightener for a while, then you're in luck, as you can currently get £75 off all thanks to John Lewis.

In order to get the discount, all you have to do is sign up to become a My John Lewis (opens in new tab) member. By signing up, you will get access to special discounts, a money-off voucher after your first purchase and special rewards on your My John Lewis anniversary.

You can also enter into exclusive competitions, get regular treats throughout the year and receive app exclusives. What are you waiting for?

These straighteners are extra special as they feature unique flexing copper plates, only seen on the Dyson tool. This means you can style your hair with less heat and reduce frizz and flyaways.

Not only that, but they can also be used cord-free for up to 30 minutes, meaning more freedom when styling your hair.

They have been designed with all hair types in mind and come with three heat settings. Race you to checkout? Ready, steady, go!