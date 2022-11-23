Dyson Corrale Black Friday 2022: we've found Corrale Hair Straighteners with £75 off
Be quick!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
When it comes to the Dyson Black Friday (opens in new tab) deals, you have to act fast in order to get a discount. The popular hair tools such as the Dyson Airwrap (opens in new tab) and the Dyson Corrale straighteners don't often go on sale, so when they do, they tend to sell out in no time.
If you've had your eye on the Corrale straightener for a while, then you're in luck, as you can currently get £75 off all thanks to John Lewis.
Dyson Corrale™ Cord-Free Hair Straighteners,
was £399.99 now £324.99 (for new and existing My John Lewis members with the code MYJL75) | John Lewis (opens in new tab)
That's right, you can currently save £75 on the iconic Dyson Corrale™ Cord-Free Hair Straighteners!
Dyson Corrale™ Cord-Free Hair Straighteners,
was £399.99 now £324.99 (for new and existing My John Lewis members with the code MYJL75) | John Lewis (opens in new tab)
You can also save £75 on the fushia version, and if we're being totally honest, this colour is our favourite.
In order to get the discount, all you have to do is sign up to become a My John Lewis (opens in new tab) member. By signing up, you will get access to special discounts, a money-off voucher after your first purchase and special rewards on your My John Lewis anniversary.
You can also enter into exclusive competitions, get regular treats throughout the year and receive app exclusives. What are you waiting for?
These straighteners are extra special as they feature unique flexing copper plates, only seen on the Dyson tool. This means you can style your hair with less heat and reduce frizz and flyaways.
Not only that, but they can also be used cord-free for up to 30 minutes, meaning more freedom when styling your hair.
They have been designed with all hair types in mind and come with three heat settings. Race you to checkout? Ready, steady, go!
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.
-
Dyson Airwrap Black Friday 2022: you can currently get £108 off the Dyson Airwrap
The offer won't be around for long...
By Grace Lindsay
-
The best summer sandals to add to your basket now
By Penny Goldstone
-
These are the unique Christmas gifts King Charles will give this year
He's following in the Queen's footsteps
By Sarah Finley
-
Dyson Airwrap Black Friday 2022: you can currently get £108 off the Dyson Airwrap
The offer won't be around for long...
By Grace Lindsay
-
I swear by this Revlon tool for my frizzy hair, and you can save £30 in the Black Friday sale
Yes really, £30!
By Grace Lindsay
-
I've found three of the best affordable alternatives to the Dyson Airwrap
And some are in the Black Friday sales...
By Grace Lindsay
-
Glossier Black Friday 2022: you can currently get 20% off all Glossier sets
You won't want to miss this
By Katie Thomas
-
Foreo Black Friday 2022: how to get up to 50% off the popular skincare devices
The Foreo Black Friday sale is always a corker!
By Becky Fearn
-
Huda Beauty Black Friday 2022: there's up to 80% off everything (run, don't walk)
Wondering what the Huda Beauty Black Friday deals have to offer? We have all the latest
By Katie Thomas
-
The Sephora Black Friday sale has started, and I'm adding these products to my basket ASAP
The discounts are too good to miss
By Grace Lindsay
-
Jo Malone Black Friday: Everything we know, including where to shop early offers
More Pomegranate Noir? We're totally game
By Becky Fearn