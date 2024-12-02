All beauty editors are fussy when it comes to mascara—but most of us agree this one is the best ever made

Lancôme mascaras are the stuff of legend in the beauty industry: this is a statement that's barely hyperbole. Every single one just seems to create the most beautifully defined, sculpted lashes in their own way—and over my years as a beauty editor I have found that Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara always outperforms the others.

Hypnôse offers something special and different compared to the rest of its fellow Lancôme mascaras (and all of the other 'best' mascaras in general, for that matter). The product has long been a cult beauty investment, and for good reason. After years of wearing it personally, I wanted to explain just why it's so brilliant, and explore the different ways you can enjoy it—especially while it's 30% off in the Black Friday beauty sales.

There are several reasons why I – along with most other beauty editors and make-up artists – adore the Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara. Firstly, I truly believe Lancôme does some of the absolute best mascaras in the market; every formula I have tried has performed exceptionally. But there's something so special about Hypnôse.

Let's look into the brush to begin with. A dainty, compact brush with fine bristles, the design of the wand allows for easy application, as you can reach the root of every lash. There's nothing worse than a mascara that takes tons of work to get right, and this is the antidote.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Then let's move on to the formula—this is a super-glossy black mascara that goes on beautifully and doesn't feel drying or clumpy. The product actually contains ProVitamin B5, which means not only do lashes look seriously lengthened, they also feel nice and nourished. You don't get that dry, cakey feeling when you remove it at the end of the day.

The effects of this are, in my opinion, unrivalled. For such minimal effort, you get lengthened, voluminous lashes in a single sweep. I look for a lengthening lift when I test a mascara because my lashes lack that definition, and this does it all. It also has great longevity, and still manages to look natural, making it ideal for daytime. That said, another great feature about this is how buildable it is; you can layer it on for more volume and drama, and don't have to worry about it looking thick or clumpy.

What are the other iterations of Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara?

To be honest, I love the original so much, I honestly think once you try it you won't feel the need to look elsewhere. However, this is a product so popular, it inspired an entire line of Hypnôse iterations, and they all do something a little different.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For example, for windy winter days when you're eyes might be prone to watering, you can invest in the waterproof version, which brings all the benefits of the original but with a truly budge-proof finish.

If you're someone who likes more drama, I'd opt for the Hypnôse Drama Instant Extreme Volume Mascara. This has a curved S-shape wand for more precise application, and it offers a ton more volume.

Then there's the Hypnôse Doll Eyes Mascara, which is another bestseller. The brush has a coned shape, and this allows for more of a fanned-out, wide-eye look, if that's your thing.

Whichever you choose, I guarantee you'll be happy with your lashes. This is one of those products that's just totally beauty-editor approved, and I for one will always have some version of it in my make-up collection.