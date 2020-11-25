The MADE.com pieces we’re investing in this Black Friday

I’ve just moved into a new flat with my boyfriend and puppy and I am currently trying to manoeuvre around the very fine line between the interior dreams I’ve had (and been saved for years thanks to Pinterest) and the true reality of my budget. Adulting is hard. Enter, Black Friday at MADE.com
Thankfully my main port of call, MADE.com combine the contemporary cool I’m desperately coveting with an accessible, affordable price point. The go-to for everything from clever storage solutions to sofas, beds and beautiful lights are celebrating Black Friday with an incredible 20% off. Which, I’ll be honest, is making my to buy list a little bit longer and a little more possible.
So, I thought I’d share what I’ve been eyeing up for months and months and the great pieces that are on offer…
MADE.com Primrose accent chair,
£399, £349
I’m really into rich forest greens at the moment and love the curved silhouette. With a quilted backrest and brass legs its both contemporary and luxe all at once.
MADE.com Anderson bedside table,
£179, £149
Earthy, yet a little industrial this Black Friday you can save £30 on this beautiful bedside table by MADE.com. I love the rich mango wood and the glossy brass detailing.
MADE.com Teddy boucle cushions (set of 2),
£45, £36
Neutral, tick. Cosy, tick. Contemporary, tick. I can’t decide whether this soft set will look better scattered (intentionally) on my sofa (when I decide upon one…) or my bed.
MADE.com Kazan glasses,
£25, £20
MADE.com’s playful Kazan glasses are a great way to add a tropical feel to your everyday, year round.
MADE.com Alana brass mirror and rail,
£299, £249
Part rail, part mirror this clever contraption is perfect for those with limited space. Or, the organised among us who hang up their week in looks on a Sunday night.