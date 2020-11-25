The MADE.com pieces we’re investing in this Black Friday

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I’ve just moved into a new flat with my boyfriend and puppy and I am currently trying to manoeuvre around the very fine line between the interior dreams I’ve had (and been saved for years thanks to Pinterest) and the true reality of my budget. Adulting is hard. Enter, Black Friday at MADE.com

Thankfully my main port of call, MADE.com combine the contemporary cool I’m desperately coveting with an accessible, affordable price point. The go-to for everything from clever storage solutions to sofas, beds and beautiful lights are celebrating Black Friday with an incredible 20% off. Which, I’ll be honest, is making my to buy list a little bit longer and a little more possible.

So, I thought I’d share what I’ve been eyeing up for months and months and the great pieces that are on offer…