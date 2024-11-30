This perfume has been a bestseller for 17 years—and I can confirm it *still* delivers unrivalled freshness
It's a classic for a reason
Some fragrances stand the test of time. Icons of yesteryear include classic perfumes such as Miss Dior and Chanel No 5, while the current era is perhaps more defined by the likes of modern classics—most notably, Marc Jacobs Daisy. Still one of my personal favourites to this day, Daisy reminds me of youthful ease and nostalgic joy. Here's why I still believe it's just as relevant in 2024—particularly this weekend, when you can buy it for significantly less in the Black Friday beauty sales.
Why is Marc Jacobs Daisy so popular?
Ever since it first launched way back in 2007, Daisy has had clear appeal. It is still, to this day, Marc Jacobs' bestselling fragrance, created in collaboration with perfumer Alberto Morillas.
Not only is the smell irresistible (more on that later), Daisy has a notable aura centred around youth and a whimsical nature. Its iconic bottle, for example, is defined by that daisy-laden lid, which has become synonymous with the fashion label as a whole.
Daisy has also had some of the coolest women front its campaigns, including Kaia Gerber. You may remember that 'Daisy, Daisy, Daisy...' advert, which felt almost dream-like, set to a backdrop of clear blue skies and green fields.
As well as campaign stars, celebrities such as Selena Gomez have been rumoured to wear the fragrance as part of their rotating personal favourites collection.
The name of the scent is also, of course, surrounded by style. Jacobs has apparently always been a fan of Daisy Buchanan of The Great Gatsby, which helped to inspire the identity of the perfume.
What does Daisy smell like?
As someone who's not a fan of overly sweet scents, I always surprise myself with how much I love Marc Jacobs Daisy. As mentioned, it has a youthful quality, with fruity notes of strawberry, blood grapefruit and violet leaf that offer up an instant hit of sweetness.
However, the sparkling, slightly zesty scent isn't sickly; this is perhaps thanks to the complementary violet, gardenia and jasmine that sit at the middle, as well as the smoother, creamier base notes of vanilla, musk and white woods.
It sits within the 'white florals' category most obviously, but it's also somewhat powdery, a little citrusy, and a touch aquatic.
Wearing Daisy reminds me of my youth; it was one of the first 'grown up' scents I ever received, and it reminds me of life when things were a lot simpler and less serious. It has a distinct dazzling quality which makes it feels supremely special.
Other iterations of Marc Jacobs Daisy
Since first launching in 2007, it's actually been relatively difficult to keep up with the many, many iterations of this classic—each as beautiful as the last
My favourites include 'Eau So Intense,' which takes the form of a parfum, rather than an eau de toilette, and amplifies the notes in this scent for deeper wear. 'Daisy Love' is a somewhat prettier, fruitier way to enjoy Daisy, with notes of cloudberry undercut by cashmere and musk at the base.
For a fresher twist on Daisy, you could opt for 'Daisy Wild,' which boasts banana flower and macadamia among its unique notes. Alternatively, 'Daisy Dream' is another gorgeous option; it features fruity blackberry, pear and grapefruit that offer an instant zest, before the dry down delivers more grounding notes of musk and white wood.
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
