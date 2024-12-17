It's a super busy time of year - Em the Nutritionist shares her 7 go-to health hacks for balancing Christmas fun with nutrient-dense foods
'Tis the season, after all.
It's officially the most wonderful time of the year. Christmas parties are in full swing, secret Santas are being unwrapped and prep for the big day is full steam ahead.
While for many this time of year can be joyful, it's undeniably busier than normal, too, which can mean your usual routines go out the window. There are more social events than usual, and as award-winning nutritionist Emily English points out, it can begin to feel overwhelming.
"I think it’s easy for people to fall into an all-or-nothing mindset at this time of year," she shares exclusively with Marie Claire UK. "The festive season can come with a lot of social pressure to do everything, but it’s equally important to protect your energy and do what feels good for you."
So what's her ethos to nutrition, food, and fitness at this time of year? "I’m all about doing what makes me feel my best, and for me, Christmas is all about the beautiful art of balance," English shares. "It’s a time to dive into all the joy that comes with the festivities - eating with people you love, a mince pie afternoon pick me up, and a good glass of red wine in the pub but also to prioritise the things my body loves."
She stresses that she loves eating foods she loves and having the odd cocktail or glass of wine, but she also prioritises making time to move, choosing nourishing foods, and sleeping enough, too. "It’s important to me that doing things that aren’t “textbook healthy” never comes with guilt," she goes on. "Health isn’t just about what you eat - it’s about what you enjoy, how you live, and how you take care of yourself as a whole." And remember this, too - health isn’t determined by a day or even a month. "It's the consistent habits we maintain year after year that really make the difference. Christmas is the perfect time to practice that balance," she concludes.
Want to read her top tips for balancing Christmas pies, Bailey's and chocolate oranges with foods that nutrient-dense foods that nourish your body and boost your wellbeing this year? Keep scrolling for her top tips for doing just that. For more Em The Nutritionist health hacks and Em The Nutritionist recipes, look no further. We've also got round ups of simple healthy breakfast ideas, healthy snack ideas, healthy smoothie recipes, and what to eat after a workout, here.
Emily’s 7 health hacks for balancing Christmas fun with wellness
1. Find your balance
Christmas is all about finding a balance that works for you, the nutritionist points out. "It’s worth noting that this is unique to all of us and that there’s space for both - you can enjoy all the wonderful food freedom and join in the festivities while still looking after yourself."
Know this: You don’t have to choose one or the other - both can live together in tandem. "Find what makes you feel your best and don't compare that to others," she advises.
2. Keep moving
We share workout tips and simple hacks for including more movement in your day daily here at MC UK, and English agrees that movement is such a simple yet effective way to support your body.
Her personal go-to? Long winter walks. "For me, getting my steps in first thing helps clear my mind, support digestion, and feel like a chance to breathe in the fresh air," she explains. "Around Christmas, I also book into a class with friends as we all have a bit more time, and it's nice to socialise doing something that doesn't involve drinking. it helps me feel strong, calm and energised all at once."
Try this: Head out on a long walk or book in a workout class with friends. It's a great alternative way to spend time together.
3. Prioritise hydration
This one's simple but seriously effective at boosting your overall energy and mood during the Christmas period. "It might sound basic, but staying hydrated is one of the easiest ways to support yourself during the festive season," shares the nutritionist.
Try this: English always carries a water bottle with her and recommends drinking a glass of water alongside every alcoholic drink. "You'll definitely thank me the day after, as it helps keep your energy levels up, support your digestion, keep the hangovers at bay, and keep your skin glowing."
4. Don't throw out the basics
While it's an exciting time of year and a great chance to eat lots of dishes we don't normally eat year round, one of English's top tips when it comes to balancing your Christmas nutrition is to make sure you keep your basics on rotation, too. "Christmas food can be indulgent and nourishing at the same time," she highlights.
Try this: "One of my favourite tips is to apply the same basic principles to your festive eating as you do your regular day-to-day," she recommends. "Seek out vegetable diversity, prioritise proteins, and balance your sugar intake. You can have food, freedom and nourishment together - it’s not an either-or."
5. Keep a consistent sleep routine
Keep a consistent sleep routine - Having a consistent sleep routine can be grounding when things get busy. Poor sleep disrupts hunger hormones, which can lead to stronger cravings for sugary or processed foods. Alcohol can make this worse by interfering with REM sleep, leaving you feeling less rested. I love a warm bath or shower 90 minutes before bed, using my NEOM diffuser with the perfect night’s sleep oil, a cosy set of stripe and stare pyjamas and a sleep tea and I’m ready for a good night’s rest.
6. Include some lighter balancing meals, too
Opting for a few lighter meals in between festive feasts can be a great way to balance things out and give your body a break, the nutritionist goes on. "When I’m feeling overindulged, I love making a big bowl of my detox noodles - a gingery, spicy soup that feels so restorative," she shares.
Try this: Try and make a few meals like this if you've had a few heavy meals out back to back. "They're easy to throw in between the richer dishes of the season and help me feel more balanced without sacrificing flavour."
7. Reflect and be present
And finally, English's top tip is making sure to just enjoy your break, more than anything. "Christmas can be a whirlwind of plans, social events, and endless to-do lists, which is why I think it’s so important to approach the season mindfully," she concludes.
Try this: Take a moment to slow down and be present. "It can transform how you experience this time of year," she explains. Personally, she loves embracing the small joys of Christmas - whether it’s cooking a beautiful home-cooked meal, enjoying the process of decorating, or simply sitting down with a cup of tea and soaking in the atmosphere, she shares that being mindful is about truly savouring what you’re doing in the moment, rather than rushing from one thing to the next.
Bottom line? Christmas is such a joyful time, but don’t forget to look after yourself in the ways your body will thank you for. "You can fully enjoy the season 0 indulge in the treats, join in the celebrations -but also take care of yourself in a wellness-focused way," she shares. And yes, believe it or not, you can do both - they can work beautifully together.
