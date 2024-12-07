Call off your search - we've asked world-renowned experts and confirm these are the 9 best Pilates workouts of all time

You don't need us to tell you that Pilates is the hottest workout in town right now. Google "home Pilates workouts" and you'll find over a million results - which is frankly crazy, but shows that our appetite for the century-old practice is showing no sign of waning.

It's also a testament to the fact that, while a new Pilates studio pops up seemingly every week on high streets around the country, many of us are still getting our fix of the workout in our own homes - just as well, when you consider the price of an IRL class can top out at over £25.

But it's safe to say that not all Pilates workouts are created equal, and with ever-expanding iterations of the practice (wall Pilates, contemporary Pilates, Power Pilates - the list goes on) it can be tricky to work out which one is right for you.

That said, there's no doubt that whichever genre you choose, you can rest assured that you'll be banking some serious science-backed benefits. Recent research (such as this study, published in the Bulletin of Faculty of Physical Therapy) shows that Pilates not only enhances physical health but improves psychological wellbeing too, with benefits such as reduced back pain, improved mobility and lowered stress levels reported.

So, where to start? We've mined the collective knowledge of top Pilates instructors to curate a complete guide to the best Pilates workouts of all time - your Pilates wrapped, if you will. Consider this your ultimate bible and bookmark for the next time you're after an effective, easy-to-follow home workout. Keep scrolling for the details, and do check out our explainers on the best Pilates exercises of all time, the best Pilates exercises for beginners and find out what Pilates does to your body, while you're at it.

It's official: these are the best Pilates workouts of all time, according to top instructors

What is Pilates?

For the uninitiated (if there are any left), let's go right back to basics and take a look at what Pilates is.

"Pilates is a low-impact workout based on nine core principles created by it's founder, Joseph Pilates," shares Claire Mills, a Pilates instructor, physiotherapist and founder of Core LDN. "The movement combine to create a holistic workout with a focus on controlled movement and breath through exercises that build strength, flexibility and improve posture.

"The exercises focus on strengthening muscle slings across the body to optimise core strength as well as joint range of movement, flexibility and control. Additionally, they will target strength and endurance of your local (postural) muscle system, particularly your deep abdominals and core."

When was Pilates invented?

Pilates as the practice we know and love today has been evolving since the early 20th century. Its eponymous founder, Joseph Pilates, was a German physical trainer born in 1883. Initially called "controlology", he developed the method as a form of physical therapy - and the rest, as they say, is history.

"Joseph Pilates combined his knowledge of yoga, gymnastics, martial arts, and other physical disciplines in one system, emphasising the importance of mind-body control," explains Mills. "Created as a way to rehabilitate and strengthen the body, during World War I, he developed exercises to help injured soldiers recover, using bed springs to provide resistance—an idea that later inspired the creation of specialised Pilates equipment like the Reformer.

"In the 1920s, Pilates moved to New York City and opened a studio with his wife, Clara. His method gained popularity, especially among dancers and athletes, and it evolved into the Pilates we know today."

What are the benefits of Pilates workouts?

When it comes to the benefits of Pilates, the workout really packs a punch. "The benefits of practising Pilates are myriad," shares Hollie Grant, founder of Pilates PT and The Bump Plan. "They span increased strength and mobility, better body awareness and mind-body connection, and improved mental health."

"Pilates also requires you to concentrate, focus, and listen to your body – something that we can find so difficult in the modern day as we increasingly turn to our phones and watches for information on our health and wellbeing. Pilates is low impact, meaning it is kind on your joints, and really is suitable for almost everyone - I haven’t met a single person who wouldn’t benefit from regular Pilates training."

Who are Pilates workouts best for?

"The beauty of Pilates is that it is suitable for anyone and everyone," notes Grant. "It is low impact, safe, yet powerful. I have trained clients in their late 80s, I’ve trained 14-year-old professional ballerinas, I’ve trained women at 41 weeks of pregnancy, and I have trained clients post-spine surgery. It really is safe, and valuable for everybody."

9 best Pilates workouts of all time

1. Best 10 minute Pilates workout

What? 10 minute Pilates HIIT workout from Move wih Nicole.

Why? If you're opting for a shorter, 10 minute session, you're going to want to up the ante, and this HIIT workout does exactly that. Think classic Pilates moves like hundreds, amped up. You're welcome!

How long for? Just 10 minutes for a full body burn.

10 MIN PILATES HIIT WORKOUT | Full Body Sculpt (Warm Up & Cool Down Included) - YouTube Watch On

2. Best 10 minute beginner Pilates workout

What? A gentle 10-minute Pilates flow for beginners.

Why? If you're just starting out, don't jump straight in to a full-on Pilates masterclass. Instead, try this calming morning Pilates routine from Pilates with Ashley - we're talking spinal mobility and toe taps.

How long for? 10 minutes to some morning zen. And for more 10 minute Pilates workouts - look no further.

10 Minute Gentle Morning Pilates | Pilates for Beginners - YouTube Watch On

3. Best advanced 10 minute Pilates workout

What? A 10-minute advanced Pilates mat workout with Jessica Valant Pilates. Advanced Pilates exercises at the ready.

Why? Even if you're a Pilates aficionado, don't sleep on the benefits of a shorter workout, especially at this super busy time of year. This workout will challenge your core strength and endurance - and trust when we say, you'll be surprised how much you can sweat in just a few minutes.

How long for? Another 10-minute masterclass.

10 Minute Advanced Pilates Mat Workout! - YouTube Watch On

4. Best pregnancy Pilates workout

What? A second-trimester pregnancy Pilates workout with Hollie Grant that's also one of the 20 minute Pilates workouts our experts highly recommend.

Why? "Pilates is a great pregnancy workout," advises Grant. "It's low impact (so ideal if you are struggling with a weak pelvic floor or pelvic girdle pain), has a huge focus on posture (which can change drastically during pregnancy) and can really help support the core and pelvic floor. Even though it is safe, don’t be fooled into thinking it is easy!"

How long for? 20 minutes.

Second Trimester Pregnancy Pilates with Hollie Grant - Elvie - YouTube Watch On

5. Best full-body Pilates workout

What? A 15-minute full-body Pilates workout from Well & Good.

Why? You'll never focus so much on your roll down as in this full-body Pilates, and the oblique rotations will ensure you engage and activate your whole core - the definition of a centred Pilates practice.

How long for? A super enjoyable quarter of an hour.

15 Minute Full Body Pilates Workout | Good Moves | Well+Good - YouTube Watch On

6. Best total-body Pilates flow

What? A total-body flow from Pilates princess Lottie Murphy.

Why? We love a Lottie Murphy class here at MC UK and this one is no exception. It'll work you from top to toe, leaving you feeling mobilised, strengthened and lengthened - all the Pilates goodness rolled into one flow.

How long for? Just shy of 20 minutes.

Total Body Pilates Flow | Feel Good | Lottie Murphy Pilates - YouTube Watch On

7. Best 20 minute Pilates workout

What? A 20-minute ful-body Pilates class with Lidia Mera.

Why? "By focusing on slow and controlled movements (connected to the breath), balanced with dynamic stretches, a well-rounded Pilates session ensures you feel stronger, more flexible, and energised after every workout," notes instructor Aleksandra Warburton.

How long for? 20 minutes, done and dusted.

20MIN full body pilates workout // hourglass sculpt & strengthen | LIDIAVMERA - YouTube Watch On

8. Best 30 minute Pilates workout

What? Looking for 30 minute Pilates workouts that require no equipment? Look no further, as we love this half an hour class from Move with Nicole.

Why? A half-hour practice really hits the sweet spot as far as Pilates is concerned - you'll feel the infamous Pilates shake (embrace it - it's a good sign!) and yet it's still short enough to feel achievable when we're hectic.

How long for? A slightly longer half an hour.

30 MIN FULL BODY WORKOUT || At-Home Intermediate Pilates (No Equipment) - YouTube Watch On

9. Best advanced 30 minute Pilates workout

What? 30 minutes advanced Pilates with Mira.

Why? A great flow class, this workout encompasses basics such as the classic cat cow and threading the needle stretches, proving that even experienced students can benefit from going back to basics.

How long for? Another half hour session.

30 min Advanced Pilates | Full Body Pilates Flow - YouTube Watch On

How does Pilates differ from yoga? "Pilates is often confused with yoga; however they are both very different," shares Grant. "Pilates is often performed using bodyweight alone as the resistance, but there are also many pieces of equipment that we use in Pilates such as a Cadillac, Reformer, Wunda chair, arc barrel and so on. "The postures we associate with yoga were not designed with fitness in mind but were created to help assist someone with their practise of mindfulness. The poses in yoga (asanas) are there to help you focus, rather than change the way your body moves. Yoga has been adapted for the fitness industry, and now is associated with flexibility. Pilates was created with purely fitness in mind and is more focussed on strength, but a by-product of Pilates is usually an increase in flexibility."