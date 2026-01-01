8 Beauty Editors Share Their Skin, Hair, Make-up and Wellness Resolutions for 2026

Personally, I don’t make a New Year’s resolution unless I have something I really want to stick to; i.e. I won’t come up with one for the sake of it. But I do find it interesting to hear about others’ goals for the year ahead, especially if they’re in my specialist subject, beauty. Which is what prompted me to contact my fellow editors to ask for their 2026 beauty resolutions.

Whether it’s nipping a hair habit in the bud that they know they shouldn’t be doing, wanting to stick to using a LED face mask daily, or ensuring they don’t keep pushing back the make-up brush deep clean, there’s almost always something a beauty editor wants to improve within their daily, weekly and monthly routines.

So, no matter if you’re looking for inspiration for your own New Year’s resolutions or you’re simply feeling nosy, here seven beauty experts share what they’ll be prioritising in their own skin, hair and make-up routines in 2026. Get a coffee and settle in.

1. Full body skincare

(Image credit: Future)

"I really want 2026 to be the year I extend the care and commitment I show the skin on my face to my entire body. While I have a robust skincare routine, combining active ingredients and multiple steps, my body is neglected beyond obligatory showering and deodorising—so much so that I barely ever moisturise my skin from the neck down. But on the rare occasion I do put in the effort, I always feel so much better for it. I feel more taken care of, more like I have my sh** together. Plus, I'm sure my skin is grateful for the look in. I plan to invest in some indulgence, divinely scented body creams that will make it the easiest resolution to keep." — Lottie Winter, Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK

2. Better hair care

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rebecca Fearn)

“I am going to commit to keeping my hair safe and healthy. In 2026, I anticipate I am going to continue travelling and being in the sun a lot, plus have a few surf trips coming up; I love these, but my hair does not. As well as the usual (lots of masks, bond repair treatments, regular cuts and less heat/bleaching etc), I am going to invest in some specific products to maintain my strands. I've had my eye on the Calleja Surf Hair Before And After Salt Kit, which includes a UV protectant salt spray to use prior to time in the water, and a nourishing balm for afterwards.” — Rebecca Fearn, Freelance Beauty Editor, Feature Writer and Copywriter

3. Having fun with make-up

(Image credit: Ata-Owaji Victor)

"This year in an effort to have more fun with beauty, I've ditched the skincare-first outlook on the way that I engage with make-up. Rather than worrying about whether a foundation is going to break me out or if wearing eyeshadow will result in an elaborate makeup removal routine in order to avoid provoking early onset crows feet, I've chosen to dive head first into makeup in order to make it fun again. I ended last year with the simple task of wearing makeup in the weekdays and it opened up a whole new world of products and techniques. In 2026, I want to ramp up my efforts as, after all, the best thing about make-up is it can and will be washed away at the end of the day." — Ata-owaji Victor, Beauty & Lifestyle Journalist

4. Leaning on professionals

(Image credit: Zeynab Mohamed)

"My beauty resolutions for 2026 are all about working with professionals to get the most out of my routine. Fewer quick fixes, less 'slap it on and hope for the best' and more understanding what’s actually happening internally to address that.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“For me, that starts with the basics: getting regular blood work done and treating my health as a core part of my beauty routine. I’ve already begun this journey with The HVN London clinic, where I had an appointment with a functional doctor to see what’s happening inside my body and the ways it showed up externally. And also skin expert Dr Sheila Li — multi-award-winning aesthetic clinician and founder of Mediject Clinic — to properly address my skin concerns with expert guidance, instead of just throwing more products into the mix and, most of the time, making things worse. In short, I guess my beauty resolution is to leave it to the professionals." — Zeynab Mohamed, Freelance Beauty Journalist and Author of Face Values

5. Prioritising hair health

(Image credit: Aleesha Badkar)

“My beauty resolution for 2026 is to look after my hair more. I'm sure I'm not the only one around here who has got to my mid-30s and suddenly noticed my easy beauty habits of the last few years not quite working as well as they used to. And while I can apply lip plumper all day long and crack out the colour corrector for my dark circles, the gradual but noticeable difference in the density of my hair is not something I can brush over so easily.

“So for me, 2026 is going to be all about hair health. Swapping hair straighteners for smoothing Dyson Airwrap blow-dries, using gentle, nourishing products both after and in-between washes, and looking after my scalp with products and bloodflow-stimulating massages, are the habits I'm aiming to stick to. A scalp serum a day to keep the follicle gremlins away!” — Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor, woman&home

6. Focusing on the 'macro'

(Image credit: Madeleine Spencer)

"My beauty resolution is to not focus on the micro – I think so much discontent with appearance comes from zooming in when actually nobody else sees those details and we’re just making ourselves collectively miserable by doing it. Instead, I’m going macro. Which colours light me up? Which shapes of hair make me look better? Do I look healthy? That sort of thing." — Madeleine Spencer, Beauty & Wellness Journalist

7. Better diligence with evening skincare

(Image credit: Vanese Maddix)

"As a seasoned beauty journalist, it does ever so slightly pain me to admit that, despite regularly championing the importance of a skincare routine, I still slip up with mine on a few too many occasions. It’s not frequent, but it’s noticeable. It tends to happen when I’m coming home late, and the thought of taking off my make-up makes me want to cry because I’m so tired.

"Which is why, for 2026 and beyond, I want to practise what I preach and stop getting lazy with my evening routine. I always feel better for it the next morning, waking up with glowy skin that isn’t clogged with make-up or remnants from the night before. It's a simple beauty resolution, but one that I hope to make stick." — Vanese Maddix, Beauty & Lifestyle Journalist and Creator

8. Remembering to take daily supplements

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

“I’m not much of a wellness girlie but I do know—based on expert insights—that taking dozens of high-strength supplements is often unnecessary if you haven’t been advised to do so by your doctor. If you aren’t deficient, your body will often just get rid of the excess. However, I had a blood test earlier this year that revealed I was deficient or low in a couple of vitamins/minerals that, among other things, are linked to healthy hair growth. Since I started taking those I have seen my hair grow back in more quickly. I am notoriously bad for remembering to take tablets every day unless there are dire consequences attached, but I’ve been pretty good at remembering to take my iron and vitamin D every day—so, in the interests of my hair, my resolution is to not forget a single day’s worth in 2026.” — Lucy Abbersteen, Beauty Editor & Copywriter