I'll be honest, I didn't set any New Year's Resolutions this year - which is probably a first for me. Rather than set myself up for failure, I decided to focus on easy, manageable goals. Scrolling through my TikTok feed, I kept spotting a new concept - "Soft January" - popping up repeatedly, which got me wondering if a gentler reset was what I'd been missing.

Instead of punishing yourself with strict routines, Soft January is about showing up with a little more intention each day, and building small, sustainable habits that actually stick. It's the kind of reset that feels achievable, realistic and - most importantly - kind to your wellbeing.

You might have heard of the 75 Soft Challenge - which evolved from the viral (but extreme) 75 Hard fitness challenge. As more people move away from all-or-nothing goals, it's not surprising we're seeing a shift towards gentler New Year's Resolutions. And research backs this up: a study by Dr Michelle Rozin found that 94% of people abandoned their resolutions by February.

The solution may lie in adopting a more sustainable approach - which is exactly where Soft January comes in. Keep scrolling for your guide and the important need-to-knows about the gentler reset on everyone's social feeds. Keen to read more wellness content? We've got you - read our 2026 wellness trends report and explainers on goal setting and mental endurance , here.

Why Soft January is gaining traction - and what it actually involves

What is Soft January?

January has long been synonymous with detoxes, rigid routines, and the idea that festive indulgences need to be undone as quickly as possible. As you can probably guess from its name, Soft January is about taking a low-pressure, gentle approach to resetting your routine.

Instead of relying on quick wins, restriction or rigid goals, it focuses on creating a sense of safety and ease, says chartered clinical psychologist Dr Tracy King. "Psychologically, traditional New Year's Resolutions often use self-criticism or urgency, which triggers the body’s stress response," she explains. "Soft January recognises that many people start the year feeling tired, and that being gentle helps our nervous system settle, making change easier to maintain."

The shift is also being reflected across fitness and wellbeing. Personal trainer Carly Corrigall says the tone of January has changed dramatically in recent years. "A few years ago, I'd have an influx of messages from people desperate to overhaul their entire lives by the end of the month,' she says. "Now, there's a real backlash to how loud the fitness and wellbeing space is at this time of year."

Many of the women Carly works with are far more aware of how stress and pressure affect their bodies. "Launching a full body overhaul on the 1st January jars badly with that awareness," she notes.

And the same applies to our diet too. Nutritionist Georgia Garlick believes Soft January is about coming back to basics without punishing yourself. "It’s not a detox, a reset, or an attempt to undo December," she outlines. "It’s a move away from extremes and towards normal eating again. Regular meals, enough protein and carbohydrates, and food that actually supports energy and routine."

Why does Soft January work?

If you started the new year with a promise to hit the reset button hard, you're not alone. There's something about January (coupled with the indulgence of the festive period) that makes extreme goals feel tempting. But more often than not, starting with high-pressure goals is exhausting and, let's face it, unsustainable.

So why does Soft January work? "Taking a gentler approach can lower ongoing cortisol levels, helping the body and mind move out of survival mode," says Dr King. "This makes it easier to manage emotions, prevents burnout, and reduces anxiety caused by unrealistic expectations."

There's evidence to back this up too, as research by Locke & Latham shows that overly ambitious goals can create side effects like stress, burnout and reduced flexibility when things don't go to plan.

It also takes away the "all-or-nothing" mindset that often derails our health and fitness goals. And Corrigall believes this is where so many of us fall down. "We set ourselves these hardcore, strict challenges, and when we don't quite meet those high expectations, we give up because it feels like we've failed."

The same pattern shows up nutritionally, too, as Garlick agrees that restriction rarely leads to lasting change. "When January starts with rigid rules, low calories, people tend to burn out quickly," she explains. "Hunger increases, energy drops, and the plan becomes unsustainable before habits have a chance to settle."

Put simply, Soft January works because it's realistic. By lowering the pressure and focusing on consistency over perfection, it creates space to rebuild routines that can last well beyond the first few weeks of the year.

How to practice a Soft January in real life

By now, you've probably gathered that Soft January isn't about overhauling your life in a week - the key is to make small, realistic changes you'll actually stick to. Here are a few simple, expert-approved steps to get started.

1. Set small goals that are easy to stick to

Experts agree that one of the biggest benefits of Soft January is removing the pressure to change everything at once. "Start by focusing on one small thing," advises Corrigall. "That might be five minutes of simple core work or a 15-minute walk outside."

And if it feels almost too easy, that’s a good sign, she adds. "The goal isn’t for this to feel impressive - it’s to choose something you can still do on a busy day, when you’ve not slept well, and the weather’s awful. If something feels like it's adding guilt or pressure, then that's usually a sign that it's a bit much."

Dr King suggests a simple sense-check: "Ask yourself, could I do this even on my worst day of the week? If not, the goal is probably too big."

A study by Gollwitzer & Sheeran in 2006 found that people are far more likely to stick to a habit when they make clear plans for exactly when, where and how they'll do it.

2. Focus on regulation, not motivation

Soft January shifts the emphasis away from willpower and focuses on helping your body feel settled first.

As Dr King points out, pressure-based goals can trigger the stress response, making change harder to maintain. "Try and focus less on the end result and more on how you feel," she advises. "If your nervous system is overwhelmed, motivation alone won’t make a goal last."

3. Add structure before cutting things out

Rather than restricting food or starting a detox, a gentler approach encourages building routines first. "Soft January works because it meets people where they are, rather than asking them to overhaul everything at once," says Garlick.

"Keeping meals regular is one of the most underrated habits," she adds. "Eating three meals a day, even if they’re simple, helps stabilise appetite, energy, and mood. Try and prioritise protein, include fibre through foods like vegetables, fruit, beans and wholegrains, and stay hydrated."

4. Choose movement that feels good for your body

Movement during January is about feeling better, not being exhausted. Reframing the way you think about exercise can make a big difference, and Corrigall argues that more isn't necessarily better.

"Practising a soft January is about rebuilding trust with your body rather than overriding it," she explains.

This might look like training at a slightly lower intensity than usual, prioritising strength or mobility, over more "go hard or go home" style workouts.

5. Let consistency by the goal

"Consistency doesn’t mean doing something daily," says Dr King, "It means coming back to it without feeling bad about missing a day."

Soft January makes breaks for resets and off-days without self-criticism. "Progress comes from returning, not being perfect," she adds. "This mindset reduces the all-or-nothing cycle that causes many resolutions to collapse."

