Yes, Gymshark Really Does Make Some of the Best Activewear on the Market – These 10 Editor Picks Prove It

One of the biggest perks of my role as a Shopping Editor is having the opportunity to try out the best activewear brands on the market, but that means it takes a lot for products in my collection to cut through the noise. But if there's one brand that has never disappointed and that I can guarantee I'll be wearing in some variety for every workout, it's Gymshark.

Launched in 2012 by school friends Ben Francis and Lewis Morgan, the UK-founded brand has had an astronomical rise in success over the last thirteen years. Now reporting over 10 million customers worldwide and 18 million followers across social media platforms, it's no surprise that Gymshark has been raved about online for years. Delivering high-performance activewear at a reasonable price point, the brand's accessibility is a huge selling point. Not to mention the elevated seasonal athleisure drops that can easily be styled outside of the gym, too.

Other avid Gymshark wearers include MC UK's News Editor, Jadie Troy Pryde, and Fashion Writer, Sofia Piza, who both rave about the kit. Between us, we've tried a big selection of the brand's bestsellers, and have plenty to say about each - including the workouts we wear them for, how the fabric performs, how well the fabric has washed over the years, and how different pieces function for different heights.

From the best gym leggings and sports bras for big boobs to gym layers and Pilates clothes, every tried and tested item in this guide gets our experts' seal of approval.

Sofia wearing the Gymshark Activate Seamless Leggings (Image credit: Future)

Best Gymshark leggings

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Activate Seamless Leggings Today's Best Deals £48 at Gymshark Reasons to buy + Very stretchy + Breathable + Seamless Reasons to avoid - Sells out quickly

"I’ve been testing these during strength training sessions, and I have to say - as someone who usually opts for buttery soft leggings, I’m actually a big fan of the stretchy, more compressing fabric," says Troy Pryde. "It's breathable and moves well during workouts. The sculpting waistband and the rear ruching make them super flattering, and they’re a comfy fit. I’ll definitely be keeping them in my gym rotation."

With a ruched bum and V-shaped waist, they also help to add shape. Plus, they're modelled here on someone who's 5ft3, so they're pretty petite friendly too.

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Whitney Leggings Today's Best Deals £45 at Gymshark Reasons to buy + Buttery soft + Sweat wicking + Petite friendly Reasons to avoid - You may want to size up

"I am incredibly picky when it comes to workout leggings; as someone who does high and low-intensity workouts almost every day, there is a long list of requirements my kit needs to fulfil," says Piza. "For starters, they must be buttery-soft, sweat-wicking, and not too long on my 5'4 "frame. And I'm proud to say, these Gymshark leggings have surpassed all expectations."

These leggings are made from Gymshark's softest material, and they're also totally squat-proof. However, some reviewers note that they come up slightly small - so if you're between sizes, it might be best to go up.

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Crossover Regular Flared Leggings Today's Best Deals £45 at Gymshark Reasons to buy + Chic design + Can be worn outside of the gym + High waist Reasons to avoid - Long on petites

I love nothing more than flared leggings, and this is one of the most comfortable pairs I own. The material is just thick enough to keep me feeling supported without being compressed or uncomfortable, and the cross waist keeps me secure without any digging in around my middle. I will say they're best suited for workouts like Pilates or strength sessions in the gym, just so that the material doesn't get in the way.

Best Gymshark sports bra

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Ruched Sports Bra Today's Best Deals £28 at Gymshark Reasons to buy + Adjustable straps + Works for larger chests + Buttery soft Reasons to avoid - Pads can be slightly bulky (but are removable)

I rave about this sports bra constantly. I bought it while I was at university, and it's yet to be dethroned as my all-time favourite. Not only does the ruched fit look great, but it's incredibly supportive on my larger chest despite only claiming to be medium support. I've worn it on runs, to the gym, for Reformer classes, on hikes - everything. I've washed it countless times over the years, and it hasn't faded, changed shape, or bobbled at all in that time.

The adjustable straps provide the perfect fit, and they never cut or dig in. The stretchy fabric also makes it a breeze to get on and off, even when I'm sweaty. The only downside is that the padding can feel slightly bulky, but it's removable, so that's not really a problem.

Best Gymshark tops

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Everyday Seamless Tank With Shelf Today's Best Deals £28 at Gymshark Reasons to buy + Great price point + Chic cut + Versatile Reasons to avoid - Not for high impact workouts

"This is a very easy throw-and-go top for the gym, Pilates, or any other low-intensity workout," says Piza. "Its slightly scooped sides make it a bit hard to do high-impact workouts if you're larger-chested. However, in terms of function, style, and practicality, it's a no-brainer in my repertoire."

With a second-skin feel and internal shelf bra for a little extra support, it's a versatile vest to have on-hand for any workout session.

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Everyday Seamless Tight Fit Crew Neck Tee Today's Best Deals £28 at Gymshark Reasons to buy + Works for big boobs + Very lightweight + Elevated design Reasons to avoid - Scoop neck may not be for everyone

"I’ve really gone back to basics with gym tops this year, but finding a fitted no-frills cut as someone with big boobs can prove quite difficult as they usually roll up mid-workout," says Troy Pryde. "But this is long enough to tuck into your bottoms (hurrah), and it’s also really lightweight. I also like the low scoop neck detail at the front - a little extra oomph for a simple gym tee."

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Training Baselayer Long Sleeve Top Today's Best Deals £25 at Gymshark Reasons to buy + Cosy + Sweat-wicking + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - May be too warm in summer

"This is hands down the best base layer top I've ever worn," says Piza. "I simply layer it over a sports bra and wear it everywhere, and I mean everywhere. This top has come with me on runs, to the gym, dog walks, to the office, and on date nights. You name it."

With a snug thermal fit in a lightweight material, this long sleeve is ideal for winter workouts - especially outdoors. It's also sweat-wicking, so it can be trusted to withstand even the most intense sessions.

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Vital Long Sleeve Top Today's Best Deals £35 at Gymshark Reasons to buy + Compressive fit + Hand covers + Ideal thickness Reasons to avoid - Longline fit

Another uni purchase, this long-sleeve shirt has also been in my wardrobe for years. I used to wear it all the time for running, but now I love it for winter workouts in the gym or outdoor hikes. It has a compressive fit that hugs me nicely, and I love the thumb holes to keep my hands warm. However, it's not so thick that I overheat or feel too held in. Breathable and sweat-wicking, it ticks almost every box. However, it does have a longline fit that I know some people don't like, but I love that it keeps me covered and never rides up.

Best Gymshark jacket

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Conditioning Full Zip Jacket Today's Best Deals £55 at Gymshark Reasons to buy + Ideal for winter + Can be layered over anything + Chafe-free Reasons to avoid - May be too warm for high intensity workouts

"If you need an extra layer now that the weather has dropped, this lightweight zip jacket is perfect for runs, walks, or to throw on over your Pilates leotard," says Troy Pryde. "The shallow collar is particularly useful if you’re wearing it during a workout (making it chafe-free), and there’s enough stretch and compression to give it a snug fit."

Best Gymshark joggers

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Training Fleece Joggers Today's Best Deals £35 at Gymshark Reasons to buy + Very cosy + Cuffs aren't too tight + Can be thrown over anything Reasons to avoid - Tapered fit

I have these joggers in a different colourway that's no longer sold, but they're just as good in every colour. Although I usually don't like a more tapered leg, these still feel roomy enough to throw over leggings on my way to the gym or just wear when working from home. They've stayed soft even after being washed, and they haven't shrunk or lost any stretch around the waistband. For the price point, they're a great, simple pair of everyday joggers.