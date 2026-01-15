We've all been there: you've laced up your trainers, and you're feeling pumped. You head off, full of optimism, but after only a couple of minutes, you're struggling.

Your legs are heavy, breathing laboured, every fibre of your being wants you to stop - and don't get us started on the inner dialogue in our heads - but you're only five minutes into your run.

You can't give up yet, so you push through, hating every second, until suddenly, the clouds part and you're in your stride - you could run forever. But whaddya know - only a few days later, the same torture hits. Why, why, why is running just? So? Hard?

Specifically, the first ten minutes of any given run. Ask any runner, and we'll pretty much unanimously agree: no matter how seasoned we are, those first ten minutes are tough. It's enough to put off the most committed of us, let alone a beginner who has yet to experience the multitude of benefits that exist on the other side of the temporary torment.

But you don't need us to tell you that it's worth pushing through; these benefits speak for themselves. Research (like this study, from the The Journal of the American College of Cardiology) shows that even short runs (we're talking five to ten minutes) reduces the risk of all-cause mortality and cardiovascular diseases, while other studies (such as this one, published in the journal Nature) reveal mental health benefits including mood regulation (that elusive 'runner's high') and improved executive function.

So, it's clear there are compelling reasons to lace up and run - but how can we make it feel like less of a slog? We asked the experts for their top tips; keep scrolling for all the details.

Why the first 10 minutes of running is so tough - and what you can do about it

What are the benefits of running?

First up, let's take a look at all the reasons why we should push through our discomfort to reach the promised land of effortless running. As touched on above, there are a myriad of both physical and mental health benefits to running, as personal trainer and multiple marathoner Emma Bord explains.

"There are so many benefits to running!" she tells MC UK. "For me, the number one is the way in which it boosts your mood and increases your energy levels. You may feel that before your run, you are stressed and tired, but more often than not, going for a run can absolutely change that, leaving you feeling more positive, clear-minded and energised. In addition, it does wonders for your heart health, strengthens your muscles and improves your fitness levels."

Not inconsiderable fitness benefits aside, running can be a powerful tool for women, in particular, notes Sabrina Pace-Humphreys, running coach and author of Start Where You Are: The Beginner's Guide to Running 5k for Women.

"The act of practising running - because ultimately every time we go out that’s exactly what we're doing - has clear physical benefits like improved heart health, stronger bones, and better sleep," she tells MC UK. "But for me - and the women I coach - the real value goes deeper. Running can teach you how to meet yourself as you are, not as you think you should be. It builds confidence quietly, through consistency rather than perfection. And, over time, it can become a space to process life, regulate your nervous system, and prove to yourself that you can keep going without needing to earn the right to try."

Sounds good, right?

Why does running feel so tough at the start?

Given that running is one of the UK's favourite fitness choices (The London Marathon organisers have reported more applications for the 2026 race than ever before, at 1.1 million), it's clear that lots of us are overcoming our discomfort and discovering the joy of running.

But whether you're a stone-cold beginner or a hardened ultramarathoner, rest assured that those first few kms are always a challenge. So, what's going on in our brains - and bodies - when we're huffing and puffing after jogging for a couple of minutes?

The answer, reassuringly, is quite simple.

"Running asks a lot of your body and your mind at the same time," says Pace-Humphreys. "Your breathing changes, your heart rate rises quickly, your muscles demand more oxygen, and your brain is trying to work out whether this running malarkey - and the effort associated with it - is safe.

"On top of that, many people - especially women - carry fear, comparison, or remember past experiences of where they have felt excluded when it comes to running, which can also prove a challenge."

Lots to unpick, then - let's take a closer look.

1. Your body is adapting to increased demand

The human body likes to be in a regulated, predictable state and will always strive (through a process known as homeostasis) to keep things consistent, whether this is body temperature, breathing, heart rate or blood pressure. So, when we begin to run, and our bodily systems start to adapt, we're essentially taking our body by surprise - and it takes a beat for us to catch up.

"In the initial stages of the run, the body's systems are still adapting to the change in demand you have put upon them," agrees Lillie Bleasdale, founder and head coach of women's coaching collective PASSA. "Things such as heart rate, breathing and blood flow all need time to ramp up and find rhythm. Your nervous system is being asked to go from rest to effort, and your body is loosening off as you go. Even at an easier pace, this stage can feel tough."

2. The body is working hard

In news that will surely be welcomed by pretty much everyone: running feels hard because it is hard.

"When it feels tough, the body is working super hard," reassures Bord. "As you move faster, your heart rate goes up, and you breathe faster in order to ensure the muscles receive more oxygen so that they can be fully switched on to take on the movement. Even experienced runners can find it tough - those first 10 minutes are a battle!"

3. Your brain is in survival mode

"Mentally, your brain is checking in and - especially for beginners - it can often exaggerate effort early on as a protective response," explains Pace-Humphreys. "Women report that those signals feel loud - and they may well do for you - but they are not warnings that you cannot cope. They are simply your system catching up with what you have asked it to do."

How to overcome the uncomfortable first 10 minutes of any run

So, we've learned that questioning your life choices in those first few minutes is normal. But what can we do about it, other than simply giving up and trotting home with our tail between our legs?

The good news is that there are plenty of ways we can make the start of any run feel a little easier on both body and mind. Let's take a look.

1. Warm up properly

We know: it's boring, but trust us, warming up properly can make or break your run, so stop skipping it.

"A proper warm-up can really help us to overcome this bump!" notes Bleasdale. "It helps us to gradually increase the heart rate, blood flow, and make our joints feel a little looser. The warm-up doesn't need to be long - at a basic level, a few minutes of brisk walking and some dynamic movements like skips, leg swings and arm circles can make a really big difference. Stretching pre-run should be dynamic and moving rather than static."

2. Start slow

It sounds simple (and it really is!), but all our experts advised taking things slow - much slower than you think - at first.

"Make sure you start slower than you think, at a pace that almost feels too easy, in order to continue to warm up and calm yourself as you set off," advises Bord. "This will also mean your heart rate won’t increase so dramatically."

3. Adjust your mindset

All our experts are unequivocal on this one: the aim isn't for running to feel easier, it's to stop fighting that discomfort.

"Let go of the idea that it needs to feel good straight away," advises Pace-Humphreys. "I always say you’ve got to become comfortable feeling uncomfortable. And, for women who are new to running, that can be really powerful as you reclaim power via this mindset.

"Running does not get easier because you become perfect at it. It gets easier because you learn to trust yourself through the uncomfortable beginnings."

Shop MC UK's essential running kit now:

