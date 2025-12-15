I Switched My Weekly Outdoor Runs For My Walking Pad to Swerve Icy Winter Workouts - and I'm a Fan

There's no denying it: walking pads aren't going anywhere. Their popularity is huge, and in winter, the appeal only grows. They're a quick, weather-proof way to get your steps in and keep moving from the comfort of your own home.

I love my walking pad, but when it comes to staying active, I've got to admit, I'm a get-outdoors-for-a-run kind of girl. Nothing beats fresh air, a bit of headspace, and a change of scenery - not to mention that runner's high you get after a few miles and the health benefits running brings. And as a mum-of-three, it's my guaranteed dose of escapism for 30 to 60 minutes.

However, every winter without fail, my running routine takes a hit. Dark evenings, cold mornings, icy paths, and gale-force winds are serious motivation killers. And don't get me started on the eternal what-to-wear conundrum - I swear every time I layer up, I'm roasting within five minutes.

It's perhaps no surprise that research published in 2021 shows people generally move less and spend more time sitting in winter. As personal trainer Carly Corrigall notes, "It's much harder to get ourselves moving this time of year. Even the best intentions to head out for a run can go out of the window when there's sideways rain, and it's dark outside."

This year, determined to break the cycle, I wanted to see if swapping running for a walking pad could help me stay fit and on track.

Is Using A Walking Pad As Effective As Running? My Review

What are the benefits of swapping running for a walking pad?

If you are considering swapping running for a walking pad session, the good news is that there are several benefits in doing so. I've spoken to fitness experts, so you don't just have to take my word for it.

1. It's super convenient and sustainable

Want to know the one word that kept cropping up when I spoke to industry experts? Convenience.

"Using a walking pad is really convenient - which is great for consistency," advocates personal trainer and walking expert, Chloe Thomas. "You can hop on at any time of day and get your steps in regardless of the weather. This means you need to be more consistent in maintaining an active lifestyle."

I can definitely relate to this - knowing how easy it is to set up my walking pad and squeeze in a session was the biggest appeal for me to give it a go.

"Switching to a walking pad is super convenient - you can work, watch TV, or multitask while getting your steps in," echoes Abby McLachlan, fitness expert and founder of East of Eden.

2. It supports stress reduction and recovery

Walking is low-intensity, which makes it less taxing on the nervous system than running, explains Eryn Barber, a personal trainer at The Fitness Group. "Walking lowers our stress hormone cortisol, reducing our stress levels, which is often much needed during the darker, more stressful winter months."

If you're regularly running in the mid-zone pace (the sort of hard, but not that hard level), it can be quite stressful on the body, and in turn raise cortisol levels. "While cortisol per se isn't a problem (we need it to survive!), when it's chronically elevated, it can be," highlights Corrigall.

"If we've got a lot of other stress in our lives, walking can be an amazing tonic and help to bring those levels down, which will help your sleep, mood and make you feel less stressed and stretched," she says.

3. It's low-impact on joints

I love running because it's a high-impact activity - and that runner's high I've already mentioned is unmatched - but it doesn't come without its drawbacks (hello, constant injuries!). Walking, on the other hand, is low-impact, which takes the pressure off your joints.

"Switching to a walking pad for a few months gives your joints - specifically knees, hips, and ankles - a chance to recover from the pounding of pavement while still keeping you active," Barber shares.

4. It increases daily activity and step intake

Because walking pads are convenient and easy to use at home, it makes it easier to clock up longer or more frequent sessions - boosting overall movement and step count.

And as Corrigall points out: "Our bodies thrive on movement and being able to do it anytime you like (even when you're answering emails!) by hopping on your walking pad is a huge bonus. It can increase activity levels overall and help to make regular movement a more sustainable habit."

5. It gives your metabolism a gentle boost

As walking is low-impact, people tend to do it for longer, which can benefit your metabolism, explains Barber. "By walking for an hour or two - perhaps while working- you keep your metabolism active throughout the day, rather than sitting for eight hours and running for 30 minutes."

Research published earlier in 2025 supports this, too - showing that replacing prolonged sitting with light walking or standing, even for a few hours throughout the day, can support metabolism, especially when paired with a consistent diet.

Who is swapping running for a walking pad workout best for?

Wondering whether swapping running for a walking pad will work for you? Experts agree that it's a smart move for anyone who feels their routine slipping during the winter months.

"If you know that you hate the cold and are likely to stop exercising entirely if you have to go outside, the walking pad is perfect for you. It maintains the habit of movement so you don't start from zero in the spring," says Barber.

There are also a few groups who may benefit even more from making the switch. If you work from home or spend long stretches sitting at a desk, a walking pad can be an easy way to build movement into your day.

"This would also be a huge benefit, as you can easily use a walking pad with a standing desk, once you get used to it," notes Corrigall.

A 2023 study on treadmill desk users working from home backs this up: participants reported being less sedentary, more active, and seeing cardiovascular health improvements - a clear benefit of incorporating walking into your daily routine.

It's also an ideal option for anyone experiencing joint niggles - particularly knees, hips and ankles. "These areas are often most affected by high-impact running, and the walking pad is much gentler on the joints as it's low impact," adds personal trainer Chloe Thomas.

Finally, walking pads are an excellent bridge for anyone who is returning to fitness after a break. "A walking pad offers an accessible starting point to build cardiovascular fitness and endurance at a comfortable pace," adds Thomas.

I switched my weekly runs for walking pad to see if it could keep me fit - here are my thoughts

Week 1

The first thing that struck me was just how easy it was to get started. Instead of spending 20 minutes convincing myself to brave the cold or dark outside, I simply rolled the walking pad out from its home behind my sofa, and I was ready to go.

And not to mention, it removed the effort of having to change into my running gear. I'm quite an early riser, and that's definitely one of the reasons my running tapers off in the winter - waiting around until it's light enough to head outdoors is enough to talk myself out of it. Being able to roll out of bed and quite literally head downstairs and hit the walking pad in my PJs made the challenge feel much more manageable.

I experimented a little in the first week - different times of day, varying the pace - it was really about figuring out what worked for me. I quickly realised it was pointless attempting a session when any of my children were around; it just reminded me why I like to get outside to exercise!

It's fair to say I didn't expect to work up quite a sweat. While it wasn't quite the same as a running session, I did break a sweat after 30 minutes. Plus, it was an easy way to hit my step count, and I knew I could keep walking for longer if I wanted to.

The first thing that struck Rebecca during her walking pad challenge was just how easy it was to get started - instead of spending 20 minutes convincing herself to brave the cold or dark outside, she simply rolled the walking pad and was ready to go. (Image credit: Rebecca Lawton)

Week 2

By the second week, I'd got into a rhythm. My longest session was 45 minutes, and if I'm being honest, it felt longer than a run of the same distance. That said, sticking my walking pad in front of the TV with my favourite YouTube comfort creators definitely helped.

I prefer getting my steps in first thing when I have more energy, but I'm always tight on time. That said, I know I could easily increase my step count by walking in the evenings if I need to, and box off a longer session.

While I normally aim to run three times a week (winter motivation dips aside), I actually found myself pulling the walking pad out most days, because it was so convenient. No faff or weather-watching involved.

I would be lying if I said I wasn't itching to get outdoors by week two. As much as I was enjoying the consistency and low-impact movement, I was missing the mental health boost that comes with being outside - the fresh air, the peace, and the small slivers of winter sunlight, to name a few.

So has my walking pad replaced outdoor running? Not quite. But I can confidently say it will help me keep my fitness on track and take the pressure off getting outside during the winter months. I'll be sticking to a mix of both indoor and outdoor workouts going forward.

Rebecca missed the fresh air, peace, and winter sunlight that outdoor workouts offer, but found the walking pad challenge surprisingly convenient - no faff or weather-watching involved. (Image credit: Rebecca Lawton)

Is using a walking pad as effective as running? It depends on what your goal is, but yes, using a walking pad can be as effective as running - just in a different way. "If you are strictly looking at calorie burn per minute or maximal cardiovascular output (VO2 max), running is going to win simply because it requires more energy to propel your body weight off the ground," explains Eryn Barber, personal trainer at The Fitness Group. Running outdoors generally burns more calories and engages more muscle groups due to varied terrain and wind resistance, says Abby McLachlan, Founder of East of Eden. "On the other hand, walking pads are lower impact, reducing stress on joints compared to running on hard surfaces. Plus, they're super convenient, especially when the weather's poor in the winter, or you're short on time." That said, a walking pad can’t fully replace the mental health lift you get from natural light, fresh air, and being in nature during outdoor runs. The best approach? Use a walking pad as well as, rather than instead of, outdoor runs and get the best of both worlds.