We’ve Spent 100's of Hours Testing - and Can't Fault These 19 lululemon Products for All Types of Movement

Wondering what, out of all the items sold by the luxury activewear brand, the best lululemon products are to buy? Good question - they stock fit kit for every type of gym workout, from hiking, to strength training, to running, so yep, there's a lot to choose from. However, there are certain items that really get our expert Editors talking - and raving to anyone who will listen.

A bit of background about the brand: lululemon was founded in Vancouver, Canada in 1998 and is now regarded as one of the best athleisurewear brands in the world. Best known for its buttery soft gym leggings and the best sports bras, it also sells fitness accessories like yoga mats, weight-lifting gloves, and gym bags. It's basically a one-stop shop for all your workout needs, particularly if you want to look chic too.

However, that does make choosing what to spend your money on even harder. If you're keen to try the best-selling brand but don't know where to start, we've rounded up three fitness experts' top picks. We've got the health and fitness team at Marie Claire UK, who basically live in gym clothes, to share the pieces they reach for every time they open their activewear drawer (that's pretty much every day, FYI).

Chloe Gray, a freelance writer who specialises in no-BS health and wellbeing, is always found in lulu attire when she's at the squat rack; Ally Head, Marie Claire UK's Senior Health and Sustainability Editor, has run three marathons in lululemon shorts (keep scrolling to find the *exact* pair); Rachel Lopez, senior instructor at BLOK swears by lulu for summer; and Grace Lindsay, a shopping journalist, knows a thing or two about shopping. Suffice to say, you can trust their opinions.

What to consider when shopping for the best lululemon products:

Your sport: lululemon has an incredible variety of products, including sport-specific activewear. For instance, they have leggings designed for stretching versus running and different mats for HIIT and yoga.

Senior Health Editor Ally Head and her roster of trusted experts have tested plenty of lululemon products in their time - including the Swiftly Long Sleeved Tee and Fast and Free split short, pictured (Image credit: Ally Head)

Best lululemon leggings

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28" Today's Best Deals £88 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Buttery soft + High waist + Variety of leg lengths Reasons to avoid - Not cheap

These lightweight and soft leggings are designed with yoga and low-impact activities in mind. The four-way stretch technology means they stay comfortable during even the most complicated of poses. They're Chloe's favourite leggings that take her from stretch to desk thanks to the weightless fabric that is softer than any other brand she's tried (and she's tried a lot over her time). The high waist is comfortable but stretchy, so it allows room for belly breathing during shavasana and a sandwich at lunch time.

Best lululemon trainers

lululemon Women's Strongfeel Training Shoe Today's Best Deals £84 at lululemon (was £118) Reasons to buy + Gym shoe + Lightweight + Great for HIIT and strength training Reasons to avoid - Plain design

Thought to be the first shoe actually made for women's feet (rather than downsized from men's designs), this flat-soled shoe offers a stable base for a variety of types of training. Chloe won't do a leg day without these tied to her feet. The trainer is soft and lightweight but not overly cushioned, which is perfect for supporting your movement in the gym. They also look sleek and chic when worn in the day with skirts and dresses.

lululemon Women's Blissfeel 2 Running Shoe Today's Best Deals £84 at lululemon (was £118) Reasons to buy + Running trainer + Well-cushioned + On sale Reasons to avoid - Chunkier shape

The Blissfeel 2 trainer is a well-cushioned, breathable and supportive trainer designed for pounding pavements. Ally thinks these are a good middle ground between ultra-springy and flatter shoes. Because they're well-cushioned, they're also great for HIIT workouts, supporting your landing during jump squats and burpees.

Best lululemon shorts

lululemon Shake It Out High-Rise Running Short 2.5" Today's Best Deals £58 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Superior quality + Hidden storage + Ideal thickness Reasons to avoid - May be too short for some

"These have become a surprising go-to for me in recent months - and I've extensively tested most of the lululemon running shorts in my time," says Ally. "The quality is just superior IMO - the material is the ideal thickness to support you through any session without feeling restrictive, the waistband flattering and supportive, and the hidden storage a big yes for all of your essentials."

lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Classic-Fit Split Short 3" Today's Best Deals £68 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Airy + Pockets + Sweat-wicking Reasons to avoid - Not for the colder months

"An airy, breathable and sweat-wicking pair of shorts ideal for runners, I've long been a fan of lulu's Fast and Free styles. With a handy built-in liner, drawcord waist, reflective details, and three - yes, three! - back waistband pockets, they really are a runner's dream. If you prefer to feel held in while you move, I'd recommend opting for their cycling style shorts instead, but if you're all in for a split short, these are some of the best on the market," says Ally.

lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Short 6" 5 Pocket Today's Best Deals £58 at lululemon

"Another of lulu's workout shorts designed specifically with running in mind, I rave about these shorts to anyone who will listen for their comfort, durability, and storage options. With a flattering and comfortable high-rise fit, an anti-ride design so they stay in place for every mile, and pockets on each thigh, plus three waistband pockets too, they're great for racing or runs where you need to take plenty of essentials with you but don't want to wear a hydration vest or belt. Need more convincing? I've worn them for three marathons now and can't fault them," says Ally.

lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4" Today's Best Deals £48 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Reflective details + Liner + More coverage Reasons to avoid - Short inseam

"Yep, you guessed it - I'm a huge fan of running shorts, and can honestly say lulu designs some of the best on the market. The Hotty Hot shorts were some of the first I owned from the brand, and I love that they offer more coverage and are made from a thicker material than their super-lightweight Fast & Free split shorts. These don't have a split design but still offer an excellent range of movement, plus more coverage. I feel held in, supported, and confident every time I wear these shorts (so much so, I wore them for my wedding morning run in June). Again, they offer a built-in liner, pockets (a zip pocket in the seam plus a secret stash pocket in the liner) and handy reflective details for if you're running in the dark," says Ally.

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 6" Today's Best Deals £48 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Buttery soft + No roll + Hidden pocket Reasons to avoid - Not seamless

The Align designs from lulu are designed for yoga, but will work for any kind of workout, really - again, they're butter soft, sweat-wicking, and supportive. Grace Lindsay, Marie Claire UK's former e-commerce writer, bought the shorts after loving the Align leggings so much. "I particularly like the fit of them, as a lot of cycle shorts can look too long on my legs, but because these come in different leg lengths, I've found a pair that are just right. The best bit is that the hidden waistband pocket can fit my card or key, so I don't have to take a bag with me," she says.

Likewise, Rachel Lopez, senior instructor at BLOK, is also a big fan. "These six-inch shorts are my go-to in the summer, for hot dynamic Pilates classes, or for when I'm teaching back-to-back classes, so will be getting hot and sweaty," she says. "The material is figure-hugging but breathable, and they're especially great when you feel bloated during your menstrual cycle thanks to the butter-soft fabric."

lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6" Today's Best Deals £48 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Multiple pockets + Lightweight + Versatile wearing Reasons to avoid - Not a huge colour selection

These shorts leave you feeling supported, no matter what session you're doing. Plus, pockets! Three pockets, in fact. Ally wore these for the London Marathon in 2021 and the Chicago Marathon in 2022. They're one of her go-to pairs of running shorts for a reason - you hardly notice you're wearing them. She says: "They're sweat-wicking (I had a sweat patch after the 2021 London marathon, but it was exceptionally hot), they've never caused chafing, and the high-waisted waistband and mid-thigh length is flattering while still being functional."

Best lululemon jumper

lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie Today's Best Deals £108 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Half zip style + Thumb holes + High quality Reasons to avoid - Not sweat wicking

This jumper is great for autumnal workouts, as its design means it's easy to get cosy or cool off (looking at you, half zip and thumb holes). Wear it running, walking to the gym or on your rest days. Ally says, "This is the perfect hoodie. I've had mine for around a year now and it still a. looks brand new and b. feels as soft as anything. I love that the design is cropped (it sits just above my belly button, FYI, and I'm 5ft2) and looks great worn with gym leggings or jeans. A key thing that differentiates lululemon quality from other competitor brands is that it washes really well (which is crucial if you're wearing it to sweat in)."

Best lululemon tops

lululemon Fast and Free Tank Top Light Today's Best Deals £48 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Great for high intensity + Light + Second skin feel Reasons to avoid - No stomach coverage

"A lightweight, breathable essential designed for speed and making you feel your most confident, I've found myself wearing this lulu tank on repeat for gym and treadmill sessions that I know will be high intensity. It sweat-wicks impressively and feels like a second skin - as they say on-site, it "takes lightness to a new level." I'm a big fan of how easy it is to wear, how well it washes, and the airy fabric panels and back cut out for airflow and keeping you cool," says Ally.

lululemon Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Today's Best Deals £68 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Great for winter + Cosy + Breathable Reasons to avoid - Not for summer

"I love every iteration of lulu's Swiftly Tech tees - they have full and cropped lengths, long and short sleeves, and a wide range of colourways - but this long-sleeved design is my personal favourite. It's everything you could want in a winter workout tee - unbelievably breathable, soft to the touch, and cosy while also being breathable, durable, and designed for movement. I wear mine almost weekly, and for the 5km run I did with friends on the morning of my wedding, a testament to what a fan I am of the design. Add to basket if you're after a workout essential that you'll reach for time and time again," says Ally.

lululemon Align™ Tank Top Today's Best Deals £58 at lululemon Reasons to buy + All intensity training + Functional style + Buttery soft Reasons to avoid - Low support

This 2-in-1 vest is the ultimate chuck-on-and-go top, whether you're heading to spin, a dinner party or something in between. For Ally, this is the perfect bra/top hybrid for those with smaller boobs.

She says: "Lots of competitor brands have similar styles that don't have an inbuilt bra, meaning you also have to buy a supportive sports bra to go underneath - but not with the Align tank, which comes with padded and moulded cups. Of course, if you've got bigger boobs or need more support, you might need a sports bra underneath, too - our boobs are subject to immense force when we exercise, so it's important to wear the right support. They also come up a little small, so try sizing up."

Best lululemon bra

lululemon Go Further Bra with Support Code Technology High Impact Today's Best Deals £88 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Designed for high impact + Supportive + Breathable Reasons to avoid - On the pricier side

"One of the newer designs from the brand, the Go Further bra, which was tested by a team of ultramarathoners over lulu's six-day Further event in 2023. Specifically designed for running and high-impact training and tested over gruelling and record-breaking distances, it's impressively supportive, breathable, and compressing, too, without feeling constricting. I'm a particular fan of how comfortable it is, with straps padded for extra comfort and soft foam inserted under the bust for cushioning. Most high-impact bras are restrictive or end up digging into my shoulders or ribcage, but not this one. It really is a game-changer," says Ally.

Best lululemon jackets

lululemon Define Cropped Jacket Today's Best Deals £118 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Soft + Flattering + Supportive Reasons to avoid - Cropped length may not be for everyone

"One of the best workout jackets you can buy, lulu's Define jackets have a cult-like fan base for a reason - they are next level comfortable, butter soft, but also breathable, flattering, and supportive. I wear mine for workouts and work events; they're that versatile, plus I love that the design includes thumbholes to keep your hands warm during chilly winter runs and a clever elastic zipper pull that doubles as an emergency hair tie. What more could you possibly want?" says Ally.

lululemon UV-Protective Cinch-Waist Running Jacket Today's Best Deals £118 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Chic style + Weatherproof + Not bulky Reasons to avoid - Not warm

"Keen to invest in a wind, rain, and weather-proof jacket that also looks elevated? Look no further, because lulu's cinch waist design really does tick all of the right boxes. It sits at a great length (I'm 5ft2"), fares well in windy or wet conditions, and looks flattering with both shorts or leggings. I've worn it for long runs, to Pilates, and for hikes - it's incredibly versatile and a great investment buy," says Ally.

lululemon Women's Down for It All Vest Today's Best Deals £148 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Warming + Breathable + No overheating Reasons to avoid - Not for year-round wear

"Winter workout fans, listen up: this gilet will change your life. Yes, I mean it - and that's coming from someone who always seems to be training for marathons during the winter, so spends hours working out outdoors each week. This vest is the perfect balance of warming but also breathable, keeping you cosy without making you overheat. I love the slim fit, flattering design and how much I wear it for both workouts and everyday life - it's ideal for throwing on for frosty walks around the park or hikes, too," says Ally.

lululemon Another Mile Jacket Today's Best Deals £198 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Winter warmer + Breathable + Flattering Reasons to avoid - Slightly bulky

If you ask Ally how you stay warm while temperatures drop, she will say three words to you: Another Mile jacket. She goes on: "It's a great option for running, hiking, walking to the gym, or wearing to work. It's really flattering, cut to hug your waist, and sits just on your hips. The main USP for me is it keeps you warm without making you really sweaty - that is, it's actually breathable, which is quite rare."

Best lululemon socks

lululemon Unisex Power Stride Crew Socks Reflective Grid Today's Best Deals £35 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Cushioned + Good ventilation + Wash well Reasons to avoid - On the pricier side

"One of my closest running friends - and a 2.55 marathoner, no less - always buys a new pair of socks come race day. And while I'm not endorsing overconsumption or buying loads of new kit (that's long been accepted as a no-go to avoid kit mishaps), I'm all for lulu's socks, which wash so well you won't need to keep buying new pairs. They offer superior ventilation, targeted cushioning, and won't move an inch when you're moving - trust me, your feet will thank you," says Ally.

What items are worth it at lLululemon? Look, we'll say it: lululemon isn't cheap. But you're not throwing money at nothing — lululemon really does make activewear that lasts. That's no mean feat given that these are clothes we put through the ringer: we sweat in them, drag them along yoga mats or kneel on gym floors and wash them more regularly than most items in our wardrobe. For classic products you'll wear again and again, you can't go wrong with a pair of Align or Base Pace leggings — pick a neutral colour and you'll be wearing them from morning class to days at your desk and chill dinners with friends.