PSA: Cyber Monday AncestryDNA testing kits are 45% off

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I’ve always found Ancestry DNA tests so curious. Everyone I know who’s taken one has found out something really interesting about their heritage. A friend discovered she was 25% French without ever knowing she had a connection to France and another turned out to be 32% Irish. So when I saw there was 45% off Ancestry DNA tests this Cyber Monday I had to share it with you.

It sounds like a thrilling test to take. Ancestry DNA’s test usually retails at £89, but for Cyber Monday (only till midnight) it’s just £49.

I have to be honest, I’ve not taken one. Not because I’m not incredibly curious but, because my Nanny has delved deeply into my family history and discovered our heritage is very midlands focussed. No exciting strands of DNA from Ireland, Wales, or even the west-midlands were found. So indulging in a test always felt a little unnecessary.

But, with 45% off discovering my family origins and gaining more insight into my genealogy and origins is all the more tempting.

There’s more than 18 million people in their database providing Ancestry DNA the unique ability to connect records of millions of peoples family tress. Solving the toughest family mysteries and connecting peoples stories from across the globe.

So, if building a family tree is one of your resolutions for 2021 then get ahead of it and invest in discovering your genealogy now before the deal either sells out or ends!