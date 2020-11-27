Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re looking forward to Christmas as much as we are, then you’ll probably already be in the planning stage. Between dragging out the decorations from the back of the garage to present buying, there’s one crucial thing you’ll need if you’re hosting and your family and friends drink – wine and bubbles.

This Black Friday, Majestic is offering up to 40% off their Fine Wine Cases if you want something fancier than your standard Barefoot rose for the season, Amazon around 15% off deals and Waitrose a decent 25% reduction, too.

The biggest savings at Majestic are on their Mix Six cases (which include wines and champagnes), however you can also get 25% off their Black Friday 12 Wine Cases if you want them to pick a few for you. Waitrose are offering the discount across all alcohol, including wines, bubbles and spirits.

After the best champagne deals in general? These are the deals we’ve found that we reckon are worth a purchase:

Laurent-Perrier Vintage Champagne – was £52.00, now £39.00 (save 25%)

This calls itself a ‘beautifully aged Champagne from an esteemed house’, and scores an overall rating of 4.8 of 5 stars. Oh, go on then. View Deal

Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut NV Gift Box, was £39.50, now £29.00 (save 27%)

This is Amazon’s #1 Best Seller in its champagne section and you’ll save £10.50. Need we say more? View Deal San Leo Rosato NV – was £10.49, now £6.99 (save 30%)

This is one of Waitrose’s best sellers, and for good reason. It’s fresh, fruity and made in Italy. Yum. View Deal Chapel Down Classic NV – was £27.00, now £19.99 (save 25%)

Fun fact: this wine is made in England. Expect a fresh, soft and fruity, this blend comes from one of the UK’s largest wine producers. View Deal

Majestic are also doing special Black Friday 12 wine cases, whether you want just reds, whites or a healthy mix of both for 25% off.