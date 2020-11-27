Vegan chocolate truffles are a thing and they’re 15% off this Christmas

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s a Christmas miracle, luxe dessert specialists Hotel Chocolat have created a truly decadent chocolate spread for vegans this year – all free from animal products.

Promising to be just as creamy and smooth as their normal decadent range, their Vegan Sleekster box of cocoa-rich all sorts is now 15% off in the brand’s Christmas sale. All you have to do is spend over £25 and apply the code HOHO at checkout.

Whether you’re vegan yourself or hunting for a friend’s Christmas present, their Unbelievably Vegan box includes 27 choccies: pralines, truffles, batons and caramels.

Made from ingredients including nutmilk, coconut milk, cocoa, flavours include orange, salted caramel, raspberry and crunchy peanut butter.

If everyone’s pigging out on chocolates after Christmas dinner, there’s no reason vegans can’t get involved too.