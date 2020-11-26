We’re running out of recipes so this air fryer is going to save us this Black Friday

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We’re stepping up our culinary game this festive season and finally investing in an air fryer. With all the overpriced Deliveroo burgers finally taking their toll, we’re going to finally start cooking healthier meals and an air fryer is a great first step.

This Philips air fryer caught our attention in Currys’ Black Friday sale as it’s currently £90 off and it’s not just an air fryer – you can use it to bake, grill and even do your Sunday roast in it.

It uses mostly air to give your food a delicious crunch and all you need is a single spoonful of oil to get started, a better alternative to deep frying.

One of the handiest things about it is that it has a removable basket which makes it much easier to load up and clean after you’re done. Parts of it are also dishwasher safe, though you’ll have to wipe down some of it yourself.

Another thing that caught our attention is it’s been built with Fat Removal technology – which isn’t an easy way out of going to the gym, but rather a way that the air fryer removes excess fat from your food for a healthier meal.

It has a two year warranty, but you can spend a little more to get Currys Care & Repair package to increase your coverage (it’s also 20% off until the end of November).

There’s a few other more budget-friendly options included in the Black Friday sale below, if you want to give it a go first before you upgrade.