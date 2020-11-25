This Black Friday Sodastream equivalent is just as good and 20% off

I used to hate fizzy water but this sparkling water maker changed my mind
I’ve officially joined the adult club: I now drink fizzy water. I mean who even am I? I used to hate fizzy water with a passion, but always secretly wanted to order it at restaurants because it just sounded so cool.
Well, now here I am, making my own carbonated water with the AARKE Carbonator II, which just happens to be 20% off in the Black Friday Selfridges sale (just remember to enter the code SELFCCE at checkout).
But first why am I plumping for the AARKE over the SodaStream maker? Because it’s so damn sleek it is a whole vibe in itself. Secondly, having tried both, the bubbles are fined with AARKE, and fat bubbles were the reason I hate fizzy drinks.
The AARKE comes in several finishes, from stainless steel to matte black, and also the plastic bottle you use with it is BPA-free, which is less toxic.
The benefits of making your own fizzy water aren’t just that it’s environmentally friendly (you just refill that bottle rather than buying countless ones at the supermarket), but it’s so much cheaper than buying them every week, even after you factor in the cost of the gas canister and the carbonator. FYI you do need to buy the bottle and gas canisters separately.
Honestly, I’m a convert, and you will be too.