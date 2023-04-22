Jennifer Lopez - or more commonly known as JLo - has long been our icon.

From her impressive career spanning across the film, music, fashion (opens in new tab) and beauty business (opens in new tab), to her enviable physique and youthful complexion, we are obsessed with everything about her.

JLo (opens in new tab) often shares snippets of her workout routines, as well as pictures of her washboard abs, and gruelling dance rehearsals in advance of major shows, such as the SuperBowl halftime show.

While we put her toned torso down to her love for exercise, and discipline squeezing in workouts despite her hectic schedule, that may not necessarily be the whole truth.

Husband Ben Affleck revealed all of the 53-year-old's secrets to staying in shape, and looking so radiant 24/7 (opens in new tab).

Speaking to Drew Barrymore on her namesake show The Drew Barrymore Show, the Gone Girl actor revealed: "Let me tell you something that’s going to upset you. Jennifer just eats whatever she wants. Whatever she wants. She eats cookies, ice cream, everything.

"She works out. I work out too but I don’t magically appear to be twenty years old, you know what I mean, with perfect skin and the whole thing."

Ben continued to praise JLo's work ethic too, which Jen has previously credited to her "humble beginnings". (opens in new tab)

He said: "There’s no taking away of the work ethic, the work ethic is real, the discipline is real, but also the superhuman thing is real. She’s the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular." We couldn't agree more.

While Ben, 50, is complimentary about his partner, he isn't so kind to himself.

Asked what he thinks the Maid in Manhattan star would change about him, he said: "She would probably want to cultivate brevity in the way I speak. I don’t know if you’ve noticed but I go on and on and on. I talk in circles. She’s never said that to me but that would be my guess."

Ben and JLo have had quite a journey with their relationship.

The couple got engaged in 2002, but split in 2004, which JLo has described as the "biggest heartbreak of my life." (opens in new tab)

But after almost 20 years they rekindled their relationship in 2021, and officially married in 2022, after getting engaged earlier that year. (opens in new tab)

JLo has twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben has Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with his former partner Jennifer Garner.