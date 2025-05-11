Short on time but keen to get strong? These are the best 15-minute full-body workouts coaches do themselves

If you're into strength training (and if you're not, why not?) but your life feels busier than ever, you're going to love this. Sure, in an ideal world, we'd have unlimited time to work out, meet our protein goals, work and catch up with friends and family, but the fact is that we are living in a perpetual cycle of busyness, struggling to do it all, all the time.

But we have good news: you really can get fitter and stronger without spending hours in the gym. In fact, studies consistently show that shorter, intense sessions of around 15 minutes offer the same (if not more) benefits than sweating it out for an hour on a run, although we totally endorse that, too.

Take this 2022 study, published in the European Heart Journal, which shows that even if you spread your 15-minute workout over the course of a whole week, you'll still reduce your risk of premature death. And the benefits of a shorter workout aren't limited to physical gains, either. This 2024 study undertaken by researchers at the University of Australia found that participants who engaged in a 15-minute workplace challenge not only reported lower levels of stress and improved mood, but were also more likely to be more active overall, too.

Convinced? Us too, so keep scrolling for the best 15-minute full-body workouts that are so good, coaches do them themselves. In the meantime, though, don't miss our guides to the best full body workouts and the best full body exercises, here.

Experts confirm: these are the best 15-minute full-body workouts they do themselves

What is a 15-minute full-body workout?

First up, what do we mean when we talk about a full-body workout? Generally speaking, we're referring to a strength session that recruits all those global muscles you'll be familiar with: glutes, quads, core, biceps, and so on.

"A full-body workout is a training session that targets and incorporates all the major muscle groups in one session," explains Rowan Clift, training and nutrition specialist at AI-based fitness and lifestyle coaching app Freeletics. "This typically includes exercises that engage the upper body (such as push-ups or rows), lower body (like squats or lunges), and core (such as planks or mountain climbers)."

But don't be fooled: short won't mean easy. To bank those benefits, you're going to have to work hard. "Often, a full-body workout will incorporate compound movements that involve multiple muscle groups and joints at once," notes Clift. "This not only ensures efficiency, especially during shorter sessions, but also leads to greater energy expenditure."

What are the benefits of 15-minute full-body workouts?

So, what exactly are the benefits of a 15-minute full-body sweat session? Let's take a deeper look.

1. You'll notice gains in no time

"As they are short, they are often intense, and intensity drives results," says personal trainer at Gymshark, Sam Cubbins. "High training intensity leads to faster gains in strength, endurance, and performance. The most common results are improved physical conditioning, skill development, and competitive performance."

2. They're efficient

In addition to being super effective, 15-minute workouts are also efficient. No time spent commuting to the gym (if you're working out at home), and you can be done and dusted (and even showered and dressed) in under an hour. Just don't be tempted to skip your warm-up and cool-down.

"Short workouts are such a brilliant option for people who feel like they don’t have hours to spend in the gym," agrees personal trainer and founder of MADE Wellness, Penny Weston. "It's amazing how even just 15 minutes of focused movement can completely shift your energy, boost your mood, and help you feel more in control of your day. You don’t need to be dripping in sweat for something to count. In fact, shorter workouts are often more manageable, more sustainable, and much easier to fit around real life."

3. They target the whole body

OK, so this one might sound obvious, but a well-crafted full-body session should include both different types of movement and also target as many areas of the body as possible, in a short space of time.

"A full-body workout is a session that targets all the major muscle groups in one go," explains Weston. "So rather than just focusing on your legs or your core, it brings everything together: arms, back, legs, glutes and abs. It usually combines strength, cardio and sometimes mobility too. If you’re trying to build a well-rounded routine, full-body workouts are an excellent option.”

4. They're great for helping us form an exercise habit

Last but not least, shorter workouts are great for motivation and consistency. "One of the main plus points of shorter workouts is that they can help to improve adherence," shares Clift. "This means they encourage people to stick with a routine which is easier to maintain and fit into a busy lifestyle."

The main reason most of us don't workout? Yep, you've guessed it: time. The answer? Short, effective workouts.

"They're a great way to reduce the mental barrier to getting started, as you know you only need to commit to a short burst," notes Weston, "making it feel more doable, and once you're moving, the benefits kick in fast."

Who are 15-minute full-body workouts best for?

And the good news just keeps on coming: 15-minute full-body workouts are suitable for pretty much anyone and everyone.

"Full-body workouts are suitable for almost everyone, no matter what their fitness level," agrees Clift. "For beginners, they provide a comprehensive introduction to training, helping to build balanced strength and avoid overworking one area of the body. For those with limited time or who can only train a few times per week, full-body sessions are ideal because they allow you to train the entire body in each session."

5 best 15-minute full-body workouts that coaches do themselves

1. 15-minute Joe Wicks HIIT workout

What? A classic HIIT workout with the home workout King, Joe Wicks.

Why? "This 15-minute full-body HIIT session by Joe Wicks is one that I always go back to," shares Weston. "It’s simple, you don’t need any equipment, and his energy is so motivating. I love it because it really gets your heart rate up while still being fun and easy to follow."

How long for? 15 minutes, done and dusted.

NEW!! 15 Minute Bodyweight HIIT Workout | Joe Wicks Workouts - YouTube Watch On

2. 15-minute strength workout with Freeletics

What? Don't be misled by the lower-body labelling - you'll feel this strength workout all over.

Why? "This workout is designed to be short, intense, and highly effective," shares Clift. "It's a full-body, equipment-free workout that targets strength, cardiovascular endurance, and muscular stamina all at once. It’s built around repeated rounds of burpees, high knees, push-ups, and split lunges."

How long for? Depending on your fitness levels and speed, Clift advises this beauty will take anywhere from 11 to 15 minutes.

Charon Full body workout | Freeletics no equipment workout - YouTube Watch On

3. Caroline Girvan's 15-minute full-body dumbbell workout

What? A 15-minute dumbbell workout that'll target the whole body. You can thank us later.

Why? "I am a big fan of Caroline Girvan," says personal trainer Edwina Jenner. "I find her both inspiring and challenging. Her programming for both her longer and shorter workouts is excellent, and I also like the fact that she is suffering with you!. She often has to break or finish that bit earlier because she is pushing through the movement. That inspires you to work that bit harder, too."

How long for? You guessed it: 15 minutes.

Dumbbell HIIT Workout at Home | 15 Minutes - YouTube Watch On

4. Kayleigh Cohen Strength 15-minute full-body workout

What? Another dumbbell workout with Kaleigh Cohen Strength, you'll work through classic compound moves for an effective and efficient session.

Why? "This short yet effective workout uses compound movements to target the upper body, lower body, and core, helping you build strength and muscle definition," notes James Brady, personal trainer at OriGym.

How long for? Again, 15 minutes.

5. Mad Fit no jumping 15-minute full-body workout

What? Got neighbours/kids/housemates you don't want to annoy? Try this 15-minute full-body workout from Mad Fit, no equipment and no jumping: the perfect workout when you're short on time.

Why? You don't always need equipment to make fitness gains, and this workout is simple, accessible and easy to do from home. Tick!

How long for? No surprises here! 15 minutes.

15 MIN FULL BODY WORKOUT - Apartment & Small Space Friendly (No Equipment, No Jumping) - YouTube Watch On

How often should I be doing 15-minute full-body workouts? "I usually recommend doing a full-body workout two to three times a week, depending on your lifestyle and what else you’re doing," advises Weston. "It’s important to give your body enough time to rest and recover in between, especially if you’re working hard during those sessions. Some people might do a full-body session on a Monday, a mid-week mobility flow, then another session at the weekend, and that’s more than enough to build strength, boost your fitness and support your overall wellbeing.”