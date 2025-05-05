Low impact workouts are all the rage RN - 7 best sessions for building muscle without risking injury

Here at MC UK, we're all for leaning into exercise that feels good for the body. On some days, this might look like going for a run and burning off excess stress. But on others, we might be craving slower, more gentle forms of exercise, where we can still reap the mental and physical health benefits, without needing to push or over-exert ourselves.

That's where the best low impact workouts come in. When it comes to exercise that is both versatile and accessible, you'd be hard pressed to find something as effective as low impact workouts.

And low impact yet effective really is the key to understanding this type of exercise, as many a fitness expert will tell you. "Low impact workouts are proof that gentle does not mean ineffective," Victoria Repa, Pilates instructor and founder of BetterMe confirmed to MC UK. 'And these types of workouts are particularly great during recovery phases, hormonal shifts, or even on low-energy days.'

So just as we've confirmed that Pilates does build muscle, so too do the rest of the workouts that fall within the low impact remit.

And as Repa touches on, leaning into less intense workouts can be especially helpful for women with hormonal issues, such as Polycystic ovary syndrome (or PCOS for short). This study, for instance, found that muscle-strengthening activities on just two days per week were beneficial for women with PCOS, helping them maintain health and boost wellbeing. And some of the best low impact workouts are definitely considered muscle-strengthening activities, as the ones that have made it into our round-up will show you.

Needless to say that if you're wanting to explore more forms of low impact exercise, we support you. That's why we've called on top fitness experts to help us dig a little deeper into why low impact workouts are so good for us, as well as getting their top recommendations for the best low impact workouts to try at home.

So, stick around if you want to discover more about low impact exercise. We've covered this topic in many of its wonderful forms already, so if you want to know more about the best low impact Pilates workouts or low impact strength training, then everything you need to know is just a click away. We've also got a round-up of the best low impact exercises for you to try, too.

Low impact workouts are unbelievably effective for building strength without risking injury - your guide

What is a low impact workout?

You can probably guess that a low impact workout is less intense than other, more vigorous forms of exercise, but according to the fitness pros, there's a key distinguishing feature to look out.

"A low-impact workout is any kind of movement that’s gentle on your joints," Columbia Hike Society leader, Nia Rist-Morgan, reveals. "That usually means there’s no jumping or pounding, so one foot tends to stay on the ground."

So, as Rist-Morgan summarises, a low impact workout is always joint-friendly. That means there won't be any stress-inducing movement involved, unlike, say, the best jump training workouts, which consist of explosive movements that can put the joints under pressure. And by keeping one foot on the ground throughout the workout, our joints won't experience high levels of impact.

"Because they’re more gentle on the joints, they reduce your risk of injury without sacrificing results," Anouska Shenn, yoga instructor and founder of The Office Yoga Company, advocates. "Some examples of low impact workouts include Pilates, yoga, swimming, cycling, and using an elliptical trainer at the gym."

Pilates instructor Repa says that Pilates, in particular, is a perfect example of a low impact workout. "It tones muscles, improves flexibility, supports posture, and develops muscle strength without jumping, bouncing, or overstretching the body," she said to MC UK.

But Pilates is just one of many low impact workouts that we can try.

What are the benefits of doing low impact workouts?

Just because a workout is low impact, doesn't mean it's not effective. There are some serious benefits we can gain from this type of exercise, as you'll see below.

1. They're a joint-friendly workout

We've just specified that low impact workouts have to be joint-friendly. And why is that so important, you ask? Well, taking care of our joints is the number one thing we can do to lower our risk of musculoskeletal conditions, like osteoarthritis.

Recent estimates show that over ten million people in the U.K. have osteoarthritis, and research has shown that women are more likely to suffer from the condition than men. As you can imagine, it's therefore super important that we're doing what we can to lower our risk of getting the condition, which is why low impact workouts are a good option for so many.

2. They're ideal for people recovering from injury

If you've ever been through the process of recovering from an injury before, you'll know how important it is to take things super gently. MC UK's Senior Health Editor, Ally Head, discovered the joy of low impact workouts on her own road to recovery, claiming that they're the ideal way to keep moving while still allowing your body to heal.

"If you’ve suffered from joint problems or are returning from injury, low impact workouts can help ease your return to training and build your fitness levels, lowering the chances of repeat problems," Sarah Lee, Fika coaching, working with Cotswold Outdoor affirms.

So if you are in injury recovery, it's definitely recommended to opt for one of the best low impact workouts over something more intense. These types of workouts are also ideal for preventing injury from happening in the first place, too.

3. They're wonderfully accessible

Being low impact and joint-friendly, these types of workouts are also incredibly accessible. They can appeal to different age demographics and physical capabilities, and are beginner-friendly, too. "They're great for all fitness abilities," Lee agrees. "For those starting out, they’re a great way to get started, and for more accustomed athletes, they can play a great role as part of an overall fitness plan on days where strain needs to be lowered."

The fact that everyone from early beginners to training athletes can benefit from low impact workouts says a lot. Plus, they can be done at home without any equipment - extra points for accessibility.

4. They still benefit our mental health

Sure, low impact workouts aren't quite going to give us a "runner's high", but they can still do wonders for our mental health. Take this heavily cited study from 2015 as proof, which found that low-intensity activity was associated with better physical and cognitive health in older adults.

"Like all exercise, low impact workouts have huge benefits for our mental health and resilience," PT Lee says. "They release endorphins that boost our mood and can help to reduce stress and anxiety." That's definitely enough motivation for me to give one of the best low impact workouts a try.

Who are low impact workouts best for?

The joy of low impact workouts is that they can be done by pretty much anyone. Whether you're recovering from injury or completely new to the world of fitness, these workouts are gentle enough on the body for you to get started.

That being said, they will be particularly good for anyone with joint issues, such as in the knees, hips, or ankles. There's little risk of worsening joint problems with this type of workout, which can't always be said for more intense forms of exercise (think anything that involves running, sprinting, or jumping).

Yoga instructor Shenn points out that it's easy to mistake low impact workouts as less effective than more vigorous forms of exercise. "Just because they’re joint-friendly doesn’t mean they’re any less challenging or effective than high-impact workouts," she said to MC UK. "But people just starting their fitness journey, or getting back into it after a long spell, or who have ageing joints, may find it a more forgiving approach."

Indeed, low impact workouts are actually beneficial for people further along in their fitness journey as well, including athletes. They offer a form of active rest, whereby the body has a chance to recover from training, while still getting movement in.

"Beyond that, low impact workouts are perfect for anyone who is focusing on managing their weight," PT Lee adds. "Exercises such as cycling or swimming are great for supporting a healthier and happier lifestyle, by asking our bodies to work hard but keeping strain to a minimum."

7 best low impact workouts to try, according to top instructors

1. 7-Min "Lazy Girl" Full Body Workout

What? This is a Pilates-inspired workout that doesn’t require any equipment other than a mat, and all of the exercises are performed lying down.

Why? "If you commit to getting the form right, you’re sure to feel the burn with this one," Shenn says. "It targets your back, glutes, and abdominals. For the side-lying portion, you could add an ankle weight for more challenge."

How long? Seven minutes.

7 MIN LAZY GIRL FULL BODY WORKOUT - No Jumping, Low Impact, Laying Down - YouTube Watch On

2. Pilates Inspired Low Impact Full Body Workout

What? Targeting the full body and involving no equipment, this workout involves a 40 second on, 10 second off cycle.

Why? "This full-body workout combines Pilates principles with low-impact movements to tone and strengthen without putting stress on the joints," Pilates instructor Repa comments.​ "It's suitable for all fitness levels, including beginners."

How long? 30 minutes.

30 MIN PILATES INSPIRED Low Impact Full Body Workout - No Equipment, Follow Along Style - YouTube Watch On

3. 30-Min No Jumping Cardio & Strength Workout

What? Featuring lots of traditional bodyweight exercises, like lunges, squats, planks, and crunches, this workout combines gentle cardio with strength training.

Why? The cardio-strength combo gives you the best of both worlds, while keeping the intensity low. "It's a good one for those in search of more tempo and cardio," Shenn points out. "It will get you glowing and give you an endorphin hit."

How long? 30 minutes, plus five minutes of stretching at the end.

30 MIN NO JUMPING Cardio & Strength Workout - No Repeat, Low Impact - YouTube Watch On

4. 10-Min Low Impact Cardio

What? A low-impact cardio workout is designed to increase your metabolic rate naturally. It involves full body exercises, but there's no jumping involved.

Why? This is a great one if you're looking to get some cardio in while still keeping things gentle. "The instructor Lucy recommends easier and more difficult variations of the exercises, so people at home can adapt the exercises to their fitness levels," Ian Groves, certified personal trainer and Managing Director of Training Station says. "You don't need any equipment either, and I like how many exercises there are in total."

How long? Ten minutes.

10 Minute Boost Your Metabolism 🔥 Low Impact Cardio Workout - YouTube Watch On

5. Low Impact Full Body HIIT Workout

What? Involving a range of exercises, this one targets the full body in a 45 second on, 15 second off format. It's unique in that the format means we can call it a "HIIT" workout, but it's still low impact because there's no jumping involved.

Why? "A common misconception in the fitness world is that low-impact has to mean 'easy', but that's certainly not the case with this workout!" Groves emphasises. "If you're looking to burn a lot of calories while working out in a low-impact way, this workout is for you."

How long? Twenty minutes.

Low Impact FULL BODY HIIT Workout (No Equipment + No Jumping) - YouTube Watch On

6. 5-Min Lower Abs Workout

What? A snappy workout to squeeze into a busy day that targets the lower abdominal muscles.

Why? "It's ideal for those looking to strengthen their abs with a moderate amount of exercise," Repa says. "It's also suitable for beginners and can be easily included in a routine."

How long? Just five minutes.

BetterMe | 5 Min lower ABS workout at home - YouTube Watch On

7. Full Body Barre Strength Workout

What? A longer workout that focuses on engaging and strengthening multiple muscle groups in the body.

Why? This one is good for those who are looking for more of a challenge while sticking to the low impact theme. It works all major muscle groups including legs, glutes, arms, and core, and has the addition of using weights if you have them handy. But, you can follow along without weights and you'll still feel a burn.

How long? 30 minutes.

30 MIN FULL BODY BARRE WORKOUT // Barre Strength // Low Impact Workout - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC UK approved workout essentials here:

Lululemon Align™ Waist-Length Cami Tank £58 at Lululemon One of my personal favourite things about doing low impact workouts is that I can opt for lightweight, comfortable activewear. And the lululemon Align tank is a top and bra combo that I'll always come back to. It's super flattering, and provides just the right amount of support.

adidas TechFit Short Leggings £23 at adidas We can confirm that these shorts are the perfect addition to your summer fitness kit. They're super comfortable, and allow me to move freely when working out - I've worn them for both running and yoga. I also like how lightweight the material feels against my skin.

Bala Bangles 0.45kg/1lb Wrist and Ankle Weights £50 at Free People Adding ankle weights to a low impact workout is an easy way to up your gains and increase your strength. We're big fans of the Bala Bangles. Our review found that they were easy to use, sweat-wicking, and portable - they're also great for wearing around the wrists and building up strength in the arms, too.

What makes a low impact workout effective? Low impact workouts can often be misunderstood, but any fitness expert will tell you that they are effective. The key is that they can be done consistently, and consistency is how we see results, particularly when it comes to building strength. "Since low impact workouts cause less joint stress and recovery time tends to be shorter, you can exercise consistently and in a more sustainable way," Shenn confirms. "This is much better for your body over the long term."