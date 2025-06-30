Kindle Walking has Gone Wildly Viral on TikTok For Boosting Your Brain and Step Count - So I Tried It For 7 Days

TikTok has given us plenty of wellness moments. Some intense (hello, 75 Hard Challenge) and some bizarre (silent walking, anyone?), but the latest trend flooding my social feed might just be my favourite yet. It’s called Kindle walking, and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like: reading your Kindle while simultaneously clocking up your steps.

At first, I questioned the practicality of walking and reading at the same time. As a marathon runner and Londoner who regularly stomps up to 10,000 steps around the city each day, the thought of throwing reading into that mix felt like a recipe for motion sickness. But the more I saw it, the more it made sense. As someone who typically opts for high intensity cardio classes but also appreciates the value of mindful movement, I was intrigued. Could this be the perfect hybrid of movement and me-time?

The science suggests it’s not just physical benefits we can get from walking. A 2024 study showed that a simple natural-pace walk can enhance divergent thinking, which is your ability to come up with original ideas. As for reading, just six minutes of getting stuck into a page-turner could reduce stress by a whopping 68 per cent, per research by the University of Sussex.

And while I’ve always been a big believer in walking for both body and brain (especially as a runner in recovery), Kindle walking felt like something new - part productivity hack, part mental health tool. With TikTok highlighting a spike in people turning to low-effort, high-impact habits, giving Kindle walking a go felt like a natural next step. Pun intended. For more walking content, don't miss our guides to the best walking workouts , the many benefits that walking , and our favourite indoor walking challenges , not forgetting how one MC UK staffer found walking every day for two weeks .

Kindle walking has gone wildly viral - so I tried it for a week

What is Kindle Walking?

The concept is simple: grab your Kindle (or book) and go for a walk, reading as you stroll. Most Kindle walkers on TikTok opt for parks, paths or quieter streets, where they can focus on their story while avoiding hazards like oncoming traffic or cyclists.

The goal? A double hit of productivity and pleasure: getting fitter and finishing that book that’s been collecting dust on your bedside table for weeks.

What Are The Benefits of Kindle Walking?

“Kindle walking is such a great example of how people are finding creative ways to fit movement into their day,” personal trainer Georgia Olley says. “Low-impact activity like walking is hugely beneficial - especially when paired with something enjoyable like reading.”

According to Olley, the benefits are both physical and behavioural. “It gives a great example of habit stacking,” she adds. “It taps into what many people are looking for: a low-pressure way to stay active without having to carve out time for the gym.”



That sentiment is echoed by yoga instructor and personal trainer Bethan Walters, who believes walking is one of the most underrated wellness tools we have. “In a world obsessed with extremes, walking is refreshingly simple - and that’s exactly why it works,” she says. “It’s accessible, free, gentle, and effective for both body and mind.”

She continues: “Walking might not be the all-in transformation of a 75 Hard challenge, but that’s actually its power. It’s a step in the direction of small, sustainable change, the kind that actually sticks.”

Even a short walk can benefit your body: increased circulation, joint mobility, lower cortisol levels, and improved digestion are just a few of the proven perks. Mentally, walking has been shown to increase attention span and memory retention, so Kindle walking may actually help you absorb more from your book, too.

Who is Kindle walking best for?

“Anyone who struggles to find time for exercise or reading will probably benefit,” Olley explains.

That said, Kindle walking is especially suited to those looking for gentle, sustainable daily movement. If you're post-partum, recovering from injury, or just dipping your toe back into fitness, it's a low-pressure way to ease in.

“Walking also helps build consistency,” Walters adds. “It’s often a gateway habit that leads to other forms of movement and self-care.”

Fitness coach Sally Wellcock, however, urges anyone trying it to be aware of the risks of multitasking while exercising. "Anyone with an existing injury, weak joints or a lack of balance should be extremely careful," she says. "When walking, we should be aware to lift the pelvic floor, engage the stomach muscles and have correct posture."

What does the current science say about the method?

While no studies have tested Kindle walking specifically (yet), there’s robust research supporting both components.

A 2020 study found that just 15 minutes of walking significantly boosts cognitive performance and working memory. While the Science of Reading states that reading activates complex neural networks in the brain that aid emotional regulation, focus, and mental flexibility.

Pairing the two? That might just be the next frontier in wellness multitasking.

How often should I try Kindle walking a week?

As with any gentle movement, consistency is key. "I’d recommend Kindle walking 2–4 times a week for around 20–30 minutes," advises Olley. "It’s long enough to get meaningful movement in, without straining the eyes or posture."

Walters agrees that you don’t need to overhaul your routine to start seeing changes from regular walking workouts. "Start your morning with a 10-minute walk to support your circadian rhythm," Walters suggests. “Or try a short Kindle stroll after meals - it helps regulate blood sugar and supports digestion."

I Tried Kindle Walking For A Week - Here's How I Got On

Before I get into how I found my week of Kindle walking, it’s worth flagging that this trend might not be for everyone. “When walking and reading at the same time, it’s easy to let the head drop forward and the shoulders round - two common postural habits that can lead to neck and back discomfort,” says Olley, who is also a qualified Pilates instructor.

If you have a history of spinal issues or neck strain, you may want to approach this one with caution - or consider switching to audiobooks, which offer similar cognitive benefits without the potential posture pitfalls. It’s also worth noting that walking while reading should only be done in environments where it’s safe to do so, like open green spaces or quiet, pedestrianised areas.

If that’s not an option for you, consider taking your walk indoors instead. "I'd recommend placing your Kindle on a treadmill, walking at a slow pace with high incline to maximise your workout whilst staying safe," adds Wellcock.

You might benefit from reading our guide to indoor walking workouts or our round-up of the best crime podcasts to walk to.

(Image credit: Georgia Brown)

Days One To Three

Living in London, I knew that step one was finding the right environment - somewhere green, open, and relatively distraction-free. Thankfully, I live just a few minutes from Greenwich Park, which quickly became my go-to Kindle walking spot. Quiet enough to read, leafy enough to feel connected to nature, and spacious enough not to trip over myself mid-sentence.

I started small - just ten minutes at a time - easing myself in while I got used to walking and reading at once. And honestly? It was harder than I thought. Between noisy dogs, rogue cyclists and the odd cobbled path, it took real concentration to stay in the story.

But by day two, something clicked. I found myself relaxing into the rhythm of it, moving slowly, reading deeply, and actually enjoying the quiet time outside. By day three, it felt less like a challenge and more like a proper reset from the usual scroll-and-stress routine.

(Image credit: Georgia Brown)

Days Four To Seven

My challenge happened to fall during a long weekend in Seville, and I’ll admit I considered pressing pause. But I was so into my book that I kept going.

Surprisingly, I felt most immersed in my book while walking. Something about the gentle motion made it easier to focus, like the movement settled my mind. I worried it might feel awkward or invite people to stare, but honestly, no one cared. If anything, I got a few curious glances, and people instinctively shifted out of the way to make space if we were walking towards each other.

By the end of the week, Kindle walking felt natural - an easy, habitual moment of calm I looked forward to each morning before the day officially started. I was hitting 10,000 steps most days without even trying, and I flicked through 90 per cent of my book, finishing the final pages on the plane home. For a practice I first dismissed as a mindless TikTok trend, it quietly changed how I approach my daily walks.

(Image credit: Georgia Brown)

Final thoughts: Is Kindle walking worth it?

Whether you’re squeezing in movement between meetings or escaping your screen for a mindful moment, Kindle walking is a refreshingly achievable habit. It may not replace your usual workout, but as one Olley puts it: “If Kindle walking gets someone moving who otherwise wouldn’t, that’s a win.”

Plus, if you’re finally finishing your reading list while moving your body? That’s the kind of multitasking we can get behind.