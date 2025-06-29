When the sun is out and your skin is gleaming, choosing summer nail colours that will take your glow to the next level becomes essential––not just as pre-holiday prep, but as the finishing touch to your warm-weather beauty routine.

2025 has already delivered an incredible line up of nail trends so far, from jelly nails in fruity hues to princess nails with pared-back polish, but when it comes to summer specifically it’s all about finding nail colours that will really make your tan pop. And, according to experts, there are a whole rainbow of hues that are perfect for enhancing that sunkissed glow—whether you’ve just stepped off the plane from a week in the sunshine or you’re faking it with the best self-tan. Here are the best summer nail colours to ask for at your next manicure...

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

“A tan can really open the door to experimenting with summer nail colours you might usually overlook,” explains top manicurist and Bio Sculpture Top Tech Julia Diogo . “I’ve noticed that during the summer months, my clients often embrace a newfound confidence when it comes to bolder shades—and I’m absolutely here for it! While I’ll always love a classic, pared-back nude, summer is the perfect time to lean into colours that really pop against sun-kissed skin.”

Ahead, we’re sharing the hottest summer nail shades approved by the best nail artists in the business along with trending looks straight from our social media feeds. From zesty oranges and barely-there nudes, there’s a colour to flatter all skin tones and take your radiant skin to another level. Ready to glow?

The best summer nail colours to make your tan pop

1. Bright White

A post shared by Lauren ✨ (@lolo.nailedit) A photo posted by on

A white manicure might be an obvious choice for summer, but there’s no denying how impactful it can be. “A vivid white will always make a tan pop due to the stark contrast and it’s the reason why white nails are so popular in the summer,” says manicurist Metta Francis .

2. Hot Pink

A post shared by Lois Samantha - Natural Nail Specialist (@polishedbylolo) A photo posted by on

Pink nails have been dominating our social feeds this year, but to elevate a tan the key is to go bright. “There’s something about a bright pink against tanned skin that just works,” says Diogo. “It instantly lifts your mood and makes your tan look even warmer and more radiant.”

3. Aperol Orange

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

Sunset hues were a firm favourite amongst the manicurists we spoke to for making a tan pop. “I always see clients being drawn towards warm, vibrant colours when it comes to summer manicures, which look incredible against tanned skin,” says nail technician and Senior Ambassador at Mylee Tinu Bello . “I always love a good neon orange which really makes a tan look deeper.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

4. Butter Yellow

A post shared by Beth Watkivs GLÓ Beauty Sussex (@bethwatkivs) A photo posted by on

The breakout nail colour trend of 2025, butter yellow manicures were everywhere in spring and continue to dominate for summer. Good news, then, that Bello rates them as a top colour to show off your tan. “Butter yellow feels summery without being too loud, and really flatters a golden glow,” she says.

5. Peach Bellini

There’s nothing better than enjoying a cocktail as the sunset, and this warm and peachy hue captures that feeling in a manicure. “Soft pastels with a warm undertone, like peachy nudes, coral pinks, or tangerine oranges instantly give off that beach vibe,” says Bello.

6. Aquamarine

A post shared by Beauty By Hollie (@beauty_byhollie_) A photo posted by on

Even if your tan is from a bottle rather than a holiday (no judgement—it’s the safest way to bronze after all) you can pay homage to tropical waters with an aquatic blue manicure. “Bright turquoise and blues that are reminiscent of the azure sea will really emphasise a tan and create the ultimate holiday look,” says Francis.

Essie Special Effects Nail Colour in Frosted Fantasy £8.99 at LookFantastic Rimmel 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish in 878 Roll In The Grass £3.99 at Boots

7. Soft Linen

A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

Minimalists delight, if the classic bright white manicure feels a little much for you then milkier, linen-like creams will also do the job. “Whites with a soft undertone can be incredibly striking,” says Diogo. “Something like Seafoam by Bio Sculpture is a beautiful soft white that suits most skin tones year-round but, with a tan, really comes to life.”