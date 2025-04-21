Stop what you're doing: these are, hands down, the best wall Pilates workouts for the core, according to top instructors

There's been a spotlight shining on Pilates for a good couple of years now, thanks in part to the accolade of certain famous faces (Harry Styles, Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon, we're looking at you). And with more and more of us investing in the best Pilates clothes and in-studio memberships, it's safe to say that Pilates isn't going anywhere any time soon.

One of the reasons why Pilates has cemented itself so firmly into our workout regimes is because of the variety that this form of exercise can offer. Whether you prefer to stick to the best Classical Pilates exercises or venture into contemporary teaching models like STOTT Pilates, we're not short of ways to mix up our Pilates routine.

One such variation that's currently got a lot of people talking is wall Pilates, and specifically, wall Pilates workouts for the core. I've seen a lot of these workouts on my social feeds lately, and a quick dip into the comments is enough to tell me why so many people love them.

"I think the appeal of wall Pilates core workouts lies in their simplicity and effectiveness: they're cheap, available, there is no waitlist, no expensive equipment, just you, your mat and a wall," Alexandra Johnson, Pilates instructor from Flex & Reset Pilates, said to MC UK. "They offer a low-impact workout that can be done wherever you like, usually at home."

And there are plenty of reasons why someone would want to reap the benefits of Pilates from home. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine found that both in-studio and remote Pilates were effective in improving muscle strength, flexibility, and balance in healthy women over an eight-week period. Then there's this 2016 paper, which found that just sixteen Pilates sessions had a positive impact on postural alignment in participants.

Many instructors agree that incorporating a wall into our Pilates workouts is a great way to maximise these benefits. "Unlike many trends or fads, wall Pilates can be really effective," Korin Nolan, Pilates instructor and founder of The Class Plan, advocates. "If you’re working out from home, no doubt you’ll be looking to change things up from time to time to keep your Pilates practice interesting and more challenging. A wall is the ideal way to do this."

So, if that's got you nicely motivated to give some of the best wall Pilates core workouts a go, you're in the right place. We've asked top instructors to share their recommendations so we can try wall Pilates core workouts for ourselves and see what all the fuss is about.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While you're here, do check out the rest of our Pilates content. We cover just about everything, from the best Pilates exercises for legs and the best Pilates exercises for arms, to the most advanced Pilates moves for the core. You'll also enjoy seeing MC UK's Health Writers take on specific exercises, including Pilates scissors, Pilates roll downs, and Pilates toe taps.

Wall Pilates core workouts are trending - Six a coach recommends you try

What is wall Pilates?

While it's easy to surmise that wall Pilates involves two things - Pilates and a wall - there's still a lot to learn about this type of workout. We asked top Pilates instructors to break it down.

"Wall Pilates is a variation on traditional mat Pilates where the wall is used to offer support and resistance, adding extra challenges to your Pilates workout," Nolan explains.

By using the wall as part of the practice, we can add more variation to our Pilates workouts, and as Nolan points out, more challenge as well. A wall is a great way to replicate certain Pilates apparatus that aren't available to most people at home. "The wall can provide a similar effect to the footbar on a reformer machine, making it an inexpensive alternative to a normally costly piece of equipment," Nolan affirms.

So if you're not quite ready to invest in an at-home Reformer machine just yet, wall Pilates could be the next best thing. "Think of the wall as a built-in trainer - the wall helps with alignment, provides resistance, and maintains stability," Victoria Repa, Pilates instructor and founder of BetterMe, said to MC UK. "Whether you're new to fitness or a seasoned trainee, wall Pilates offers a more intense way to engage your body, especially your abs."

Just like mat Pilates, wall Pilates workouts can be focused around targeting specific muscle groups or parts of the body. That's where the best wall Pilates core workouts come in, which, you guessed it - focus on exercises that target the core.

What are the benefits of wall Pilates core workouts?

So, why would we want to try some of the best wall Pilates core workouts? Well, a multitude of reasons, as it turns out. Here are some of the key benefits that this type of workout can offer.

1. They encourage better posture and form

Alignment and form are emphasised across all Pilates workouts, but wall Pilates - particularly wall Pilates exercises that focus on the core - are especially good at helping us achieve the correct form during our workout.

"The core workouts on wall Pilates provide what I like to call 'smart strength'," Repa comments. "You're not just performing movements - you're tuning your body. The wall encourages proper posture and form, which makes every movement more focused and mindful."

In this way, we can get more out of our Pilates practice. As any instructor will tell you, proper form and alignment are the key to getting the most out of any Pilates exercise.

2. They train the core stabiliser muscles

It goes without saying that the best wall Pilates core workouts are an excellent way to train the core. A lesser-known fact is that the stability provided by the wall means we can activate and engage the core's deep stabilising muscles, including the transverse abdominals, the pelvic floor muscles, and the diaphragm.

"These types of workouts are especially valuable for training deep muscles, such as the transverse abdominals, which are often lacking during high-intensity workouts," Repa confirms. "In this way, wall Pilates can help build the body from the inside out."

Research has shown that building core stability is crucial for both injury prevention and performance enhancement. So, as it turns out, there's a lot to gain from wall Pilates core workouts.

3. They improve balance and mobility

Just as the wall can encourage better posture and alignment during our Pilates practice, it can improve our balance and mobility as well. Having a stable, external support system - i.e., the wall - encourages more controlled movements and a greater awareness of our body. This is essential for better balance and mobility, which we not only need during Pilates practice but in our day-to-day activities as well.

There are tons of reasons why balance and mobility are so important, especially as we age. This paper found that balance was a key factor in the quality of life of older individuals and even has a role in our cognitive functioning.

4. They're easy to do at home

Finally, the popularity of wall Pilates core workouts is rooted in their accessibility. Most of us can do these workouts at home without paying a penny, thanks to the many YouTube tutorials that we can follow for free.

"One of the challenges many people face with Pilates is access - equipment like the Reformer machine isn’t always available outside of a studio," Amy Kellow, certified instructor and co-founder of Everybody Pilates, advocates. "Wall Pilates provides a creative and effective way to bring many of the benefits of equipment work into the home, using just a mat and a wall."

These are the 6 best wall Pilates core workouts to try at home

1. Wall Pilates Workout For Beginners

What? An introductory wall Pilates workout designed to help you bring extra awareness and attention to your body during the practice. In this way, you can focus on engaging your core throughout.

Why? "This is a good example of a beginner's wall Pilates class," instructor Nolan advocates. "It takes us through the basic movements using the wall for support with good guidance and modifications."

How long? Twenty minutes.

Beginner Wall Pilates | 20 min at-home Workout - YouTube Watch On

2. 10-minute Wall Pilates Workout

What? A snappy wall Pilates workout to fire up your core, as well as your legs. It includes several stretching and strengthening exercises designed to mobilise the spine and activate the core.

Why? "This concise workout is ideal for those with limited time," instructor Johnson says. "It targets the core effectively by using the wall for support, making it suitable for beginners and those seeking a quick yet impactful session."

How long? Ten minutes.

10 Minute Wall Pilates Workout | Trainer of the Month Club | Well+Good - YouTube Watch On

3. Foundational Wall Pilates Workout

What? Aiming to build a strong foundation, this is a comprehensive wall Pilates workout that works to strengthen the deep stabilising core muscles. Includes classic exercises like the Pilates hundred and Pilates scissors, as well as lots of stretching.

Why? "This workout is with Kathi Ross Nash, who is one of the most influential Classical Pilates teachers in the world," instructor Kellow says. "It gives an excellent core workout with a strong focus on working from the centre."

How long? Twenty minutes.

Foundational Up Against the Wall Part One - YouTube Watch On

4. 15-Minute Advanced Wall Pilates Workout

What? An intermediate wall Pilates workout that targets the full body and, as such, involves a lot of core work throughout.

Why? "Designed for individuals looking for a more challenging routine, this workout intensifies core engagement and incorporates advanced movements," Johnson says. "All while utilising the wall to enhance resistance and support." Johnson recommends modifying this one if you suffer from back pain: "Don’t feel you have to fully extend your legs and have your back against the wall. It’s better to align your spine than stretch your legs out in front."

How long? Fifteen minutes.

15 Minute Wall Pilates Workout - Advanced Wall Pilates! - YouTube Watch On

5. 7-Minute Full Body Wall Pilates

What? A quick wall Pilates workout that incorporates full-body exercises, all with consistent core engagement.

Why? "This short workout includes six exercises that focus on working the whole body, including the core," instructor Repa says. "It's a great option for beginners who want to get acquainted with the basics of Wall Pilates."

How long? Seven minutes.

The Only FULL BODY At-Home Workout You’ll Ever Need! 7 MIN Wall Pilates - YouTube Watch On

6. 20-Minute High-Intensity Wall Pilates

What? A fusion of mat and wall Pilates, this is a higher-intensity workout following a 40-second on, 15-second rest rhythm.

Why? "A workout that combines wall Pilates and traditional mat exercises, this one helps you understand the difference between these approaches and how they affect the body," Repa says. Because of the range of exercises involved, it's ideal for building deep core strength.

How long? Twenty minutes.

20 MIN WALL PILATES WORKOUT FOR WEIGHT LOSS | Pilates Fusion - YouTube Watch On

Shop your Pilates essentials here:

lululemon lululemon Glow Up™ Tank Top £68 at Lululemon Having tried lululemon's Glow Up range myself, I can confirm that this top is one of the most flattering activewear pieces I own. It's also super supportive while still allowing for comfortable movement. It's the perfect Pilates top.

Sisterly Tribe Softsculpt Shrug in Marshmallow £52 at Sisterly Tribe Sisterly Tribe is such a gorgeous activewear brand. They design their pieces with low-impact exercise in mind, and their Softsculpt Shrug is loved by Pilates enthusiasts across the globe. I adore this soft 'marshmallow' shade.

Alo Yoga Women's Pulse Grip Sock £38 at Alo Yoga Alo Yoga has given us some of our favourite Pilates clothes of all time, and their Pulse Grip Socks are no exception. I like that these ones can be pulled over the bottom of leggings, which is perfect for when you want to feel cosy during low-impact workouts at home.

How often should you do wall Pilates core workouts? How often you should do wall Pilates core workouts really comes down to both your ability and your schedule. If you're a beginner, aim to build up the frequency of the workouts over time. "For people that are new to Pilates or returning after a break, I recommend starting with two to three weekly sessions lasting 20 to 30 minutes," instructor Repa says. "This golden medium allows your body to get into a rhythm while giving your muscles time to recover and strengthen. It will also help you build a healthy, sustainable workout habit."