The beats are blaring, my body temperature is rising and I can feel my heartbeat getting faster as the instructor shouts out the next set of exercise instructions to complete. You could be fooled into thinking that I’m sweating it out at a group class in a dimly lit studio in London. But in reality? I’m clocking up my step count at home by completing an indoor walking workout.

Yep, you read that right. In 2024, there really is a workout for every body and everybody. But while some exercise fads come and go, data from Google reveals there are up to 10,000 of you searching for indoor walking workouts each month - and after speaking to experts in the industry, it’s clear to see why.

For starters, they’re convenient. Especially if you’re working from home, juggling work, family and just life in general, Natalie Rose Edwards , personal trainer and founder of Body By Barre Studio says. “Removing the need to go outside and instead get your steps inside and still hit your goals, [indoor walking workouts] are a great alternative,” she adds. “It’s also a great way to build confidence, motivation and momentum when beginning your fitness journey.”

And secondly? Walking workouts offer up the many much-loved benefits that walking can bring. In times gone by, 10,000 steps a day was the magic number to hit. But recent research suggests that clocking up a minimum of 4,000 steps can still yield significant health improvements.

Indoor walking workouts: I tried it

First things first: what is an indoor walking workout?

Of course one exercise class may vary from one to the other. But in essence, indoor walking workouts are workouts specifically designed to mimic outdoor or treadmill walks.

“They are typically low impact, high energy and perfect for elevating the heart rate, boosting blood flow/circulation and increasing your step count,” Edwards explains.

Edwards, who is the creator of the viral 3-2-8 method , adds: “A 30-minute walking workout can be the equivalent to a 30-minute power walk. They involve walking, stepping, dance-like combinations which keep you moving, increase energy and release endorphins.”

5 benefits of indoor walking workouts

At the risk of stating the obvious: there are many benefits of walking . From bettering your heart health and busting stress to boosting muscle power and strengthening your bones. But do these same benefits apply if you take your daily stroll indoors?

According to personal trainer Amanda Place, founder of Sculptrition , absolutely. “While walking indoors may not provide the same scenic views or fresh air as outdoor walking, it offers advantages that make it a worthwhile exercise option,” she explains.

And Edwards agrees. She says: “Walking inside can be just as effective as walking outside, depending on your overall effort and consistency. With outside walks, you get the added benefits of uphill, downhill and mental clarity, and of course fresh air, sunshine and vitamin D. However you can make progress towards your goals while enjoying the convenience of indoor walking. The overall step count remains the same so as long as you put in the effort, you will get results.”

Therefore, the benefits of indoor walking workouts include:

Convenience . Come rain or shine, completing a walking workout inside is a super convenient way of staying active.

. Come rain or shine, completing a walking workout inside is a super convenient way of staying active. Mood boosting. Claudia Dumond, holistic health coach and founder of Minimondo says: “Walking triggers the release of endorphins, which can reduce stress , alleviate anxiety, and improve mood.”

Claudia Dumond, holistic health coach and founder of says: “Walking triggers the release of endorphins, which can , alleviate anxiety, and improve mood.” Better cardiovascular health. “Engaging in regular indoor walking sessions can significantly improve heart health, lower blood pressure, and enhance circulation, contributing to overall cardiovascular fitness,” Dumond tells us.

“Engaging in regular indoor walking sessions can significantly improve heart health, lower blood pressure, and enhance circulation, contributing to overall cardiovascular fitness,” Dumond tells us. It’s accessible. Walking is a form of moderate-intensity or low-impact steady-state (LISS) exercise. Meaning? “Indoor walking is gentle on joints, making it an ideal exercise option for individuals of all ages and fitness levels,” Dumond adds.

Walking is a form of moderate-intensity or (LISS) exercise. Meaning? “Indoor walking is gentle on joints, making it an ideal exercise option for individuals of all ages and fitness levels,” Dumond adds. Cost-effective. It’s free. There’s no gym fee, flashy membership or equipment required, just an ounce of motivation to get stepping.

I tired indoor walking workouts for seven days — my thoughts

Days one to three

Day one rolls around and I use an indoor walking workout as my cool down after hitting the gym. (Upon reflection, this probably should have been used as my warm up!). After typing the phrase into YouTube, I stumble across this FAST walking in 30 minutes fitness video , courtesy of Walk at Home, and decide to give it a go. I click play and American fitness instructor Leslie Sansone appears on my screen, with a crew of backing walkers (if that’s a thing?), while an infectious and strangely vibey soundtrack plays out loud. Thirty minutes pass in a haze of double side steps, raised arms, leg raises, diagonal steps, knee lifts, forward steps, claps…you name it. I look down at my watch and I’ve hit 3,000 steps all before 9am. These people are onto something!

After my energetic start, come day two I’m looking for something a bit more low key. A 10-minute indoor walking workout sounds good to me. After a couple minutes in, I realise this workout contained no music — which is fine by me — so a slower steady sesh was on the cards while following physical therapist Jessica Valant’s visual cues and watching my step count rise and my heart rate increase.

Day three brought back the fun and unlocked all the happy endorphins because it basically involved me dancing while walking around my front room thanks to this zero-repeat fast walking workout with Grow with Jo which got just about every part of my body involved. Who knew there were so many ways to add to your step count?

Rebecca's Apple Watch the week she was trying her indoor walking workouts (Image credit: Rebecca Shepherd)

Days four to seven

When day four arrives, my YouTube algorithm is serving up indoor walking workouts by the dozen - lucky me. But there’s one particular workout that catches my eye: Olivia Lawson’s indoor walking workout which claims to achieve 10,000 steps in an hour (and 60 sweaty minutes later, I can confirm it does). Fair play to anyone who does hour-long at-home walking workouts. While the exercises worked to raise my heart rate, I’d say that the only thing that kept me going was the progress bar at the bottom of the screen which tells you how much you’ve completed and how much more you’ve got to go.

I take things a little easier on day five. My legs feel a little achy after all that high-energy walking so I give Get Fit with Rick’s workout eight-minute session a go. It was a little more upbeat than I thought, but the pacey Bruno Mars soundtrack kept me entertained. It earns me a respectable 1,000-step count in no time. Not bad.

My next indoor walk takes place on my lunchtime and is a 12-minute walking challenge while hits from the noughties surround my living room. The fast beats provide some headspace while the movement brings endorphins by the tens. Just what any rainy day needs!

The final day arrives and I finish off with a quick 15-minute low-impact walking workout which is big on movement and easy on my joints.

The conclusion? Indoor walking workouts are no joke. Despite your legs taking up most of the brunt, you'll be surprised at how much some of these workouts can work out your whole body. You may also get a shock (or feel a tiny bit smug) at just how many steps you can complete in just ten, 20 or 30 minutes.

On some days when the weather is dull and grey, sitting down and cracking on with your to-do list can look much more appealing than venturing out (I get it). But any movement is better than none. And that's where these indoor walking workouts step up to the plate. So whether it's a quick ten or 15-minute step session, I'm here for it.

Rebecca at the end of her week-long indoor walking workouts challenge (Image credit: Rebecca Shepherd)

4 indoor walking workouts to try today

1. 8-minute walking workout

What? A short-but-sweet eight minute workout that clocks an impressive 1,000 steps.

Why? This one's great for if you're short on time but want to get some low-impact cardio in.

How long? 8 minutes.

2. 12-minute walking workout

What? A slightly longer 12-minute walking workout set to a great playlist.

Why? This one's great for if you're feeling tired or lethargic - it's hard not to have your mood boosted by trainer Rick's infectious energy.

How long? 12 minutes.

3. 15-minute walking workout

What? A fifteen-minute low-impact walking workout that's suitable for all fitness levels.

Why? Again, this one won't take ages but will get your heart rate up and your blood pumping.

How long? 15 minutes.

4. 1-hour walking workout

What? An hour long walking workout designed by qualified fitness instructor Olivia Lawton to help you hit your 10,000 step target for the day.

Why? This one's a challenge and not for the faint hearted but a great way to hit your step count from the comfort of your own home.

How long? 1 hour.

