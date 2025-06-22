Trust Us, We're Top Personal Trainers: 7 Best Full-Body Dumbbell Workouts for Building Muscle and Tone

Ever wondered whether you can really replace intense gym sessions with a home dumbbell workout? The short answer is: yes, yes you can.

Before we show you how, let's take a look at why you should. While it can be tricky to recreate certain workouts from home, studies, like this 2023 review from the journal Clinical Interventions in Ageing, show that when it comes to strength training, home workouts can be just as effective as a gym-based session.

Moreover, using free weights (such as dumbbells) has been shown by research (like this paper, from BMC Women's Health) to be safe for women looking to gain muscle mass and strength.

Put simply, you don't need to spend a fortune on a pricey gym membership to stay strong (unless you want to, of course - you do you!) That said, you do need to know what you're doing, not only to avoid injury, but also to make sure you're getting the most out of your home-based workouts. With this in mind, we've asked top coaches for their favourite full-body dumbbell workouts for women: you're welcome.

But before you get cracking, you might want to check out our guides to the best beginner strength training workouts for women, the many different types of strength training, plus the best strength training workouts, period. Plus, read how one MC UK staffer got on trying strength training for 30 minutes every day, here.

Full-body dumbbell workouts for women are one of the most effective workouts you can do - your guide

What are full-body dumbbell workouts for women?

Unlike lots of home workouts, full-body dumbbell workouts aren't just safe and effective, they're really straightforward, too. A dumbbell is one of the easiest and most versatile pieces of home kit you can invest in, and there's a range of styles and weights available to grab either online or IRL too.

As for the full-body part, this just means that you'll be working all the main muscle groups in one session, making them time-efficient as well - a total winner.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"A full-body dumbbell workout does exactly what it says on the tin!" enthuses Alex Kirkup-Lee, personal trainer and content writer at Gymshark. "It’s a strength session that targets all major muscle groups, working your upper body, lower body and core using just a set of dumbbells." Simple, right?

What are the benefits of full-body dumbbell workouts for women?

If you're an MC UK regular, you'll know that we're all about workouts that bring you the most bang for your buck - and when it comes to banking benefits, workouts don't get much better than a full-body dumbbell session.

Let's dig into the details.

1. They're efficient

One of the most important requirements for any workout is that you're not wasting your valuable time, and a full-body dumbbell workout is about as time-efficient as they get.

"There are tons of benefits to full-body dumbbell workouts," says Rowan Clift, training and nutrition specialist at AI-based fitness and lifestyle coaching app Freeletics. "First off, they are incredibly efficient, allowing you to train your entire body in one session rather than splitting workouts across multiple days. They also help to build muscle and strength evenly across the body, reducing the risk of muscular imbalances."

2. They're great for heart health

While any movement is beneficial for cardiovascular health, a full-body dumbbell workout offers particular benefits in this area. And the science stacks up, too: a 2021 study in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research found that combined resistance and cardio training, similar to full-body dumbbell workouts, improves strength and heart health.

"There are so many benefits to a full-body dumbbell workout," agrees Kirkup-Lee. "Because you're engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously, these workouts raise your heart rate, improve coordination, and build overall muscle endurance."

3. They're versatile

Only have 10 minutes? No problem. Short on equipment? One dumbbell will do. Nursing an injury? Just train one area of the body.

"One of the biggest benefits of full-body dumbbell workouts is their versatility," notes Kirkup-Lee. "They allow you to do a range of exercises and a full-body workout with a single piece of equipment."

4. They're accessible

Hate the gym? You're not alone. Many women don't enjoy working out in public. The beauty of a full-body dumbbell workout is that, no matter where you're at in your fitness journey, you can bash out a great sweat session from the privacy of your own home.

"Full-body dumbbell workouts are suitable for almost everyone, including beginners, because you can modify the exercises and adjust the weight to suit your current fitness level," agrees Kirkup-Lee. "They're also a great option for those who don’t feel overly confident with a barbell or other gym equipment, and perfect for those who feel conspicuous in the gym, allowing you to carve out a small corner of the gym to exercise more discreetly.”

5. They're cost-effective

Once you've selected and purchased a set of dumbbells, you won't have to invest in any other equipment, making full-body dumbbell workouts really cost-efficient.

Additionally, if you invest in a set of weight-adjustable dumbbells at the outset, you can switch to heavier weights as you get stronger - known as progressive overload, it's a vital element of building and maintaining strength.

@kimmie.kris PCOS friendly full body workout🫶🏼 3 sets 8-10 reps each exercise Deadlift Bent over row Squat to overhead press Squat half rep Narrow to wide bicep curl (4 each way is a set) Tricep extension If you want more guidance on form, timing, weight selection & just need motivation to do the dang thing, join me on my site & as a member you’ll get access to fully guided classes! This exact workout is available right now at www.joinnuri.com 🥰 ♬ Everybody Wants To Rule The World X Electric Love - darcy stokes

Who are full-body dumbbell workouts for women suitable for?

As you'll have read above, full-body dumbbell workouts really are suitable for pretty much anyone and everyone. But women in particular can benefit from a regular strength training routine, especially as we head towards perimenopause and menopause itself, when both bone density and muscle mass begin to decrease.

"Building muscle is your insurance policy for midlife and beyond," notes personal trainer and founder of Owning Your Menopause, Kate Rowe-Ham. "Strength training is one of the best things you can do for metabolism, bone density, and mental well-being at this time of your life."

8 best full-body dumbbell workouts for women, chosen by top PTs

1. 20-Minute Full-Body Dumbbell Workout with Kaleigh Cohen Strength

What? A quick, 20-minute full-body strength workout with Kaleigh Coehn Strength.

Why? Our experts love Kaleigh Cohen for her straightforward and efficient strength training workouts. This one is no repeat, and it's fast-paced for a fantastic cardio burn, too.

How long for? Just 20 minutes of your day.

20 min. NON STOP Full Body Strength Training - YouTube Watch On

2. 30-Minute Full Body Dumbbell Workout at Home with Caroline Girvan

What? A 30-minute, heavy dumbbell session with inteernet worjout royalty, Caroline Girvan.

Why? "This workout teaches you how to build muscle and move with control," advises James Bickerstaff, personal trainer at OriGym. "Caroline uses compound strength moves at a slow pace with heavier weights, perfect for developing power and full-body conditioning."

How long for? Half an hour.

30 Min FULL BODY DUMBBELL WORKOUT at Home | Muscle Building - YouTube Watch On

3. 30-Minute Full Body Dumbbell Workout for Beginners with HASFit

What? A 30-minute, beginner-friendly workout with HASFit.

Why? "This is a great session for beginners," notes Bickerstaff. "The pace is approachable and the instructions are clear, making it a great option to help build confidence with strength training."

How long for? Again, half an hour.

30 Min Beginner Strength Training at Home - Full Body Dumbbell Workout for Beginners with Weight - YouTube Watch On

4. 30-Minute Strength Dumbbell Workout with Joe Wicks

What? A half-hour dumbbell strength class with the nation's favourite PE teacher, Joe Wicks.

Why? You know you're in safe hands with Joe. This workout will challenge every muscle of the body with compound moves to push that heart rate up, too.

How long for? There's a pattern here: another 30 minutes.

30 Mins FULL BODY Dumbbell Strength Workout 🥵 | Joe Wicks Workouts - YouTube Watch On

5. 30-Minute Full-Body Dumbbell EMOM Strength Workout with Juice and Toya

What? A 30-minute full-body EMOM workout (every minute on the minute for the win)

Why? "This session blends structure, strength and pace with EMOM training," shares Bickerstaff. "Juice and Toya guide you through timed sets that challenge endurance and power, all while keeping you motivated and moving with purpose."

How long for? You've guessed it: half an hour.

30 Minute Full Body Dumbbell EMOM Workout [Strength Training / NO REPEAT] - YouTube Watch On

6. 30-Minute Full-Body Strength Workout with fitbymik

What? A 30-minute no-repeat full-body session for the win.

Why? 45 seconds on and 15 seconds off, you'll work hard here, but this is one you'll want to do on repeat.

How long for? Another half an hour of strength.

30 min FULL BODY STRENGTH WORKOUT | With Dumbbells (And Without) | No Repeats - YouTube Watch On

7. 45-Minute Full-Body Dumbbell Workout with Heather Robertson

What? A 45-minute full-body strength masterclass with pro coach favourite, Heather Robertson.

Why? We love Robertson's easy-to-follow, effective yet achievable workouts for a full-body burn.

How long for? A longer session, topping out at 45 minutes.

Full Body Strength Workout With Dumbbells - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC UK's go-to fit kit now:

Free People Movement Never Better Square Neck Bra £44 at Free People While you really don't need much for a full-body dumbbell workout, a decent sports bra is pretty much a non-negotiable. There are loads on the market, but we rate this Free People one for style and substance. Braingain Adjustable Dumbbell Set £159.99 at Amazon Invest in these adjustable dumbbells and you're well on your way to crushing those strength-training goals. Start light, and level up as you progress. Sweaty Betty Yoga Mat £75 at Sweaty Betty Want to work out away from home? Roll out this Sweaty Betty workout mat and you'll be good to go. Just the right amount of grip combined with a soft and durable non-latex fabric makes this one of our faves.

How often should we be doing full-body dumbbell workouts? “If you’re planning to do dumbbell-only sessions, I would suggest starting to introduce two to three workouts a week as a solid starting point to build strength and improve overall fitness," advises Kirkup-Lee. "Over time, you can increase the number of sessions and pair them with lighter movement days like walking or yoga to support recovery."