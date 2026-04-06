If I told my Swedish cousins that I was writing about the current sauna boom, they’d probably laugh. They’ve had a sauna in their basement since the day they were born. And that’s not because they’re uber wealthy. Saunas have been stitched into the fabric of Scandinavian culture for thousands of years, used as a tool for health, relaxation and social connection.

But in the UK, we’re really only just catching on. You only have to go back ten years for saunas to be something you’d find reserved for posh hotels or high-end gyms. It was a place you’d frequent on a rare occasion, and would sit in silence for as long as you could bear the heat.

While that may have given us some temporary relaxation, really reaping the full benefits of the sauna means leaning into the ritualisation of the practice. It’s why in the last five years we’ve seen dedicated sauna and contrast therapy spaces popping up across major cities, promoting themselves not just as places for physical health, but for social and emotional wellbeing, too.

Article continues below

So, what can the sauna really offer us, and how can we build a routine that maximises these benefits? Below, top experts weigh in. And if you’re interested in a specific style of sauna, our team has put most of them to the test. We’ve got reviews of infrared saunas , contrast therapy and sauna blankets . Plus, we’ve got guides to cold water therapy and a simple breathwork practice that will come in handy when you hit the heat.

Ready to Build a Sauna Ritual? Your Essential Guide To Getting It Right

Why are saunas so popular right now?

The growth of saunas in the UK is nothing short of wild. According to the British Sauna Society, there were just 45 saunas around the country in 2023. Now, that number stands at 630 and rising.

“A big part of that shift is cultural,” says Jake Newport , member of the British Sauna Society and CEO of Finnmark Sauna , who points to the rise of sober curiosity and the growth of wellness more widely. “People are increasingly spending money on experiences that support their wellbeing, rather than going to the pub, because they offer a different kind of social connection,” he says.

But why the sauna in particular? Well, according to Newport, it’s the combination of restoration and social connection which is the real draw. “The rhythm of sitting together, slowing down, and stepping outside into the fresh air or cold water creates space for conversation and connection,” he says. “That’s a big part of why it’s resonating with so many people right now.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He’s right. Loneliness in the UK is at epidemic levels , whilst Priory data published in 2025 found that 74% of us had felt overwhelmed by stress in the past year. A huge part of that is down to the paradox of technology, which simultaneously hyperconnects and disconnects us from real-world interaction. The sauna forces a moment of complete technological freedom and real human interaction, which research shows can be genuinely curative for our mental wellbeing.

What are the benefits of saunas?

Most people know that the sauna is generally good for recovery and relaxation, but fewer of us could be more specific about what it does for our minds and bodies. Fortunately, the experts have all the details to hand, and the extent of the benefits might surprise you.

1. Reduced stress and improved mood

Most of us go to the sauna to relax, and for good reason. According to Alanna Kit, neuroscientist and co-founder of Arc Community , a regular practice doesn’t just calm you in the moment; it can actually affect your nervous system long term.

“When the body is exposed to heat, it activates the sympathetic nervous system, which is the same stress response triggered by anxiety, exercise, overwork, or emotional pressure,” she explains. “With regular practice, the sauna trains your nervous system to recognise that activation and return to equilibrium more efficiently. Over time, this builds our physiological resilience to stress.”

Beyond physiology, just having the space to sit and breathe almost universally makes us feel better. “It’s the simplicity of the sauna that supports a person’s well-being,” says Newport. “Taking time to step away from everyday responsibilities always has a positive effect on how you feel.”

2. Better sleep

Anyone who has experienced the impact of poor sleep will know that it really is a superpower, boosting everything from brain function to cell growth, disease prevention and metabolism. When you’re trying to operate without enough of it, everything suffers, and it can be an enormous source of stress and overwhelm.

The sauna, though, really can help. As Newport explains, “ research has found that an evening sauna increased deep, slow-wave sleep by more than 70% in the first two hours of the night and by around 45% across the first six hours, compared with a night without sauna,” he says. “It also significantly reduced the amount of time people spent awake during the night.”

3. Healthy blood pressure and circulation

Fun fact: saunas can actually mimic the impact of exercise on the body, raising heart rate, dilating blood vessels and improving circulation, says Dr Janice Tan , GP at Bupa Australia. Over time, and with regular use, research indicates that this can lower our risk of cardiovascular disease.

Newport agrees. “While a sauna should never be used as a replacement for exercise, it does give your heart a gentle workout,” he says.

4. Faster recovery post-exercise

Sticking with the exercise theme, using the sauna after a workout can speed up the recovery process. “The heat encourages blood flow and oxygen delivery to muscles, which can help reduce soreness and stiffness,” says Newport, who cites a study published in the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport. The researchers found that adding sauna sessions after training increased treadmill time to exhaustion by around 32%. In simple terms, the sauna “allowed people to run further and faster than they would if they didn’t sauna bathe,” he says.

5. A stronger immune system

The research lands in favour of saunas for staving off a cold, too. In fact, one study found that frequent sauna users got half as many colds as those who didn’t.

“The heat gently raises core body temperature and creates a mild stress response that activates parts of the immune system,” explains Newport. “This helps the body respond more effectively to common infections.”

Are there any risks to using a sauna?

As Kit points out, the sauna is generally a safe practice for most people when approached with the proper knowledge and awareness of how it affects the body. “Heat places a purposeful form of stress on the body,” she says, “so tolerance should be built gradually and hydration is non-negotiable.”

That said, there are some people who need to avoid the sauna, be particularly cautious, or who should only enter with GP approval, which Dr Tan lays out for us.

Avoid the sauna if you’re pregnant, especially in the first trimester. If you’ve had a recent heart attack or are in an unstable cardiac condition, or if you’re feeling acutely unwell. Check with your GP if you have low blood pressure, kidney disease, or take diuretics, beta-blockers, or blood pressure medications. Never combine with alcohol, as this can significantly increase dehydration and cardiac risk. Exit immediately if you feel dizzy, nauseous, or have chest discomfort.

How to get the most out of your sauna practice, according to top experts:

Building your sauna ritual is the fun part, as it allows you to play around with the style, frequency and timing that works for you. Below, the experts share their tips for an optimal sauna practice.

1. Build up gradually

“Just like cold therapy, the goal is not to shock the body,” says Kit. Instead, she explains, what we’re looking for in both hot and cold exposure is adaptation. “Enter with control, stay present, and let your body respond on its own terms,” she advises.

Newport agrees and adds that you don’t need to use the sauna every day to feel the benefits. “Large studies have found that people who use a sauna several times a week see the biggest long-term improvements in cardiovascular and overall health,” he says.

2. Aim for consistency over duration

In the same vein, you don’t need to spend hours on end in the sauna to feel the benefits. In fact, according to Dr Tan and research from UCLA Health , starting with just five to ten minutes is a sensible idea. Once you’ve built up some tolerance, the aim is to stay in the sauna for no more than fifteen to twenty minutes at a time.

Kit agrees. “Fifteen to twenty minutes in the hat, a proper cool down, repeat if it feels right for you,” she suggests, reminding us that consistency is the important element for long-term health and longevity. Like Newport, she recommends two to three sessions a week for the best results.

3. Stay hydrated

The thing all the experts are most clear about: you must hydrate properly before, during and after using the sauna. “The amount you sweat will surprise you,” says Kit, who says that the length of time you’re able to stay in the sauna and how you feel afterwards will be directly tied to how you hydrate your body. She recommends electrolytes to replenish salts lost in extreme sweating.

4. Focus on your breath

Moving beyond your physical preparation, Kit says that your mindset and breath will be the differentiator in how much you benefit emotionally from your practice. “The sauna is one of the only environments in modern life that actively demands you slow down,” she says. “Breath, here, will become your tool, especially when you feel discomfort.”

In these moments of discomfort, she says it’s important to resist the urge to rush. “Being able to pause and be still is where the real work happens,” she says. To help, it may be worth practising a few simple breathwork techniques to deepen your breath before entering the sauna, such as box or belly breathing.

5. Consider a social practice

In the Nordics, the sauna is a place for community and connection, not isolation. Turning your practice into a shared experience, if you feel comfortable too, can add an extra layer to your practice. “Moving through heat alongside others creates a rhythm and connection that amplifies our social belonging,” says Kit. With social connection one of the greatest predictors of longevity , bringing your friends along or striking up a conversation with a stranger in the sauna may be more important than you realise.

Shop MC-UK approved sauna essentials now:

Hunza G square neck swimsuit £175 at Liberty Did a comfier swimsuit ever exist? We don't think so. The crinkle cut fabric of Hunza G's iconic swimwear means it stretches to fit most sizes, from a UK 6-18, and is designed to live and grow with you through all phases of life, which contributes to the brand's strong sustainability credentials. frank green reusable bottle £34.99 at Amazon This truly is my emotional support water bottle - she comes with me everywhere. Personally, I went for the 1L size, which offers the perfect balance of hydration without being too big, though there is a 2L size for those who don't mind carrying around an enormous bottle. A sauna essential. Artah Cellular Hydration £32 at Artah As Kit suggests, adding electrolytes to your water post-sauna can help to replenish salts lost in the heavy sweating. Most of us don't need electrolytes every day but if you plan to be a regular sauna user, Artah's cellular hydration, which is both sugar and artificial sweetener free, is a good bet.