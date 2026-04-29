Before You Commit to a Laser Facial, Read These 8 Insider Rules Experts Rarely Share

Laser treatments have become one of the most in-demand routes to smoother, clearer, more even-looking skin—but the reality is far less plug-and-play than the glossy before-and-afters suggest. The results can be transformative, yes, but they’re also surprisingly dependent on the details: your skin tone, your prep, your aftercare, and—crucially—your expectations. It’s this gap between promise and reality that often catches people out. And while clinics have never been more accessible, experts say too many patients are still walking in underprepared—risking disappointment at best, irritation at worst.

Here, leading specialists, Dr Stefanie Williams, cosmetic dermatologist, and

founder of Eudelo clinic, and leading skin and laser expert, Debbie Thomas, share the insider advice they wish every client knew before committing, from the non-negotiables to the easy-to-overlook mistakes that can make or break your results.

1. Self tan is a hard no

“Self tan isn’t just a nuisance, it is a contraindication,” says Dr Stefanie Williams. The reason is more technical than many realise: self-tan creates an artificial pigment in the skin that mimics melanin, meaning the laser can’t distinguish between the two. This causes excess heat to build in the upper layers of the skin, significantly increasing the risk of burns, blistering and post-inflammatory pigmentation. Both experts agree—skip it entirely in the run-up to treatment.

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2. Laser isn’t one-size-fits-all

As Thomas explains, one of the most common misunderstandings is assuming that a laser is a single, universal treatment. In reality, it spans a spectrum of technologies designed for entirely different concerns—from acne and redness to pigmentation and scarring. "Each comes with its own level of intensity, downtime and results," which is why she stresses that the most important question isn’t whether to have laser, but which type is right for your skin—and what it can realistically achieve.

3. Hormones may outweigh the laser’s ‘power’

Conditions like PCOS with high androgens can make laser more stubborn, so being realistic with how many sessions you need is important. "In those cases, don’t blame the laser—blame your hormones," says Williams. There's caution while pregnant or breastfeeding, too, due to the body being hypersensitive and reactive. The only laser treatment Thomas is confident in performing is Byonik, designed to restore skin health without heat or irritation. "This is a pulse-triggered cold laser which uses a non-thermal laser wavelength to help with skin healing, repair and rejuvenation."

4. Stronger doesn’t mean better

There’s a tendency to equate intensity with efficacy, but Thomas is clear that this is a myth. The best outcomes come down to practitioner expertise, not power settings. Choosing someone experienced—particularly with your skin type and concern—ensures the treatment is calibrated properly, delivering results without unnecessary risk. In laser, precision will always trump aggression.

5. Not all pigmentation should be treated

While lasers can be transformative for certain types of pigmentation, such as solar lentigines (or sun spots) and mottled pigmentation of chronic sun damage, Williams cautions against a blanket approach. Conditions like melasma, in particular, can respond unpredictably—often improving initially before rebounding. “You may end up with worse melasma than when you started,” she warns, emphasising the importance of expert diagnosis and choosing the right treatment pathway from the outset.

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6. Lasers are not a 'wash and go' treatment

“What you do after your appointment has a significant impact on your final result,” says Williams, who highlights the importance of strict SPF in the weeks that follow. "We may even advise an 8-week pre-treatment with a topical anti-pigment product, before an appointment." Thomas agrees, noting that aftercare is often underestimated. "Your practitioner will give you a protocol for a reason; what to avoid, what to use, and when your skin's ready to go back to normal," she explains, noting that, as well as an SPF, using a recovery product that supports repair, such as a calming, hydrating serum, and sometimes with growth factors, can help. She describes good results as a "360 approach” rather than a single in-clinic moment.

7. Lasers need to be planned around your life, not squeezed into it

"Because certain lasers temporarily weaken the skin barrier and increase photosensitivity, we genuinely need to know about your upcoming holidays, weddings or important work events," adds Williams. "I wish more people booked backwards from key dates, instead of squeezing in 'one last treatment' right before a sunny holiday or a big event." Thomas echoes this, adding that a thorough consultation should factor in everything from recent sun exposure to social plans—ensuring treatment is both safe and well-timed.

8. Past treatment can make or break the results

"Previous peels, medical needling, and certain other treatments can make the skin behave differently," explains Williams. This includes slower healing, more risk of pigment changes or even increased risk of scarring, so you must disclose everything. "Don’t omit mentioning certain treatments done elsewhere because you don’t deem them relevant."