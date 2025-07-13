I’m a Wellness Editor who hates treatments and appointments with a passion - but these 5 were total game-changers, as a bride-to-be

It might come as something of a surprise to you to hear that I absolutely despise beauty and wellness experiences. Hilarious, I know, as a Health Editor who has to test the latest up-and-coming, trending must-tries as part of her line of work.

Wondering how someone could possibly find treatments tailored towards self-care unenjoyable when the entire point of them is to treat yourself and unwind? It’s a good question. As a Type A who is constantly go, go, go, working on my next project, planning home renovations or training for my next marathon, I often find sitting down for several hours at a time and doing nothing other than being pampered… stressful. And yep, that includes having my hair done, easing muscle tension with acupuncture or a sports massage, or even enjoying a soothing facial.

I’ve constantly got my seemingly ever-growing to-do list running through my mind, you see, and often can’t hit pause for several hours at a time to just unwind, making the experience a bit of an oxymoron.

If you’re also someone who finds it hard to “switch off” for prolonged periods of time, know I’m with you - and, that the issue is far more nuanced than women simply feeling like they don’t have time for the appointments that promise to help them look and feel their best. There’s an enormous amount of societal pressure for women to look a certain way, with outdated and archaic beauty standards still imposed on women globally. According to data from Professional Beauty, over half of women (54%) feel pressured by the industry and, in turn, resentful about the appointments they feel they “need” to upkeep. And that’s before you even look at the cost implications.

This all certainly resonates with me. I have always struggled to find beauty and wellness appointments truly relaxing or a good opportunity to switch off. That said, I also know that they’re absolutely essential for general wellbeing, boosting mood and giving back (if you train as much as I do, sports massages are pretty non-negotiable). I got married last month and knew I’d have to bite the bullet in order to feel my best for the day. Rather than getting overwhelmed by the sheer number of “must-try” treatments on the market, I turned to my favourite industry experts for their take on which ones were truly worth the time and money.

And honestly? I had the best time. For two blissful days prior to my civil wedding in June - what an enormous privilege, I know - I headed from appointment to appointment, genuinely excited for what was in store rather than apprehensive about “wasting” time on a chair or bed.

Keen to read more about the best wellness experiences in London? I’ve got you covered. Don't sleep on our guides to the infrared sauna benefits , hypnotherapy , reiki healing and transcendental meditation , while you're here.

Trust me, I'm a Health Editor: My pick of the 5 best London wellness experiences

1. James Harknett spray tan

First up - and by far my number one recommendation for any brides-to-be, holidaymakers or individuals looking to boost their glow - is a spray tan with the world-renowned James Harknett. Situated in the Away Spa at The W Hotel in Soho, the quiet, tranquil space couldn’t be more different from the flurry of activity in Chinatown just below.

While I’d never had a spray tan before, James has an unbelievably calming and soothing presence, not to mention a total wealth of knowledge on what it takes to give you a genuinely natural glow. He’s largely accepted as one of the best spray tanners out there, starting his career at St Tropez (where he actually launched key products, including their now cult-favourite Bronzing Mousse and Mist), and going on to work for the likes of L’Oreal, Garnier, and even presenting on This Morning.

I’d heard that he was loved by celebrities, influencers, and Editors alike, but can’t tell you how enjoyable the whole experience was from start to finish (something I found particularly surprising, given that I stood in disposable underwear infront of him, a man, I’d only met 20 minutes earlier, for a good half an hour).

Following a pre-treatment consultation, where we discussed what kind of tan I normally use and what I’d like to achieve from my session, he got to work. Using B Corp-certified Three Warriors tan to complement my olive skintone, I left with a sunkissed, natural colour ahead of the big day. And the best bit? You’re in and out in under an hour and will feel like a bronzed goddess. No wonder he’s won awards for the best wellness experiences in the U.K…

10 Wardour Street W, London W1D 6QF. Prices start from £80 - book here.

The W Hotel sign, which houses the Away Spa where James operates from. (Image credit: Ally Head)

2. Sarah Bradden's healing method

I’m no stranger to a woo woo wellness treatment, having been to many a retreat, breathwork workshop and soundbath in my time. But energy healing? Well, this one was new to me entirely. I’d been recommended to try sacred beauty, wellness practitioner and intuitive healer Sarah Bradden’s “Healing Method” by several industry insiders. They all raved about her seemingly magical ability to reset your entire body, alleviating stress, nerves and tension ahead of a big event. So who better to see mere days out from arguably one of the biggest days of my life?

Sitting with a herbal tea and listening to soothing classical music in her uber chic Belgravia clinic, I felt myself starting to unwind before the session had even started. And then we were off for two blissful hours of acupuncture, reiki, reflexology, massage, LED light therapy and infrared red light therapy. I’m not great with needles, but I barely even noticed her administering them, such was the cosy comfort of the LED blanket I lay under. You’re also hooked up to a hydrogen oxygen chamber (the sound takes some getting used to, but you don’t notice it after a couple of minutes), promising to boost inflammation, increase cell energy production and balance the nervous system, too.

I left feeling healed on both the inside and outside - unbelievably floaty, calm and weightless, and with far clearer focus and sense of self.

Nejati Clinic, 25a Lowndes Street, London, SW1X 9JF. Prices start from £75 - book here.

Herbal tea in the lobby of the Nejati Clinic, where Sarah is based. (Image credit: Ally Head)

3. The Jo Malone Restorative Ritual at Aire Ancient Baths

If you’ve ever been to Aire Ancient Baths in Covent Garden, you’ll know what a tranquil oasis the spa is. Hidden beneath the ground of a striking Georgian townhouse - the home that J. M. Barrie wrote Peter Pan at, no less - are eight thermal baths at varying temperatures, including hot baths to ease your muscles and salt baths to reduce stress.

I’ll be the first to admit that I am not a spa person - floating around an overcrowded pool and eating a sad-looking salad isn’t my idea of fun. But Aire is truly next level, making you switch off in ways only truly good spas can. They describe their locations of “temples dedicated to the relaxation of body and mind, where time does not exist,” and honestly? I couldn’t have put it better myself.

Inspired by ancient Roman, Greek, and Ottoman traditions, the atmosphere is magical and a little mysterious - picture bubbling, steaming thermal pools, the hiss of skin touching ice as baths are plunged into, and the heady scent of orange blossom, and you’re on the right tracks.

Last month, they launched their first-ever collaboration treatment with iconic British fragrance brand Jo Malone London. The Restorative Ritual combines a full body scrub and hot oil massage to literally take you to another planet in the relaxation department. After being led downstairs and unrobing on a warm marble table, I enjoyed a 15-minute full-body exfoliation. The smell of the sugar scrub hit me immediately - sweet notes of honey, clove and nutmeg swirling in the air as my skin was both buffed and deeply nourished. After my exfoliation, I enjoyed a 60-minute massage, where they start my pouring hot oil over your problem areas (as a runner and desk-worker, I asked for my legs and shoulders to be shown some love and wow, was it transformative).

2-3 Robert Street Covent Garden, London WC2N 6BH. Prices start from £300- book here.

The lobby of Aire Ancient Baths in Covent Garden, a striking Georgian townhouse where J. M. Barrie once wrote Peter Pan. (Image credit: Ally Head)

4. Sarah Chapman Skinesis Bespoke Facial

Rumoured to be the facialist of choice of none other than Megan Markle, Sarah Chapman’s science-backed, botanical-blended treatments have long been on my to-try list. She’s widely regarded as one of the UK’s most sought-after facialists and even has her own signature massage technique, to boot.

I have Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, otherwise known as PCOS, and so suffer from hormonal breakouts. Pair that with a skin condition which means I scar more easily with others, and it’s easy to see why I’m very cautious with who I let touch my skin. Sarah and her team of experts, however, instantly made me feel at ease, thoroughly discussing my medical history, skincare regimen, and expectations from the treatment.

My 90-minute-long session included a deep cleanse, skin peel, clay mask, and extraction, too. The latter is something I'm normally apprehensive about due to my scarring, but I felt in such safe hands with Sarah's highly qualified team. After 90 minutes of blissful treatment, I was left with arguably the glowiest skin I’ve ever had. I couldn’t have asked for more ahead of the big day, and know I’ll be back in the clinic next time I have a big event.

259 Pavilion Road, London, SW1X 0BP. Prices start from £195 - book here.

Sarah Chapman's Kensington based clinic, which has dedicated treatment rooms upstairs and a shop downstairs. (Image credit: Ally Head)

5. Margaret Dabbs Medical Pedicure

Last but by no means least? Runners, this one’s for you. Never did I think I’d include a pedicure in a round-up of the best wellness experiences in London either, but let me tell you - the team at Margaret Dabbs is a cut above the rest.

An industry legend and one of the world’s most well-known foot gurus, Margaret herself is a firm favourite among celebrities and loyal customers, receiving an OBE in recognition of her contributions to business and podiatry, not to mention the creation of a targeted wellness category within beauty, in 2023.

Their medical pedicure has gained cult-like status in the industry, and I’d go as far as to say it’s up there as a contender for the world’s best. Performed by a podiatrist, the treatment takes a short 45 minutes and focuses on making your feet look and feel their best. There’s no one else I’d trust to give me a full foot rejuvenation, and the treatment offers impressively long-lasting results, too.

Wondering what makes her treatments so special? Let Margaret Dabbs OBE, CEO and founder of the brand, explain. “Our medical pedicure is the most comprehensive foot treatment available due to the consultation, diagnosis and surgical chiropody style treatment intervention," she shares. "Think of it as a hygienist and facialist for the feet, all in one.”

“Whatever your concerns, whether it be hard skin, corns, callus, dry skin, bunions, ingrown toenails, fungal nails, athlete’s foot, ageing feet, or biomechanical and gait-related issues, these can all be addressed during the 45-minute treatment.”

Sounds good, right? And it just gets better. “Each treatment is completely bespoke to the customers foot concerns and needs," she adds. "Expertly formulated award-winning products are used to visibly transform the feet, improving both their appearance and how they feel."

Various locations across the UK. Prices start from £90 - book here.

