I first became a fan of the Pilates Swan when I took on the Pilates by Izzy 25-day challenge last September. The stretch features in almost every warm-up and cool down, and it quickly became the moment in class I looked forward to most. Not only did it offer a welcome stretch for my abs at the end of an inevitably tough workout, but it also made for the perfect antidote to all the slouching I’d been doing over my desk.

So, when the challenge ended, and I returned to my usual exercise routine, I kept the Pilates Swan up. But, as often happens when work gets busy, the good habit soon slipped, and unsurprisingly, my body noticed. My hips became tighter, my upper back was sore, and my posture worsened.

I’m not the only one. Prolonged sitting is a major societal problem, thought by some research to be as harmful as smoking . I know, shocking, right? Thanks to the links with obesity, heart disease and metabolic disorders, the hours we spend at our desks have serious consequences for our long term health. Our posture and musculoskeletal health suffer too, with up to 80% of us thought to develop lower back pain at some point in our lives.

So, I set myself a challenge. One week of daily Swan stretches, to find out if this classical Pilates move could resurrect my posture and relieve my sore hips, back and shoulders. Spoiler: it did.

What is the Pilates Swan?

If you’re already a Pilates regular, you’ll likely have come across the Swan. It’s part of the classical sequence created by Joseph Pilates, and has a number of different versions.

At the most accessible end is the Swan prep; a static exercise performed lying on your stomach, lifting the chest whilst keeping the lower body grounded. At the most advanced end is the Swan Dive, which involves rocking forward and backwards on your stomach with your arms extended.

Its purpose? “To train the body to extend without dumping into the lower back by maintaining length through the spine, using strong abdominal support and active legs,” explains Ally Barron, Pilates instructor and founder of Align by Ally.

What are the benefits of the Pilates Swan?

The Swan is such a powerful move for many of us because it directly counteracts the position we spend much of our lives in (sitting).

“Prolonged sitting places the body in constant hip and spinal flexion,” explains Vanessa Michielon, Pilates, Yoga and somatic movement specialist. “The Swan counterbalances this by encouraging hip extension.”

That’s important because, as Barron explains, spending hours in hip and spinal flexion can lead to “tight hip flexors, underactive glutes, rounded shoulders and weak spinal extensors,” - all of which can spell pretty bad news for our posture and spine health over time.

But how does the Swan actually make a difference?

1. It activates the glutes and abs

“When performed correctly, the Swan teaches the glutes to support spinal extension, rather than allowing the lower back to take all the work,” says Barron. “This helps to stabilise the lumbar spine and reduces compression in the lower back.”

The move also requires what Michielon describes as “deep abdominal support,” adds Michielon. She explains that we have to gently engage the core to support the spine as the back muscles lift the body, which encourages strength and control rather than simply hinging through the lower back.

2. It opens the chest and upper back

Barron explains that the Swan can support postural reeducation by opening the front of the body and mobilising the upper back. “The Swan increases thoracic mobility and helps us build confidence and awareness in our spinal extension,” she says.

3. It stretches the hip flexors

By encouraging the posterior chain, including the hamstrings, glutes and back muscles, to take their share of the work in spinal extension, the Swan allows the front of the body to lengthen and open. For many of us who spend hours sitting with our hips in a shortened position, that will feel like a much-needed stretch through the hips.

Who are Pilates Swan Extensions best for?

Pilates Swan Extensions are safe for most people, and particularly beneficial for those with upper back stiffness, a tendency to slouch or those who spend most of their day sitting at a desk. It’s also ideal for parents who regularly have to carry children. “It’s highly effective for those with underactive glutes because it teaches them to re-engage the posterior chain,” says Barron.

But as Michielon points out, the Swan isn’t suitable for everyone, on account of the pressure it puts on the stomach and lower back. “The move isn’t recommended for pregnant people, and should also be adapted for those with acute lower-back pain, disc issues or spinal sensitivity,” she says.

How to perform the Pilates Swan with good form:

Proper form is crucial in all Pilates exercises, but especially in the Swan, where poor technique can put stress on the lower back and spine.

Fortunately, Barron and Michielon have a few simple cues to make all the difference.

1. Perfect your set up

Before you try to lift your chest, it’s important to nail your starting position, says Barron. “Lie on your front with your legs long and active, your inner thighs drawn gently together,” she advises. “Keep the tops of your feet grounded into the mat with your hands under your shoulders.”

“We’re looking for a long neck alignment,” says Michielon, which means you want to “look slightly forward along the mat, instead of dropping the head back toward the ceiling.”

“Keep your neck in line with your spine - no jutting chins,” agrees Barron.

3. Hug your abdominals in

Rather than pressing your belly into the ground, you want to feel like you’re “hugging your abdominals in,” says Michielon. “This supports the spine while the back muscles lift the upper body.”

4. Gently squeeze your glutes

Barron is clear here. “We’re not looking to clench the glutes aggressively, but for supportive, gentle engagement,” she says. “If your lower back feels compressed, you’re likely missing it slightly.”

5. Breathe with intention

In Pilates, your breath supports the movement. “Inhale to lift and expand the chest and exhale to maintain control and avoid tension,” says Barron.

@amandablauerpilates The best exercise for your spine ever. Who else has trouble with swan in Pilates?? Watch the full tutorial with us!! ♬ original sound - Amanda | Pilates Pro

I committed to daily Pilates Swan Extensions to loosen my hips and activate my glutes - a week later, I’m a fan

Days one to three

Having practised the Pilates Swan extensively during my September challenge, I was already familiar with the position I was aiming for. As Barron pointed out earlier, it’s all in the setup. It’s easy to rush, but doing so risks dumping pressure into your lower back, which is not what we want.

Instead, I start with my chest pressed into the floor and take a moment to engage my abs. If you’re new to Pilates, it could help to do some core activations, such as pelvic tilts, beforehand. I find them useful to find the connection with your deep core muscles.

From there, I press my palms into the mat and begin to lift my chest, making sure to gently squeeze my glutes before I move. If I forget to do this, I notice it in my lower back straight away. There should never be pain or pinching in the small of your back, so if you feel that, it’s best to come out of the position and reset.

Once I’m into the full expression of the move, the first thing I notice is the relief between my shoulder blades. After a day hunched at my laptop, I often have a tight, aching feeling in my back, but within seconds in the Swan, that feeling starts to loosen.

I hold the stretch for a couple of breaths and repeat it four times. The Swan isn’t the kind of stretch you hold for a minute or more, because of its intensity on your back. It’s more of a dynamic exercise, which means you should do a few shorter repetitions.

When day two dawns, I’m looking forward to my Swan stretches. That’s the beauty of the move: you can do it when you first roll out of bed, beside your desk during the work day or in the evening whilst watching TV. Just make sure not to hold it for too long, and to keep the glutes, core and back engaged throughout.

Ash found that the Swan isn’t the kind of stretch you hold for a minute or more, because of its intensity on your back - rather, it's more of a dynamic exercise, which means aiming for a few shorter repetitions. (Image credit: Ash S)

Days four to seven

By day four, I’ve noticed changes to my posture while sitting. I’m more aware of sitting taller at my desk and make a conscious effort to roll my shoulders back whenever I feel them rounding.

I also love that the Swan reminds me to get up from my desk throughout the day. Having a reason to lie down on the floor and move every few hours stops me from stiffening up.

I’m struck too by how much more easily my glutes and core engage during other workouts. For someone without a long exercise history, it may take more time to build that mind-body connection. I used to compete in track and field and have strength training for years, so I’m used to recruiting those muscles. That said, once you recognise the sensation, the muscle memory tends to quickly follow.

A week of Swan stretches isn’t going to transform your glute strength or give you rock solid abs. But it can be an effective way to encourage better muscle recruitment, helping the posterior chain and deep core work together to support your spine. Over time, and alongside regular strength and mobility, that could contribute to better posture.

It takes just seconds out of your day, offers immediate relief for achy backs and tight hips and, in my experience, leaves you feeling taller and more focused. It’s certainly a habit I’ll be keeping.

Engaging her core and glutes to lift her chest and hips off the mat meant Ash didn't get any pain in her back (Image credit: Ash S)

Shop MC-UK Pilates essentials now:

