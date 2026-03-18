It's often said that the way we start our day is the key to our mood, energy and productivity for the whole 24 hours ahead, and they also influence how well we sleep the following night. But if you've always brushed off morning routines as the preserve of time-rich influencers (seriously, who has the time for a full-on 10-step routine before 7 am?), it might be time to rethink how you're waking up each day.

We say this because there's a new style of morning ritual saturating our FYPs right now, and it's reassuringly accessible: the so-called 'quiet magic' routine. The good news is there's no 5 am wake up calls required - in fact, quite the opposite. Designed to suit everyone, from early risers to habitual snoozers, a quiet magic morning is more about feeding your soul than your productivity - although a more focused mind is rumoured to be a happy side effect.

Still unsure? While the science behind quiet magic mornings specifically is currently lacking, research into the indivdual facets of the ritual is plentiful - check out this study (published in the British Journal of Health Psychology) showing that just 10 minutes of daily mindfulness can enhance wellbeing and reduce anxiety and depression, and this 2023 report (from the journal Nature) citing a correlation between breathwork and improved mental health.

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Honestly? If calm, grounded and holistic starts that nurture both body and mind are the order of the day, we're all in. Keep scrolling to hear what the experts have to say about the trend - and how to achieve it yourself - but in the meantime, it's worth perusing our guides to the 90-90-1 morning routine, the best energising morning yoga flows, and find out how one Health Writer got on when she tried a five-minute morning meditation, here.

Forget the 5am club, quiet magic mornings are trending - here's why

What is a quiet magic morning routine?

If you're yet to come across the trend, you're in for a real treat: quiet magic mornings are the definition of dreamy. If you're used to jumping out of bed, cortisol raging, ready to take on the world (because apparently, some of us are actually morning people), you might need to readjust to this one - but if (like us) you're ready to embrace a gentler, more holistic dawn, you're going to love the trend.

"Quiet magic mornings are the antidote to the 5 am club and to the wider culture of strain dressed up as wellness," explains Dr Tamsin Lewis, psychiatrist and longevity physician at Reborn. "They are not about cramming in a workout, supplements, inbox clearance and a cold plunge before sunrise. They are about starting the day in a way that protects the nervous system rather than provoking it - think alignment, rhythm and regulation, over hacks, protocols and continuous pressure."

And the very best bit? There are no rules, beyond doing what feels good and right for you: no fear of failure, here.

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Why are quiet magic morning routines trending right now?

Morning rituals themselves are nothing new; we've been trying to optimise how we start our day for decades. But with a heavy focus on productivity and hustle culture has come more stress, comparison culture and burnout. The quiet magic morning ethos has evolved as an antidote to all this.

"One thing worth noting is that the 'slow morning' concept isn't new - many contemplative traditions have long understood that the waking threshold is a privileged time," notes psychologist, founder and clinical director of Resurface, Josh Dickson. "What's new is that we now have the neuroscience to explain why. Waking up is, neurologically speaking, one of the most receptive and expansive states we can be in, but most of us rush straight through it in our hurry to be productive.

"While there's real value in intentional mornings, the 5 am club and 'morning routine' culture grew out of productivity and high-performance circles; the model assumed that harder and earlier was always better. Quiet magic mornings are the evidence-based corrective to that. They take the same insight - that how you start your day matters enormously - but apply it with more nuance about what the brain and nervous system actually need."

What are the benefits of a quiet magic morning routine?

As if it doesn't sound appealing enough already, there do appear to be some legitimate benefits to the quiet magic morning routine, for both mental and physical health.

1. They calm the nervous system

"People often associate quiet mornings with simply slowing the day down, but they do so much more than just this," shares Helen Wells, psychotherapist and clinical director of The Dawn Rehab. "They support the nervous system and help regulate stress. Waking gently, avoiding emails or social media, and taking even a few mindful moments reduces the fight-or-flight response, leaving you calmer and more emotionally balanced."

2. They enhance emotional regulation

"Research shows that states of relaxed, open attention have lasting neurological effects," notes Dickson. "From a clinical perspective, I also see this in therapy: clients who have developed a slow, deliberate morning practice tend to have greater emotional regulation throughout the day. They've given their nervous system a chance to complete its natural transition from sleep rather than triggering the stress response before they've even had breakfast."

3. They improve focus and resilience

"A slower start to the morning can improve focus, emotional balance, and overall productivity because people begin their day feeling more centred," shares life and mindset coach, Jo Irving. "Over time, these small rituals can also help build a stronger sense of routine and personal agency, which supports better decision making and resilience throughout the day."

4. They may improve longevity

If this sounds like a stretch, bear with us, here. In (very) simplified terms, science tells us that stress causes inflammation, which accelerates both mental and physical ageing. Therefore, if we reduce our stress overall by cultivating calmer, slower mornings, over time, this should help to reduce inflammation and promote longevity.

5. They reduce the risk of burnout

"Quiet magic morning routines create psychological safety, encourage healthier habits, and protect energy levels, supporting long-term resilience and reducing burnout," notes Wells.

"Without even these small rituals, stress can build rapidly. Starting the day already rushed, overstimulated, or reactive puts the nervous system on high alert, so even minor challenges like traffic, emails, or early meetings feel overwhelming. Those first few hours often set the tone for the entire day, and without a chance to settle, it’s easy to move from one stressor to the next, never truly feeling calm or in control."

Who are quiet magic morning routines best for?

Another great thing about quiet magic is that it's suitable for quite literally everyone - remember, there are no rules here. That said, some of us particularly benefit from the ethos.

"Quiet magic mornings can be beneficial for anyone who feels overwhelmed by highly structured or productivity-focused routines," says Irving. "They may be particularly helpful for people who struggle with the pressure associated with strict early rising trends or those who prefer a more balanced approach to daily wellbeing. This approach can also work well for individuals with busy schedules, parents, or people with demanding jobs who may not have the flexibility to wake up extremely early but still want to create a meaningful moment of calm before their day begins."

How to cultivate a quiet magic morning routine

The beauty of quiet magic mornings is that you're free to choose how to create this peace for yourself, working around personal preferences and how the routine fits into your life.

That said, if you're not sure where to start, there are a few simple hints and tips the experts recommend trying. But remember: it's more about what you don't do.

"A quiet magic morning doesn’t require a complicated routine," notes spiritualist TJ Higgs. "In fact, simplicity is part of the point. It might include small moments such as:

Sitting quietly with a cup of tea or coffee before checking your phone

Taking five slow breaths and noticing how you feel

Writing a few thoughts or intentions in a journal

Pulling an affirmation or oracle card for the day

Stepping outside for a few minutes of fresh air

Noticing one thing you feel grateful for.

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