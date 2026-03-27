In life, there are things that you just know you're going to hate, right? None more so than in the fitness world. At a time when everyone is going hard or going home (I'll take home, thanks), never skipping a workout and making no excuses, working out can feel, at best, intense and overwhelming.

Which is exactly the mindset we're attempting to dismantle, here at MC UK. We believe (in fact, we know) that exercise is for everybody, regardless of experience, background and skill. And one of the best, most accessible workouts - and the one that's consistently top of our list for beginners and athletes alike - has to be the humble walk.

Over the past decade, walking has worked its way into common fitness vernacular, and it's easy to see why. It's free, accessible to most, and you can't argue with the science: research (such as this study, published in the journal GeroScience) proves time and again that walking has both mental and physical health benefits, from decreasing our risk of developing cardiovascular disease and dementia, to improving sleep and reducing stress.

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However, there has always been a school of thought that dismisses walking as too easy, and ineffective for building significant fitness and endurance gains - especially when it comes to stacking up against challenges such as 75 Hard. And I'll admit, until recently, I was sceptical that a simple stroll could confer the same benefits as seemingly tougher workouts.

This said, as I've hit my mid-40s, I've been forced to shift my approach to working out, and I've incorporated more walking-style workouts in the last five years than ever before. So, when I was asked to give the viral Japanese treadmill workout that's doing the rounds on TikTok a try, I was all in. Fans claim the method is more efficient than steady state cardio - and I couldn't wait to give it a go.

Keep scrolling to find out exactly how I got on, and to explore more walking related content, don't miss our guides to all the benefits of walking workouts and the best walking workouts - plus, discover how other MC UK Health Writers found walking challenges, from walking at different times and walking every day for two weeks to our Senior Health Editor Ally's walking desk review.

I Tried The Japanese Treadmill Workout - the Antidote to Punishing Workouts, While Still Promising Fitness Gains

What is the Japanese Treadmill Workout?

First up, let's dive into what the trending workout actually is. Contrary to what you might think, no treadmills are required - the method is simply an interval walking workout, based on a decades-old fitness technique developed by Japanese researchers Dr Hiroshi Nose and Dr Shizue Maskuki.

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Back in 2007, the pair - both professors at Shinshu University Graduate School of Medicine in Matsumoto, Japan - conducted a study on interval walking training and its efficacy in improving fitness and strength in older adults. The findings were stark: alternating periods of high and low speed walking were more effective than continuous, steady state walking for boosting health and fitness. And the rest, as they say, is history: the Japanese treadmill workout was born.

"The method, perhaps more accurately known as Interval Walking Training (IWT), is actually quite simple," explains Emily Schofield, certified personal trainer at Ultimate Performance. "It involves alternating between three minutes of walking at a slower, more relaxing pace, followed by three minutes of faster, more purposeful walking, repeated for around 30 minutes. That’s it!"

What are the benefits of the Japanese Treadmill Workout?

Sounds simple, right? And it really is: but trust us - you won't want to sleep on the benefits of this trend. Let's dig in.

1. It improves cardiovascular fitness

"Alternating between intensities (in this case, different walking speeds), challenges your heart in a way steady walking simply doesn’t," Schofield explains. "Over time, this can lead to measurable improvements in aerobic capacity and endurance."

2. It's time efficient and accessible

"One of the biggest benefits of interval walking is its accessibility," notes Schofield. "It bridges the gap between low-intensity activity and more demanding cardiovascular training, making it suitable for a wide range of abilities. Plus, even in short bursts, it raises your overall energy expenditure meaning that in simple terms, you get more out of a session compared to a slow, steady stroll."

3. It's low-impact and joint-friendly

Prone to injury? The last thing you need is another high-intensity workout to stress your joints.

"Unlike running or high-impact HIIT, interval walking places minimal stress on the body while still delivering meaningful physiological benefits," agrees Schofield. "Walking itself is low impact, low stress, and easy to recover from, which makes it far easier to perform consistently. High-intensity cardio, in particular, places significant stress on the body. For individuals who are already dealing with long working hours, disrupted sleep, or poor nutrition, this additional stress can be counterproductive, making recovery harder and, in some cases, can actually hinder health and fitness progress."

4. It enhances mental health

Your mum is right: everything really does feel better after a walk.

"There are also significant mental health benefits to walking," shares Schofield. "It's consistently linked to improved mood and reduced symptoms of anxiety and depression, particularly when done outdoors, as walking outside exposes you to natural light, which plays an important role in regulating your circadian rhythm. This can have a positive impact on sleep quality.

And if you're prone to a 4 pm energy slump (and that's all of us, right?), heading out for a Japanese treadmill workout might just kickstart your energy and focus for the rest of the day.

"Even short walks can make a difference!" enthuses Schofield. "Breaking up long periods of sitting with brief bouts of movement can improve focus, reduce feelings of sluggishness, and provide a mental reset during the day."

5. It breeds consistency

Experts come back time and time again to this one metric, when talking about strength and endurance gains: consistency.

"One of the most important findings of the IWT research was not physiological but behavioural: people actually stuck to it," shares Schofield. "Continuous high-intensity exercise proves too demanding for many of us, whereas alternating effort levels makes the sessions more manageable and sustainable. And, as with any fitness programme, sticking to something consistently is everything."

Why is the Japanese Treadmill Workout trending?

Ok, we can't argue with the benefits, but why is the method so popular right now?

"I think the rise of interval walking reflects a broader shift in how people are approaching exercise," muses Schofield. "Many of us are keen to move away from punishing, high-intensity workouts towards something that’s more sustainable, particularly for women balancing demanding jobs, poor sleep, childcare responsibilities and busy schedules.

"At the same time, walking itself, as a concept, has undergone something of a rebrand, and is now seen as more fashionable than it once was. Whereas once walking might have been dismissed as ‘not enough’, it is now widely recognised as one of the most accessible and effective ways to improve both mental and physical health and wellbeing."

Who is the Japanese Treadmill Workout best for?

As touched on above, one of the best things about the method is its accessibility, so it follows that it's suited to pretty much everyone. This being said, there are certain groups who are likely to benefit even more than others from a mixed intensity stroll.

"The Japanese treadmill workout is particularly well suited to beginners, those returning to exercise after a break or injury, and anyone who finds high-impact training unappealing," says Schofield. "It is also ideal for busy professionals who want a structured, effective workout but who don’t have a lot of time to dedicate to formal exercise.

"However, it is not limited to these groups. Even more advanced clients can benefit from interval walking - I’m a big believer in the importance of walking every day, both for the physiological and psychological benefits."

How to do the Japanese Treadmill Workout

We've talked about how simple the trend is, but let's look at the details of how it's actually done. Three minutes on (faster pace), three minutes off (slower walking) for 30 minutes, and you're done.

"Rather than aiming for 10,000 steps a day, as many people do (and good for them!), the effectiveness of this workout comes not in the number of steps, but the changes in intensity over 30 minutes," advises Schofield. "The clue is in the title: it’s most commonly done on a treadmill where you can easily vary the pace and keep to the same speeds consistently, but it can also be done outdoors or by adding an incline to make it a bit more challenging."

I tried the viral Japanese treadmill workout every day for a week - here's what I want you to know about it

Days one to three

As day one of my Japanese treadmill workout challenge dawns, I'm excited to get cracking. The weather is improving, the sun is even making a limited appearance, and I've been stuck inside for too long over the winter - I can't wait to get out.

And I'm so lucky that the first day is just beautiful. I really enjoy the half hour, even if I do find constantly setting my timer for the three-minute intervals slightly (read: very) annoying. I even work up a bit of a sweat around the 20-minute mark, which feels great, but I find the slower pace frustrating - I'd much rather keep up the same (fast!) pace the whole time, but this isn't the point, so I persevere.

By day two, it's clear I've chosen the absolute best week for this trial, as it's another bright and sunny outlook. I'm also really fortunate to live close to some gorgeous woodland walks, and it's so relaxing strolling through the trees, hearing the bird song and taking in the wide open skies. It would be even more relaxing, however, if it weren't for (you've guessed it) the timer!

My other frustration lies in the fact that, as a keen runner, I'm sorely tempted to break into a trot at times - holding myself back feels counter-intuitive, so I resolve to try walking faster still, to see if that helps.

So, on day three, I set off at a more reasonable pace as my 'slow' interval, so I can push a little more for the fast pace, and I immediately feel better for it: my heart is pumping, I'm breathing hard, and all is right with the world. Lesson learned: 'fast' and 'slow' are purely subjective: you have to work out what suits you and your ability.

Days four to seven

By the second half of the week, I'm going to be honest - the novelty of the challenge has somewhat worn off, and I'm finding it tricky to set aside the time required. This is likely because I'm still completing my usual workouts alongside the method, so it's essentially become something extra to add into my already jam-packed schedule. And this is a point that Schofield makes, too.

"I’d also suggest that it’s not as time-efficient as you might think," she tells MC UK. "Interval walking is often marketed as a ‘timesaving’ workout, but compared to true high-intensity interval training, it actually takes longer to achieve the same results."

In hindsight (and if you're a beginner, I'd highly recommend this!) I perhaps should have tested the method as a stand-alone workout, rather than a top-up.

And that's also where I fall down in being able to speak to the benefits of the workout, too. While I absolutely endorse it for the mental health perks (I feel more focused, am sleeping well, and it's a great way for me to work through my daily stresses in my mind), I have to say that I haven't noticed any significant physical gains over the course of the week.

This is probably because I'm fairly active anyway, combining both strength, endurance and mobility work each week, so it would likely take longer than a week for me to make any progress, and I'd also have to ensure I was hitting progressive overload, too, by walking with weights or increasing the speed further (or both).

My verdict? Taking everything into account, I do think the Japanese treadmill workout has legs (pardon the pun!) for many people. But is it enough on its own to really build strength and boost endurance? I'm on the fence.

Shop MC UK's go-to workout essentials now:

Nike V5 Rnr Shoes £79.50 at The Sports Edit As good for everyday wear as they are for walking, these Nike shoes are currently top of our wishlists. Lightweight, breathable and with cushioning so soft it's like walking on clouds, we could happily stroll in these all day, every day. Adanola Varsity Oversized Funnel Neck Zip Sweatshirt £60 at Adanola Spring may have sprung, but there's definitely still the hint of a chill in the air. Wrap up in this oversized Adanola sweatshirt; the pastel blue hue is the Easter trend we didn't know we needed. Girlfriend Collective Paloma Racerback Sports Bra £30.50 at The Sports Edit We've said it before, and the truth remains: all you really need in terms of kit for walking is a decent bra (and some shoes, but we've already covered this above!) We love the Girlfriend Collective range for price, comfort and style in one.