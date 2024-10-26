Celebrities are raving about sauna blankets right now - I tried one after hearing that it can boost recovery and reduce muscle soreness

As far as wellness hacks go, saunas are nothing new. History tells us that the tradition of heating ourselves until we sweat dates back to the Bronze Age, with sweat houses, saunas and sweat lodges an integral part of many ancient communities, from Western civilisations to Native American culture.

Fast forward a few thousand years and saunas are having a moment. No longer simply associated with Northern European countries (Finland has been dubbed the sauna capital of the world), it's becoming commonplace to find saunas pretty much everywhere. That said, you'd usually expect to go to a spa or a swanky country house to use one.

One of the reasons for the uptick in popularity? The emergence of the sauna blanket. Essentially an infrared sleeping bag, the blanket allows you to tap into the many infrared sauna benefits from the comfort of your own home. The queen of wellness herself, Gwyneth Paltrow, is known to be a fan of a sauna blanket and sells her favourite brand on her Goop site.

And while studies on the benefits of the blanket trend itself are limited at present, this study, published in the journal Biology of Sport, found that infrared saunas can help muscle recovery and decrease soreness following resistance training. Others, such as this one from the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, suggest they might even help improve cardiac function in heart patients.

Intrigued? Me too - so when I was asked to trial the Gwyneth-backed HigherDose blanket, I jumped at the chance. Would it help reduce my DOMS, and will I reveal glowy skin, a trimmer physique, or a zen-like mental state? Keep scrolling to find out. After more wellness content? Our features on the many acupuncture benefits , reiki healing , and sound therapy will be right up your street.

Sauna blankets are everywhere right now - so I tried one, and have some thoughts

What is a sauna blanket?

If you're yet to come across one, a sauna blanket is a large, sleeping-bag style portable sauna. Rather than having to go to a spa or luxury hotel, they're a way to access the body-mind benefits of a sauna from home.

"A sauna blanket is basically a portable, personal sauna you can use at home," explains lead nutrition and wellbeing practitioner at Healf, Eleanor Hoath. "Picture a giant, heated sleeping bag that wraps around your body. Instead of heating up the air around you like a traditional sauna, it uses infrared heat to warm you up directly, making it way more convenient and accessible."

Less steamy, more snuggly - simply plug it in, and you're all set to enjoy the spa-like benefits of a sauna without leaving the house.

What are the reported benefits of using a sauna blanket?

There's no doubt that a sauna blanket is a lot more accessible than a traditional walk-in sauna, despite the hefty price tag. They're portable, simple to set up and use, compact and convenient - but beyond this, you're probably wondering if there are any science-backed mental and physical benefits, too.

Full transparency, though: the science is limited, currently. We weren't able to look at any studies on sauna blankets specifically, however, there is a growing body of research into the benefits of dry sauna bathing more generally, which it's reasonable to assume would extend (at least a little) to their blanket counterpart.

"While there is a lack of direct scientific research on sauna blankets, given their relatively recent introduction, many are embracing them as a convenient way to enjoy the potential benefits seen in studies on infrared saunas and heat therapy in general," explains sauna expert and thermalist instructor at The Saltwater Sauna, Jane Witt. "Sauna blankets differ from traditional and infrared saunas in terms of heat intensity, coverage, and overall experience, which can result in less dramatic effects. However, they may still offer similar advantages to a traditional sauna."

1. Detoxification

While this isn't normally a term we cover here at MC UK in the fad diet sense, "detoxification," in scientific terms, simply means the release of toxins from your body. And that's where the main benefits associated with sauna bathing lie. Studies (such as this one, published in the Journal of Environmental and Public Health) show there may be some link between sweating and the release of toxins, however, even the experts advise that the research is limited.

"It's important to note that your liver is primarily responsible for detoxifying your body," advises personal trainer and sauna blanket expert, Michael Baah. "However, the increased sweating induced by a sauna might help speed up the process."

2. Enhanced circulation and cardiovascular health

According to Witt, there is some evidence that heat exposure from saunas promotes blood flow and elevates heart rate, which can support cardiovascular function.

Studies (like this one, published in the Americal Journal of Medicine) show that saunas may help lower blood pressure, decrease lung congestion and aid breathing, resulting in more efficient circulation. Witt advises that sauna blankets, although less intense, can provide a comparable, though gentler, effect.

3. Muscle recovery and reduced inflammation

In good news for all athletes and recreational exercisers - research such as this study, published in the journal Biology of Sport suggests that infrared saunas can help alleviate muscle soreness and stiffness post-exercise, as well as decrease perceived pain levels. Could one be the ideal recovery tool if your DOMS are getting you down?

4. Calorie burning and metabolism boost

All the brands we looked at extol the calorie burning benefits of sauna blankets, although this could be due to the interest this attracts (rightly or wrongly, weight loss sells).

That said, studies (such as this one, published in the The Scientific World Journal) show that there is some correlation between a rise in body temperature, sweating and calorie burn.

"Traditional saunas have been shown to raise heart rate and energy expenditure as the body works to cool itself," says Witt. "While sauna blankets generate less heat, they may still contribute to a small, yet notable, metabolic increase, and a modest increase in calorie burn."

It's important to note, however, that any changes in body mass could be attributable to a loss of fluid - meaning that as soon as you rehydrate, you'll 'gain' back that mass. "Some people do also use sauna blankets for weight loss, but the effects are short-term," notes Baah. "You’ll regain the lost water weight once you rehydrate."

5. Stress relief and relaxation

There's no denying the stress-busting effects of a sauna session, whether that's chilling out at the spa, or lying in a blanket at home.

"Both traditional and infrared saunas have been shown to help reduce stress and enhance relaxation by promoting the release of endorphins and improving mood," agrees Witt. "Additionally, sauna blankets operate at lower temperatures, making them more comfortable for those who may not tolerate the high heat of traditional saunas, and their lower temperatures allow for longer, more leisurely sessions."

Some research (such as this study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association) suggests that exposure to heat can ease depression in a safe, drug-free way - and there's certainly anecdotal evidence that warmth is a generally comforting and pleasant sensation.

Are sauna blankets worth the investment?

So, do the potential benefits justify the cost of investing in a home sauna blanket? Well, the jury is out, but if you're a sauna fan, a blanket certainly offers a more accessible, affordable option.

"If recovery, relaxation, or a quick sweat session sounds appealing, and you don’t have space for a traditional sauna, it’s worth considering a blanket," agrees Baah.

I tried the HigherDose sauna blanket - here's how I got on

Week one

Ask anyone who knows me, and they'll tell you I hate feeling cold. So, when I was offered the chance to try the HigherDOSE sauna blanket, I jumped at the chance. I've long been a fan of a weighted blanket, and I was keen to see whether the heated version upped the ante on those gorgeously warming benefits.

And things started off really well. I was pleasantly surprised with how compact the blanket box was when it arrived. Given the fact that once unrolled, the blanket quite literally dwarfed me, it was remarkably easy to fold away and store. Even better, it was super simple to set up: simply unroll, plug in the connector to the base of the blanket and select your desired temperature (I started off at a four, out of eight).

It does take around ten minutes to heat up, but I put this time to good use by thoroughly reading the safety instructions and changing into more appropriate clothing. The brand recommends long sleeves and full leggings to prevent overheating or burning, but I found that I kept my arms out of the blanket while using it, anyway.

So far, so straightforward - my only gripe is that I'd have liked some kind of notification that the blanket was up to temperature. As it was, I simply hopped in after ten minutes and hoped for the best.

Once in, it was every bit as relaxing as I'd hoped it would be. I'd grabbed a book before I started, in the hope of catching up on some reading. I needn't have bothered, as I promptly (and disconcertingly) fell straight to sleep. Yup - those relaxation benefits were real.

Thankfully, I woke up after around half an hour (the literature says you can be zipped in for up to an hour, but half an hour seemed plenty), not really feeling like I'd sweated much. That was until I got out, where I had to practically peel myself from the blanket. I wasn't unpleasantly sweaty, though, and I could definitely have gone for a higher temperature.

For the rest of the week, I popped in a couple of short-ish 30-minute sessions, still erring on the side of caution at a modest level six. Top tip: if you want to really feel the benefits of the blanket while you're using it, try using it earlier in the day to avoid dropping off. I kept meaning to use it in the morning, to see if I could stay awake, but circumstances dictated that evening it had to be.

What the HigherDose Infrared sauna blanket looked like when unpacked at Anna's home (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Week two

By now, I'd absolutely perfected the ultimate sauna blanket set up (for reference, this includes a pillow, low-level lighting and even a candle and spa music to really maximise those zen-like vibes) and was getting used to rolling it out and popping it away. Although, annoyingly, it did feel like a bit of a faff to get it up and running. That said, it was only a tiny complaint, as once I was zipped up, it was super relaxing and well worth the few minutes' work.

Did I notice any benefits? Mental health-wise, absolutely. I found myself looking forward to a few moments of calm on the days I knew I was hopping in the blanket, and it gave me an excuse for some much-needed but rarely prioritised headspace.

As for the physical benefits, if I'm honest, it was difficult to tell. I never weigh myself (I don't even own any scales) so I couldn't tell you if I lost weight or speak to the calorie-burning claims. Not that either of those were my goals, anyway.

In terms of muscle soreness and recovery, I did find that as I relaxed into my session each time, my back initially ached (I liked to think this was a good sign) and then this eased off, leaving me feeling looser and more relaxed physically, as well as mentally.

Unfortunately, at the end of the trial, I had to return the blanket, but it did leave me pondering whether I'd invest. Overall, I think I'll stick to visiting a traditional sauna on the (albeit rare) occasions I visit a spa - simply because I can see myself losing interest in the blanket pretty fast - more of a reflection on me than the device, though.

All in all, I did enjoy using the blanket, and if saunas are your thing, I'd definitely consider a purchase, finances permitting. A thumbs up from me.

Anna testing out the HigherDose sauna blanker at home (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

