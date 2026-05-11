Peptides Are The Buzziest Supplement Of 2026—So Why Is No One Addressing The Risks?

Biohacking has been big business for the past few years, with many of us adjusting our lifestyles, supplements, workouts, sleep and more in an attempt to boost wellbeing and enhance longevity.

And our pursuit of a longer health span has led to people trying out pretty much anything and everything - from the wonderful (creatine, for example, is one of the most rigorously researched supplements out there) to the weird (snake venom injections, anyone?) and everything in between.

The latest buzz? Peptides. One of the most talked about ingredients on the wellness scene, peptides are being framed as something of a miracle cure-all, largely for their multi-use applications and overall versatility.

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Beauty geeks among us (guilty as charged) are likely to be familiar with the term, as peptides are abundantly marketed in skin and hair care products such as firming eye creams and plumping lip balms, while A-listers such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Hailey Bieber and Jen An (who is rumoured to have called peptides 'the future' of wellness) are among those espousing the use of peptides for everything from beauty benefits to longevity gains, muscle recovery, weight management and more.

And it's easy to get drawn in: the claims are hugely appealing. After all, who doesn't hanker after smoother skin and glossier hair? But aside from their beauty uses, peptides are also available in the form of ingestables (think collagen supplements) and, controversially, injectables.

While research (such as this study, published in the journal Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy) states peptides do have potential therapeutic benefits, with more and more largely unregulated clinics springing up across the UK, what does the science say about the efficacy and, more importantly, safety of these products? We asked the experts for their take; keep scrolling for everything you need to know.

While you're here, though, you might be interested in Em The Nutritionist's life-changing wellness lessons, team MC UK's favourite electrolyte products, plus find out how one Health Writer got on when she tried a trending longevity health test, here.

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Peptides are everywhere right now, claiming to boost wellbeing and longevity - but do they really work?

What are peptides?

Safe to say, while we've heard the term, it's always good to know exactly what it is we're choosing to put in and on our bodies (or not, as the case may be). So, what are peptides?

"Peptides are short chains of amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein," explains registered dietician and author of How Not To Eat Ultra Processed, Nichola Ludlam-Raine. "They are naturally found in the body and in foods, and they play important roles as signalling molecules, helping to regulate processes such as hormone release, appetite, immune function and tissue repair. Some peptides, like insulin, act as hormones, while others are formed during digestion when protein-rich foods are broken down."

It's important, here, to make the distinction between fully approved, prescribed peptides such as GLP1s and ones such as collagen that can be found in wellness supplements and beauty products. There's also a greyer area of so-called experimental peptide injections, which are booming across the pond and gaining traction in the UK.

Why are peptides so popular right now?

Our collective fascination with biohacking and even looksmaxxing has led us to try ever more extreme treatments, in an attempt to look and feel younger, for longer. And this messaging is straight out of the peptide playbook, explains Dr Nirusha Kumaran, certified peptide therapy practitioner, and chief medical officer of Founders Health Longevity Clinic.

"Peptides have had a bit of a moment recently, largely due to the rise of GLP-1 medications for fat loss, which have brought them into the mainstream," she tells MC UK. "At the same time, there’s a growing shift toward longevity and preventative health. People have shifted away from asking 'How do I fix this?' to asking, 'How do I optimise my health long-term?'

"Social media has also played a role, but not necessarily a helpful one. There’s a lot of misinformation, particularly around 'research use only peptides' being sold online, which can be unsafe and unregulated."

What are the purported benefits of peptides?

So, are there any benefits to ingesting/injecting/slathering on peptides, as promised? Well, there can be.

"One of the reasons peptides are generating so much interest is that they tend to work with your body, rather than overriding it," notes Dr Kumaran. "In the right patient, and when clinically appropriate, peptides can support key processes such as:

Metabolic health and weight regulation

Energy and recovery

Skin quality and ageing

Hormonal balance

Sleep and stress resilience.

1. They can aid the treament and diagnosis of diabetes

From a clinical perspective, there are also advantages to peptide use, as Robert Bradshaw, lead clinical pharmacist at Oxford Online Pharmacy, explains. “Peptides can have several benefits," he tells MC UK. "Firstly, peptide-based therapies are being increasingly used in diabetes research to enhance insulin sensitivity, stimulate natural insulin secretion, and control blood sugar levels.

"Researchers at the National Institute of Health and Care Research developed an affordable C-peptide test to measure insulin production, confirming whether a patient has Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, which could save the NHS millions annually.

2. They're an established beauty supplement

“Meanwhile, as peptides are short chains of amino acids that act as building blocks for proteins like collagen, they can also increase collagen production to aid skin firmness and cartilage health," notes Bradshaw.

3. They aid fat loss and appetite regulation

“Lastly, peptides are present in GLP-1’s fat loss medications like Semaglutide (Wegovy) and Tirzepatide (Mounjaro)," says Bradshaw. "These are useful for appetite control, as they mimic hormones that tell the brain you are full to reduce calorie intake and hunger sensations."

Who are peptides suitable for?

All this being said, peptides aren't suitable - or advisable - for everybody.

"Peptides are not a one-size-fits-all solution," cautions Dr Kumaran. "They may be appropriate for individuals who have specific metabolic, hormonal or inflammatory concerns, those who are looking to support healthy ageing in a medically guided way or people who have not responded fully to lifestyle interventions alone.

"But suitability depends on a full clinical assessment, including a full medical history, blood results and overall health goals. They are not appropriate for everyone, and should never be used casually or without supervision."

What does the science say about peptides?

Here's where things get complicated. Just because our bodies naturally produce peptides doesn't mean that they're safe - or effective - for all the uses we're being led to believe. So, what does the science say about clinics offering 'pre-clinical' synthetic injectable peptides, supposedly for the purposes of health and wellbeing gains? It's proving to be a bit of a grey area, to say the least.

"There is evidence that some peptides, particularly those that are fully approved medications, are effective," says Dr Kumaran. "GLP-1 therapies, for example, have strong clinical evidence supporting their use in weight management, blood sugar control and even cardiovascular health.

"For other peptides, the evidence is still emerging. Some are supported by early-stage or smaller studies, but do not yet have the same level of large-scale clinical data."

The takeaway? Practice informed scepticism when it comes to injectable peptides - and don't be tempted to go off-label for your wellness gains.

"It is important to work with a practitioner who understands the difference between regulated and unregulated products, and who applies peptides responsibly, rather than following trends," warns Dr Kumaran.

Consider yourself de-influenced.

Shop MC UK's go-to wellbeing essentials now:

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Are peptides safe? "In terms of safety, this depends on the type of peptides and how they are being used," advises Ludlam-Raine. "Medically prescribed peptides are generally considered safe when used under appropriate supervision, although they can cause side effects such as nausea or gastrointestinal discomfort. "Over-the-counter products like collagen supplements are typically safe for most people, but they are not essential if someone is already consuming enough protein. Greater concern lies with unregulated peptides sold online, which may be poorly controlled in terms of quality, dosing and purity, and may carry unknown risks."