Another month, another walking trend that we can't get enough of. This time, it's the turn of tai chi walking. That's right: fuse the ancient Chinese martial art with a simple stroll, and (if the internet is to be believed) you'll be rewarded with a myriad of benefits, from better balance to lower stress levels and more.

While it may sound too good to be true - and we know that quick fixes in health and fitness are generally (read: always) unreliable at best - you might be surprised to hear that there are, in fact, legitimate pros to the practice, and they're rooted in science, too.

Research (such as this study, published in the journal BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine) shows that both walking and tai chi individually are effective in treating insomnia, while this 2017 study (from the journal Peer J) reveals that both activities can improve both cognitive function and fitness in older adults.

Ever fans of a simple and accessible walking trend, the findings piqued our interest, so we turned to some trusted experts for their take on the practice. And call us biased, but we'd argue that this time of year is perfect for embracing the gentle power of the humble stroll, so there's never been a better time to give tai chi walking a go.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know, including how to do it - but, while you're here, you might be interested in our guides to the best 10-minute walking workouts, how to lean into cosy girl autumn walks, and how to add variety to your walks, here.

Tai chi walking is trending - the experts weight in on the benefits, from improved mood to better mobility, and more

What is tai chi walking?

The clue really is in the name, here. "Tai chi walking is a form of moving meditation that involves an intentional, slow flow of motion," explains walking expert and chief medical advisor at All Trails, Dr Suzanne Hackenmiller. "Based on the ancient Chinese martial art of tai chi, it’s less about getting from point A to B and more about developing a conscious connection with your body — focusing on maintaining good posture, keeping your balance, and controlling your breathing."

Forget your step count, your heart rate or any other metric you're used to monitoring as you walk - this is all about bringing mindful awareness to your walking. It's more about the how than the why, if you will.

"Instead of just walking for exercise, in tai chi, walking every step is done with full awareness," agrees personal trainer and meditation teacher Federica Gianni. "You shift your weight carefully, coordinate your breath, and stay relaxed and balanced. It’s almost like doing moving meditation, but in walking form. The idea is to keep your body centred, your movements smooth, and your mind calm and present."

How did tai chi walking develop?

History buffs, listen up. "Tai chi walking grew out of traditional Tai Chi Chuan, which originated in China hundreds of years ago," explains Rowan Clift, training and nutrition specialist at AI-based fitness and lifestyle app, Freeletics.

Clift goes on: "The practice is often linked to Chen Wangting, a 17th-century martial artist who developed Tai Chi as both a form of self-defence and a way to cultivate inner energy, or “qi.” Over time, the gentle, flowing movements were adapted into simpler walking forms that focus more on balance, healing, and mindfulness than combat."

What are the benefits of tai chi walking?

Given that both tai chi and walking are associated with a plethora of mind and body benefits, you can safely assume that a hybrid of the two is going to boost mental and physical wellbeing. Let's take a closer look.

1. It improves balance and coordination

If you're anything like us, you've probably never considered the link between walking and balance, but slow things down (as you will in tai chi walking), and the relationship between the two becomes clear. In fact, studies (like this one, from the Journal of Biomechanics) reveal that deliberate shifting of weight in tai chi helps improve balance and reduce our risk of falls as we age.

"Tai chi walking is surprisingly powerful for something that looks so gentle," shares Gianni. "Performed regularly, it helps improve balance, leg strength, coordination, and posture."

2. It calms the nervous system

Any kind of mindful movement with a focus on the breath can work wonders for calming our frazzled brains, helping us move from fight-or-flight into our parasympathetic nervous system.

"Mentally, tai chi walking has a calming, grounding effect, lowering stress levels, improving focus, and helping people reconnect with their breath and body," notes Clift. "Even just a few minutes a day can leave you feeling more centred and at ease."

3. It builds strength in the legs and core

We know that when our balance is challenged, the stabilising muscles in our legs and core have to switch on and work to keep us grounded. While tai chi walking isn't what we'd call strength training, over time, this constant engagement will strengthen the muscles.

"Physically, tai chi walking helps build strength in the legs and core, improves balance and posture, and keeps the joints supple," says Clift. "Like most mindful movement practices, consistency matters more than duration. Over time, the benefits build up both physically and mentally."

4. It supports cardiovascular health

Again, while you won't necessarily associate tai chi walking with vigorous cardio, consistently engaging in the practice will yield heart health benefits, too.

In fact, some studies (like this one, from the American Journal of Medicine) show that tai chi itself can improve blood pressure in older adults with cardiovascular disease, while research also reveals that walking is associated with a reduced risk of heart attack, heart failure and stroke. Put the two activities together, and what do you have? A cardiovascular super-boost, if you will.

5. It's simple and accessible

Last but certainly not least, tai chi walking is a straightforward and cost-effective (it's free!) way to weave more movement into your day. Additionally, it doesn't have to take hours, either; experts advise that just a few minutes of mindful tai chi walking daily can yield results.

"Tai chi walking is an accessible form of exercise that appeals to people of all ages and abilities," notes Dr Hackenmiller. "Due to its low-impact nature, it’s particularly good for older adults who want to address concerns around balance, those recovering from joint issues, or anyone who simply wants to slow down — even for just 10 minutes out of their day."

Who is tai chi walking best for?

As you'll have gleaned from the above, one of the things that makes tai chi walking so good is that it's available to just about anyone and everyone.

"Almost anyone can do tai chi walking," shares Clift. "It’s especially helpful for people who want to improve balance, coordination, or mobility, including older adults or those recovering from injury. But it’s equally beneficial for anyone looking to reduce stress, quiet the mind, and move more consciously. Finally, since it’s low-impact, it suits all ages and fitness levels."

How to do tai chi walking

While tai chi walking is simple, it's still helpful to know exactly how to do it, to ensure you'll reap the maximum mind and body benefits from your practice.

Clift suggests the following, as a starting point:

Start by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart, knees soft, and shoulders relaxed.

Shift your weight fully onto one leg.

Lift the other foot slowly and place your heel down first, then roll through the foot as you transfer your weight.

Keep your torso upright and your gaze forward.

Breathe slowly and evenly, letting each step follow the rhythm of your breath.

Move with intention , slow, steady, and smooth.

Remember, the goal isn’t distance or speed , it’s awareness. Done well, tai chi walking becomes a graceful, grounding practice that connects movement, breath, and mindfulness in every step.

Now, question - will you be giving it a go?

